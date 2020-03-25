Hafeez Sheikh outlines government's economic measures to cope with Covid-19

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Wednesday discussed the measures that the government is taking in order to deal with the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference, Sheikh said that the pandemic is expected to have a negative effect on the country's economy and outlined the various reasons why this would occur.

According to the premier's special adviser:

Demand for Pakistan's exports will fall as the economies of the countries that it exports to are weakened

Remittances from expatriates will be affected as countries where they are based, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are weakened

Economic activity in Pakistan will also be reduced which will in turn reduce people's income and taxes

Sheikh said that in Pakistan, the provinces have a lot of importance but currently both the provinces and the federal government are working together.

"There is an effort to created a united strategy in Pakistan," he said.

The premier shared the key points of the Rs1.25 trillion economic package that had been announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan a day earlier.