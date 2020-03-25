DAWN.COM

Another day, another crash at PSX as benchmark index plunges 4.68pc to close at 27,228

Dawn.comUpdated March 25, 2020

The threshold for trading halt in individual stocks has been revised – from 7.5pc to 5pc. — AFP/File
Shares continued their grim run on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index closing 1,336 points or 4.68 per cent in the red, as Pakistan grapples with the repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak that has brought economic activity to an almost standstill in the country.

The KSE-30 closed at 11,833, down 693 points or 5.53pc for the day.

Trading was halted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange less than an hour into the opening bell after the KSE-100 tanked over 4 per cent — 1,270 points — to reach 27,294. Meanwhile, the KSE-30 index shed 5.33pc to reach 11,859 by 12:19pm, when trading was brought to a halt.

According to the new rules adopted by the Securities and Exchanges Commission of Pakistan in light of the extraordinary situation brought on by the virus outbreak, threshold for trading halt in individual stocks has been revised – from 7.5pc to 5pc – and that for a wider market halt has also been changed from 5pc tp 3pc linked to the large cap KSE-30 index. The trading lock now lasts for 2 hours, as opposed to 45 minutes before the latest changes.

After trading resumed at around 2:24pm, the market saw a minor spike, reversing some of its losses with the benchmark index rising over 600 points to reach 27,994 by 2:45pm. But this momentum could not be maintained till market close, with the index closing at 27,228 – down 4.68pc for the day.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Deputy Head of Research at AKD Securities, Ali Asghar Poonawala noted that at current levels (27,295 points), the benchmark KSE-100 had erased around a third of its value during the year 2020.

"The steepness of this correction is signified by the fact around 29pc of this decline came since Feb 26 (first virus case reported in Pakistan) with 15 out of the 20 sessions since then firmly in the red," Poonawala said.

These levels (benchmark index at around 27,300 points) were last witnessed around six years ago, according to Poonawala, when on April 1, 2014, the KSE-100 index closed at 27,159 points.

He said stocks did undergo "a minor spurt of momentum at the open" today, as investors reacted to much needed policy action where Pakistan joined the growing list of countries announcing stimulus packages for the domestic economy, with a support outlay of Rs1.2 trillion.

Additionally, he said the State Bank of Pakistan had entered the fray with a 150bps reduction in the policy rate, taking the cumulative rate reduction to 225bps within a week.

"But this failed to provide the antidote to the uncertainty being witnessed, leading equity indices to their second halt of the week," according to Poonawala.

"As the COVID-19 outbreak has no precedent, with the impact yet to be completely gauged even in its epicenter of Wuhan city and the Hubei province, where a lockdown was eased after two months, and development with requisite approvals of treatments, whether symptomatic or prophylactic are currently in nascent stages, judging the complete ramifications of this event is premature," he went on to say.

Farooq
Mar 25, 2020 01:16pm
Easy Up guys.........The worst is still to come. Unfortunately this is the reality as it stand for now. InshAllah we will have better times when we fight it out of this pandemic.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Mar 25, 2020 01:17pm
Indian markets up two days in a row straight. I think India will find and opportunity in this Chinese virus meltdown when the air is cleared. While nations dependent on China are likely to suffer greatly. And those that do not have trade relations with countries that benefit from the Chinese virus will likely be in a bigger soup.
Recommend 0
Indian
Mar 25, 2020 01:24pm
No worries guys. They wil bounce back. Indian stocks also in turmoil and Indian Route Rupee fell to lowest ever level against dollar.
Recommend 0
Delhi Guy
Mar 25, 2020 01:25pm
Carnage everywhere. Who cares about stocks.
Recommend 0
Farooq
Mar 25, 2020 01:31pm
Our greatest glory does not consist of never falling, but in rising every time we fall.
Recommend 0
Zuk
Mar 25, 2020 01:31pm
Its ironic that PSE has not even bothered to put new timings and fresh rules on its website. But thanks to SECP for keeping the market open despite brokers efforts to derail the whole system.
Recommend 0
Ahsan
Mar 25, 2020 01:31pm
Someone make me understand that why the stock market can not be suspended for few days of lockdown ?
Recommend 0
Lost track
Mar 25, 2020 01:47pm
Everywhere in Asia Stock market jump up to 10%
Recommend 0

