Tough 'physical distancing' measures key in fight against virus, study finds

AFPUpdated March 24, 2020

Workers wearing protective gears arrive to spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a market in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb 24. — AP/File
Quarantining infected people, workplace distancing and school closures are most effective in combatting the spread of the new coronavirus when implemented together, according to new research released on Tuesday looking at Singapore's response to the killer disease.

Researchers from the National University of Singapore saw a dramatic drop in projected cases when all three physical distancing measures were done at once.

But they warned that if a large number of infected people in the community had no symptoms, or if infection rates were very high, the policies had a much reduced effect.

Singapore has used a policy of testing and tracing of Covid-19 patients to limit the spread of the virus, without ordering a widespread lockdown of society and the economy.

But the city-state on Tuesday announced new measures to shut down bars and other entertainment venues and cancel religious services and after school activities, a day after reporting 54 new infections, bringing the total number of cases to 509.

The study, published in Lancet Infectious Diseases, is the first modelling study of its kind in Singapore.

Four scenarios modelled

Researchers modelled the spread in four scenarios — when authorities quarantined people infected with Covid-19 and their families; quarantine plus immediate school closures; quarantine plus half of the workforce at home for 2 weeks; and a combination of all three.

In their baseline scenario — which assumed authorities did nothing and each patient infected 1.5 other people — 80 days after the first 100 cases were detected the average cumulative cases would have reached 279,000, or 7.4pc of the population.

Compared to this, researchers found that the combined policy of quarantine, workplace distancing and school closures was the most effective, reducing the estimated average number of infections by 99.3pc to an estimated 1,800 cases.

"While less effective than the combined approach, quarantine plus workplace measures presented the next best option for reducing SARS-CoV-2 cases, followed by quarantine plus school closure, and then quarantine only," the report said.

But it found that higher infection (R0) values made all responses more challenging, with an R0 value of 2.5 resulting in 1.2 million cases, 32pc of the population, in the baseline scenario.

This was reduced 78.2pc with the combined measures, leading to 258,000 cases.

The response was further complicated when the researchers allowed for an increase in asymptomatic people with the virus.

If they assumed that half of people could pass the virus on without having symptoms — compared to an estimate of 7.5pc in the baseline model — infections soared.

Even at a low R0 of 1.5 and with all the combined measures in place, virus cases at day 80 were estimated at 277,000, compared to the original 1,800 figure.

Comments (5)

Fastrack
Mar 24, 2020 10:39pm
The best leader in the world talked today, and showed that when the heart is big and full of compassion, the impossible can be achieved. Love you, Imran.
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Mar 24, 2020 10:57pm
PM Modi said All steps are being taken by the central and state governments to ensure the supply of essential commodities. All essential item stores including groceries, pharmacies, and ATMs will remain open during these 21 days. Health experts say it takes 21 days to break the infection cycle of the coronavirus. If we cannot handle these 21 days, many families will be destroyed.
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Mar 24, 2020 11:35pm
Do people really understand how dangerous this virus is?
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Mar 25, 2020 12:16am
This research only proves that the Sindh CM is right, those opposing his strategy wrong. This scourge will only be defeated jointly and unitedly. The APC called by the opposition should have been called by the government, it is their responsibility to have everybody on the same page in this fight. Politics of confrontation and division do not belong here.
Recommend 0
Mangoman
Mar 25, 2020 12:30am
@Nazir Gilani, "Do people really understand how dangerous this virus is?" That is one question every person needs to ask themselves.
Recommend 0

