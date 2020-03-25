DAWN.COM

March 25, 2020

Export of onion, PPE banned

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 25, 2020

Two notifications were iss­ued to implement the decision with immediate effect. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: The comm­erce ministry notified on Tue­sday a ban on export of onion and personal protection equi­pment (PPE) meant for hospitals to keep their prices in the domestic market in check.

Two notifications were iss­ued to implement the decision with immediate effect. It took more than 20 days for the ministry to notify the ban after a decision was taken in this regard by the Economic Co­­ordination Committee (ECC).

According to the notification, the government has imposed the ban on export of onion until May 31.

Through another notification, the government has imp­osed a ban on export of Tyvek suits, disposable gowns, disposable gloves, face shields, surgical masks, N95 masks, biohazard bags, goggles, shoe cover, and hand sanitiser.

This ban will lapse on the completion of the process of assessment of the base req­uirements of the country and stockpiling as notified by the government, added the notification.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2020

Coronavirus
