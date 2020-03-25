DAWN.COM

Trading halted at PSX once again as KSE-30 sinks 5.33pc

Dawn.comUpdated March 25, 2020

The threshold for trading halt in individual stocks has been revised – from 7.5pc to 5pc. — AFP/File
The threshold for trading halt in individual stocks has been revised – from 7.5pc to 5pc. — AFP/File

Trading was halted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange less than an hour into the morning session on Wednesday after the benchmark KSE-100 index tanked over 4 per cent — 1270.05 points — to reach 27,294.78.

Meanwhile, the KSE-30 index shed 5.33pc to reach 11,859.77 by 12:29pm, when trading was brought to a halt.

According to the new rules adopted by the Securities and Exchanges Commission of Pakistan in light of the extraordinary situation brought on by the virus outbreak, threshold for trading halt in individual stocks has been revised – from 7.5pc to 5pc – and that for a wider market halt has also been changed from 5pc tp 3pc linked to the large cap KSE-30 index.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Deputy Head of Research at AKD Securities, Ali Asghar Poonawala noted that at current levels (27,295 points), the benchmark KSE-100 had erased a third of its value during the year 2020.

"The steepness of this correction is signified by the fact around 29pc of this decline came since Feb 26 (first virus case reported in Pakistan) with 15 out of the 20 sessions since then firmly in the red," Poonawala said.

He said stocks did undergo "a minor spurt of momentum at the open" today, as investors reacted to much needed policy action where Pakistan joined the growing list of countries announcing stimulus packages for the domestic economy, with a support outlay of Rs1.2 trillion.

Additionally, he said the State Bank of Pakistan had entered the fray with a 150bps reduction in the policy rate, taking the cumulative rate reduction to 225bps within a week.

"But this failed to provide the antidote to the uncertainty being witnessed, leading equity indices to their second halt of the week," according to Poonawala.

"As the COVID-19 outbreak has no precedent, with the impact yet to be completely gauged even in its epicenter of Wuhan city and the Hubei province, where a lockdown was eased after two months, and development with requisite approvals of treatments, whether symptomatic or prophylactic are currently in nascent stages, judging the complete ramifications of this event is premature," he went on to say.

Farooq
Mar 25, 2020 01:16pm
Easy Up guys.........The worst is still to come. Unfortunately this is the reality as it stand for now. InshAllah we will have better times when we fight it out of this pandemic.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Mar 25, 2020 01:17pm
Indian markets up two days in a row straight. I think India will find and opportunity in this Chinese virus meltdown when the air is cleared. While nations dependent on China are likely to suffer greatly. And those that do not have trade relations with countries that benefit from the Chinese virus will likely be in a bigger soup.
Recommend 0
Indian
Mar 25, 2020 01:24pm
No worries guys. They wil bounce back. Indian stocks also in turmoil and Indian Route Rupee fell to lowest ever level against dollar.
Recommend 0

