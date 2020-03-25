DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 25, 2020

First death from local virus transmission in Pakistan

Ikram JunaidiUpdated March 25, 2020

Lockdown imposed in Balochistan for 15 days; China donates medical supplies. — Taimur Jhangra's Twitter
• Lockdown imposed in Balochistan for 15 days
• 10 more patients recover in Sindh
• China donates medical supplies

ISLAMABAD: With the first death caused by local transmission of novel coronavirus in Pakistan on Tuesday, countrywide tally of fatalities has risen to seven and the Balochistan government has imposed a lockdown across the province for 15 days.

The federal government has decided to accept donations and designated the National Disaster Mana­gement Authority (NDMA) to use donated funds to combat the disease.

With the first death of a coronavirus victim in Lahore, Punjab witnessed a slight decline in confirmed cases across the province on Tuesday.

According to official figures, only 19 more patients tested positive for the virus all over the province, including seven in Lahore alone, on Tuesday.

On Monday, 24 new confirmed cases were reported in Punjab, including 18 in Lahore, showing a decline as compared to the cases reported on Sunday.

A resident of Sheikhupura, the first patient who died of Covid-19 in Punjab, had no international travel history which means he had been infected locally, making it the first death from local transmission of the virus in Pakistan.

Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Yasmin Rashid and the spokesperson for the health department confirmed that the 57-year-old patient died at Mayo Hospital in Lahore early on Tuesday morning.

“The patient had visited Azad Kashmir following the death of his relative and most probably he was infected when he attended funeral prayers there,” Chief Executive of the Mayo Hospital Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan said.

Talking to Dawn, he said the patient was brought to the emergency ward of the Mayo Hospital late on Monday in a serious condition. “The doctors on duty immediately sent his samples to the lab for confirmation of the virus. As his condition deteriorated, he was immediately shifted to the high dependency unit and put on a ventilator. Despite all efforts, he died suddenly, just like sudden deaths of the Covid-19 patients occurring in Spain and Italy.”

Prof Asad said the virus caused rapid spread of infection in the patient’s body and then led to sudden cardiac arrest. The reports obtained on Tuesday morning showed the deceased had been infected with the virus, he said.

Lockdown in Balochistan

The Balochistan government after getting help of Pakistan Army on Tuesday imposed a lockdown across the province for 15 days to restrict the movement of the people.

The provincial home and tribal affairs department issued a notification about the decision the government had taken on Monday night after observing that people were not confining themselves to their houses in Quetta though a lockdown had been imposed in the city four days ago.

“Complete lockdown started at noon on March 24 and will continue till April 7 in entire Balochistan,” the notification said.

Police and other law enforcement agencies deployed in the provincial capital started taking action against the people and businessmen who were found violating lockdown.

Local administration along with police raided different areas and sealed 150 shops, which were found open despite lockdown.

Police also arrested 50 people from different areas of Quetta who were found outside of their homes without any justification. “Local administration has sealed over 300 shops, show rooms and hotels in the last two days,” a senior official of the district administration said.

Most of the Quetta city wore a deserted look as all shopping centres, markets, shops, restaurants and other business establishments remained closed.

However, medical stores, departmental stores, utility stores, bakeries and bread shops remained open as they have been allowed to continue their business.

Inter-provincial and inter-city transport also remained suspended and private vehicles remained off the road.

However, in some areas private vehicles and rickshaws were seen moving on the roads. Law enforcement agencies continued patrolling in and around Quetta to enforce lockdown.

The provincial capital remained cut off with the three provinces and the federal capital through air as PIA and private airlines have suspended their flights for Quetta from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has once again appealed to the people to cooperate with the government in fighting the deadly virus and asked them to stay in their homes.

Patients’ data

The data of the Ministry of National Health Services shows that 78 per cent patients infected with the deadly virus have travelled to Iran. Gender-based data shows that 63pc of the patients are male and 37pc female.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza told a news conference that 918 cases had been confirmed in Pakistan with seven deaths.

“As many as 407 cases have been reported from Sindh, 267 from Punjab, 110 from Balochistan, 80 from Gilgit Baltistan, 38 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 from Islamabad and one case has been reported from Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The SAPM said that a number of individuals, from within the country and abroad, had contacted him and offered donations and personal protective equipment.

“We have decided to designate one focal person and e-mail address to collect donations. That amount will be received by the NDMA and used wherever it will be required,” he said.

Dr Mirza said in a Tweet: “In #COVID19 emergency. A whole-of-the-Govt approach is being employed. Any one want to donate to help GoP with the response please contact: Maj Sajjad Kiani +92 334 5888555 or + 92 3432851914 or +92 51 9201056 advisor@ndma.gov.pk.”

While sharing international numbers, he said the virus had reached all 195 countries recognised by the United Nations, around 400,000 people had been infected and over 17,000 deaths reported around the world.

“However good news is that more than 100,000 patients have recovered by defeating the virus,” he said.

Meanwhile, another 10 confirmed patients recovered in Sindh on Tuesday, a senior official said.

“Another 10 patients of #COVID19 in #Sindh have recovered and their tests have come negative. Total number of patients who have recovered in Sindh are now 14. Alhamdolillah,” tweeted Barrister Murtaza Wahab, advisor to the Sindh chief minister.

“Though the lockdown has still not been 100% successful, one can see that less number of people have tested positive despite an increase in total tests. Imagine the result if all us pledge to stay home & keep our near & dear ones home.”

China donates medical supplies

China is going to donate medical supplies to the Gilgit Baltistan government to help it contain coronavirus outbreak in the region.

The Chinese embassy has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to temporarily open Pakistan-China border at Khunjerab pass on March 27 to enable China to provide medical supplies to the GB government.

According a letter issued by Chinese embassy in Pakistan, responding to the letter from GB Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman to the governor of Xinjiang province of China, Xinjiang would donate a batch of medical material to the GB government, including 200, 000 ordinary face masks, 2,000 N-95 face masks, five ventilators, 2,000 testing kits and as many protective gears.

The materials were ready to be delivered to GB through Khunjerab pass, it said. Therefore it is requested to temporarily open Khunjerab pass on March 27.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote a letter to the interior ministry and the GB home secretary to consider the request of the Chinese embassy for temporarily opening Khunjerab pass on March 27 for receiving the donated equipment.

Asif Chaudhry from Lahore, Saleem Shahid from Quetta and Jamil Nagri from Gilgit also contributed to this report.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (20)

K k pandey
Mar 25, 2020 07:10am
Total lockdown is the only solution. Please stay at home.
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 25, 2020 07:12am
China caused this disaster and now it donates medical supplies to combat it.
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Mar 25, 2020 07:30am
Everyone is talking of lockdowns to STOP the spread of COVID19. Indian Occupied Kashmir imposed a 'lockdown' nine months ago. That was termed inhumane and our FM spokesperson went on record asking Indian Government to LIFT the lockdown in IOK to stop the spread. Now I see there are only FOURTEEN cases of COVID19 in IOK while we have EIGHTY ONE cases in Azad Kashmir probably an unintended benefit of the lockdowns. How can one be inhumane and the other required? I am totally confused.
Recommend 0
An Indian Hindu
Mar 25, 2020 07:44am
Pakistan should import Covid-19 test kits from India. May be ask India to set up a manufacturing unit in Pakistan. I think Modi will be quite happy to help!
Recommend 0
Truth Bytes
Mar 25, 2020 07:54am
Things have become out of control in Pakistan. Tally will cross 1000 cases soon.
Recommend 0
deva
Mar 25, 2020 08:27am
lockdown else you don’t have medical infra, your doctors, nurses, cleaning staff all will be gone in no time.
Recommend 0
Faisal
Mar 25, 2020 09:13am
First death of local transmission was Dr Usama Riaz in GB.
Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 25, 2020 09:20am
@Justice, 'China caused this disaster and now it donates medical supplies to combat it.' Learn humanity, rather then the hateful finger pointing of RSS. After IOK brutality, you should not even comment.
Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 25, 2020 09:22am
@An Indian Hindu, 'Pakistan should import Covid-19 test kits from India. May be ask India to set up a manufacturing unit in Pakistan. I think Modi will be quite happy to help!' India is in worst mess and does not have the expertise or the money. Modi is in quarantine.
Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 25, 2020 09:23am
@Truth Bytes, 'Things have become out of control in Pakistan. Tally will cross 1000 cases soon.' This is unfortunate but still far less then the 1million projected infected in India. It's out of control there.
Recommend 0
Pralaynkar
Mar 25, 2020 09:25am
IK and his team is worried about lockdown in kashmir wherein only 4 cases are detected whereas in pakistan occupied kashmir the no is more than 80. It seems that IK has left his countrymen to die due to covid19 outbreak
Recommend 0
Haris
Mar 25, 2020 09:30am
@Alla Bux, take a pill bro! Modi has imposed a total lockdown all over India. How about that?
Recommend 0
Moona
Mar 25, 2020 10:01am
We need more strictness in Punjab too.
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Mar 25, 2020 10:03am
Again A Huge Applaud For Sindh Govt ... Great Victory Of recovery
Recommend 0
Alih
Mar 25, 2020 10:04am
Mr Zulfi Bukhara should answer to the question why he was involved in bringing out people from Iran? We could have saved many lives and resources by just Not allowing this to happen and create a havoc. Now keep paying the price.
Recommend 0
Tanishq Yadav
Mar 25, 2020 10:06am
@Alla bux . Well said
Recommend 0
Alih
Mar 25, 2020 10:06am
@Truth Bytes, I think you should worry about millions in Your country which are already showing symptoms and will bring a chaos in few weeks.
Recommend 0
Vivek
Mar 25, 2020 10:15am
@Zak, please don't spread rumors. When you don't know facts don't speculate. It is not going to help both sides
Recommend 0
Vivek
Mar 25, 2020 10:16am
@Zak, world does not work on projections.
Recommend 0
Akbar Naqi
Mar 25, 2020 10:30am
@Alla Bux, The people of IOK were not in a lockdown to safe them from a pandemic. Hope your confusion is removed now
Recommend 0

