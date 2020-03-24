DAWN.COM

Man dies of hantavirus in China: report

Anadolu AgencyMarch 24, 2020

As the coronavirus pandemic slows down in China, one person has died in the country from hantavirus, another infectious disease, local media reported on Tuesday.

Chinese daily The Global Times said a person from southwestern Yunnan province passed away after contracting the virus.

"A person from Yunnan Province died while on his way back to Shandong Province for work on a chartered bus on Monday," the newspaper tweeted.

It added that 32 fellow passengers on the bus had also been tested. Information on their test results was not provided.

The viral disease was first reported in the US in 1993. It is transmitted to humans by rodents such as mice and rats.

No human-to-human transmission of this virus has been found except for Argentina in 1996 when it was suggested that “strains of hantaviruses in South America may be transmissible from person to person,” according to U.S.-based center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The development comes at a time when the world is battling coronavirus, also known as Covid-19.

Covid-19 has killed more than 17,000 people in 169 countries or territories to date.

Unlike coronavirus, whose symptoms include cough, fever and breathing difficulties, hantavirus in the body leads to fatigue and muscle aches, as well as headaches.

Citizen
Mar 25, 2020 12:04am
enough! whole world cannot be put at risk just for bad eating habits of few people.
Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 25, 2020 12:06am
What a great iron brother
Recommend 0
SANJEEV KUMAR CHOUDHARY
Mar 25, 2020 12:07am
All types of viruses are only in China.
Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Mar 25, 2020 12:27am
Hantavirus is absolutely not transmittable from human to human, so no need to worry.
Recommend 0
Daniel's Pearl
Mar 25, 2020 12:28am
This started from USA. We call it the AmericaVirus.
Recommend 0
murtaza
Mar 25, 2020 12:28am
Looks like the iron brother has a lot of viruses in store.
Recommend 0
Alishba
Mar 25, 2020 12:30am
China has become manufacturer of virus in world.
Recommend 0
Lost track
Mar 25, 2020 12:45am
Don’t call this China virus
Recommend 0

