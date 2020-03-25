DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 25, 2020

Dollar climbs to Rs162.5 in interbank market

Mutaher KhanMarch 25, 2020

Email

Over the past two weeks, the dollar has jumped by Rs8.25 (or 5.35pc) to Rs162.5, compared to Rs154.25. — Dawn/File
Over the past two weeks, the dollar has jumped by Rs8.25 (or 5.35pc) to Rs162.5, compared to Rs154.25. — Dawn/File

The rupee lost Rs3.5 to reach Rs162.5 against the dollar in the interbank market at 1:56pm on Wednesday as various parts of the country observed varying degrees of a lockdown.

In terms of percentage, the dollar rose by 2.22 per cent over the previous day’s closing value of Rs159.

The rise in dollar came only a day after the State Bank of Pakistan, in an emergency meeting, slashed its key rate by another 150 basis points in the wake of rising coronavirus cases and business disruptions caused.

Since the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on March 17, interest rates have been cut by a total of 225 bps over two rounds.

“As the interest rates were cut, investors, especially foreigners, offloaded their holdings in the market treasury bills to seek the safety of dollars — a safe haven. This increased the demand for the greenback in the market,” said Zafar Paracha, former secretary general of Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

After staying calm for almost half a year, the currency market started witnessing volatility from March 10 when it fell by Rs3.65 in a single day.

Over the past two weeks, the dollar has jumped by Rs8.25 (or 5.35pc) to Rs162.5, compared to Rs154.25.

Meanwhile, no dealing was done in the open market in light of the lockdown. However, a day ago, the dollar was being traded at Rs158.5 at exchange companies even though operations were quite limited.

Coronavirus
Business

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Hard times ahead

Hard times ahead

The fight against the pandemic has exposed the various fault lines.

Editorial

Updated March 25, 2020

Incentive package

IT was never going to be a simple balancing act to perform, but the government seems to have done it right. More...
March 25, 2020

No time for war

ASKING for an end to hostilities between nations, UN Secretary General António Guterres has called on warring...
March 25, 2020

Police response

THE lockdown in Sindh that began on Monday can only be successful if the law-enforcement agencies are equal to the...
March 24, 2020

Lockdown begins

ON Monday, Pakistan moved much closer to a full lockdown in its attempts to limit the spread of Covid-19 by breaking...
March 24, 2020

Taliban-Kabul talks

CONSIDERING that the Afghan Taliban have often referred to the Western-backed government in Kabul as a ‘puppet...
March 24, 2020

World Tuberculosis Day

AS many parts of the world observe complete or partial lockdowns to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, ...