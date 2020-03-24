DAWN.COM

Police register FIR against designer's husband for sending Covid-19 positive employee to village

Imran GabolUpdated March 24, 2020

Lahore police on Tuesday dismissed allegations made by Pakistani designer Maria B and registered a case against her husband for sending an employee, who tested positive for the coronavirus, to his native village without informing authorities. — AFP/File
Lahore police on Tuesday dismissed allegations made by Pakistani designer Maria B and registered a case against her husband for sending an employee, who tested positive for the coronavirus, to his native village without informing authorities.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Nishtar Colony Station under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Pakistan Penal Code as well as Article 144 and 143 of the Police Order, 2002.

According to the case, registered by police on behalf of the state, the employee, who worked at Tahir Saeed's house as a cook, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

As per the FIR, which does not name Maria B, despite knowing that the employee had contracted the virus, Saeed neither informed the authorities nor took him to a hospital for treatment. Instead, the employee was sent to his native village in a bus.

Meanwhile, in a video circulating on social media, appealing to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Maria B said that her house was raided by police personnel "as if I was the biggest drug mafia don in Lahore, with guns".

She said that her husband was taken away and he was told that a first information report (FIR) was registered against him.

She said the FIR was registered in the absence of a lawyer and that the police had taken the step at 12:30am.

"They did this in the middle of the night. Why? [...] And the way they were rude to us. They wouldn't listen, they kept saying to us, to me that you, you are culprits. Why?

"We're the ones who are suffering. We're the ones whose tests are coming, anytime positive. My entire family and we're the ones who are culprits, who need to be arrested by you guys, really? Is this the system that we have in Punjab?"

In another video, sitting alongside the designer, Saeed said that the incident was one of "pure panic" and "abuse". He said that around 20-25 police officers had come to get him. He said he had not resisted the police and had asked them why they had come to get him and where they were going to take him.

In an official statement, the Lahore police spokesperson dismissed the criticism and said that they had taken "timely action and sent a message to other violators".

As per the spokesperson, Maria B's husband, Saeed, had sent his employee packing, despite knowing that the employee's laboratory test (for the coronavirus) was positive.

"In present emergency situation, reporting of such incidents to health department is compulsory," the statement reads, adding that the patient had met numerous people during his visit to his native village, Karam Pur, in tehsil Mailsi, district Vehari.

According to the police, this had left "almost hundreds of innocent people vulnerable to the coronavirus".

The statement added that Saeed had been released on bail.

"It is unfortunate that after putting lives of hundreds of people in danger, Maria B [is] criticising the police," the police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

"After Tahir Saeed's criminal act, the entire village will have to be kept in quarantine. In this regard, the health department has initiated measures."

The spokesperson said that the police fulfilled their duty under Section 144 and the Police Order and would continue to take action against those who break the law.

Syed Safeer Raza
Mar 24, 2020 09:07pm
Law enforcement agencies did the right thing. She and her husband are culprits who have endangered life of innocent villagers.
Recommend 0
SA
Mar 24, 2020 09:10pm
Good job, kudos to law enforcement
Recommend 0
atif
Mar 24, 2020 09:14pm
Maria B brand should be boycotted They must go out of business sooner than later
Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Mar 24, 2020 09:15pm
The action taken by the police is credible and appreciated as in this prevailing situation it is the national duty of individuals to promptly inform the health authorities, this hue and cry by such people is nothing other than flouting the measures of government
Recommend 0
Syed
Mar 24, 2020 09:18pm
Not the right approach by Police, getting in someone home at 12:30 am , how in the world is that justified, could have easily waited till morning ? I agree that the couple did not do the right thing by sending him to his village, but did the police do the right thing? An arrest could be made early morning too
Recommend 0
Shakil Ghori
Mar 24, 2020 09:20pm
Great... educated and priviliged should be subjected to harsher treatment for their ignorance..
Recommend 0
Arif
Mar 24, 2020 09:23pm
Police did the right thing. They should be kept in jail to realize the danger they created for all the people on the road and in the village. Good job police. They should taken the wife also!
Recommend 0
nazir
Mar 24, 2020 09:26pm
No worries. He will make a few phone calls and the judge will arrange everything.
Recommend 0
Jehanzeb Ahmad
Mar 24, 2020 09:30pm
Great job by the police. Well done
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Mar 24, 2020 09:33pm
They could not have had just that servant tested, what about the other tests, including that of the employers?
Recommend 0
Agha Asad Raza
Mar 24, 2020 09:33pm
Good work by the police. They should be credited with a work well done.
Recommend 0
Tauseef
Mar 24, 2020 09:33pm
Its shameful that she's crying of police (mis)handling them without explaining their own mistreatment of their cook and putting lives at risk. They're supposed be educated people. Shame shame shame
Recommend 0
Alina
Mar 24, 2020 09:40pm
Highly insensitive and selfish move by the couple. You put the entire village at risk and then complain about rude behaviour and inappropriate timing? Sorry but no sympathies!
Recommend 0

