Today's Paper | March 25, 2020

Aiming to acquire 10,000 ventilators to increase Pakistan's capacity, says NDMA chairperson

Dawn.comMarch 24, 2020

NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal speaks to the media during a briefing. — DawnNewsTV
NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal speaks to the media during a briefing. — DawnNewsTV

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal told the media on Tuesday that he meant to acquire 10,000 additional ventilators over the next few months in order to cope with any health crisis, such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

While addressing the media at a news briefing alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan, Afzal revealed that there were around 2,200 ventilators across Pakistan at the moment. Only around half of these would be available if needed for Covid-19 patients, he added.

"Unfortunately, nothing is available anywhere except in China," he said. "Let me tell you China's situation as well. I call the Chinese ambassador around three to four times a day and meet him once or twice. I talk to NDRC (National Development and Reform Commission) and foreign ministry of China. After all this, now they are issuing instructions to their factories to provide the material Pakistanis are asking for [as a] preferred buyer."

He said that acquiring protective gear for doctors and health staff was the first priority and "a small number" will arrive tomorrow while another batch will arrive on Thursday. The protective equipment included around a million masks, out of which 50,000 were N-95, he told reporters.

He added that the material to prepare protective gear will also arrive and will be manufactured in a factory in Lahore.

Furthermore, 50,000 testing kits will arrive on Thursday.

By the end of this week, a significant number of protective gear and other equipment will arrive via air as well as by road. He revealed that the border will be opened for a day so that the equipment can be transported into the country.

He told reporters that he had held meetings with local producers as well and had told them to order whatever they needed to manufacture medical equipment from China.

"I told them that I will get you clearance from State Bank, FIA, Customs. Just bring the material here [in Pakistan]," said Lt Gen Afzal.

He said that local production had started to increase. Afzal said that the government had provided ample funds to the NDMA but several countries, including those in Europe had already signed contracts for yearly supply of ventilators and medical equipment.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Fastrack
Mar 24, 2020 07:38pm
The man is fast-tracking required supplies from wherever available. China providing Pakistan as priority receiver will provide much needed boost. Keep working. The nation stands with you.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 24, 2020 07:40pm
Kudos. Great going, Pakistan. While all of us citizens must keep looking after the underprivileged with support and care. Shabbash everyone.
Recommend 0
Indian
Mar 24, 2020 07:41pm
This is exemplary. The whole nation in visible action.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Mar 24, 2020 07:42pm
Naysayers keep talking. Heroes keep working. All the best guys.
Recommend 0
Faran
Mar 24, 2020 07:59pm
Too late decision. The manufacturers are already over loaded with the demand from other nations unable to cope. We may get them but it will take months. Bad planning! India is handling the corona much efficiently. They have built their own test kit which will be operationalize in a day and they can test thousands of people everyday.
Recommend 0
Shuaib Mahbub
Mar 24, 2020 07:59pm
I am a chemical Research scientist of Pakistani/American background. Pakistan does have to have N 95 type masks, there are several other alternatives that can be made using materials available in Pakistan. Call me if some one needs guidance The efficasey is same or better than N95 mask, breathing effort will be slightly more depending upon the type of material I am a USA citizen currently living in Finland. I will help you Shuaib Mahbub
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 24, 2020 08:04pm
Its a very unfortunate reality, the best we can do it to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The simple ad stupid answer would be Wuhanian style measures . It worked . My biggest concern is the attitude and mindset of faithfuls who have NOT changed their behaviour. We are paying the price or Raiwind and Islamabad. Are these guys untouchable.
Recommend 0
vik
Mar 24, 2020 08:06pm
for health never too late. even specx is building.
Recommend 0
Manoj Srivastav
Mar 24, 2020 08:13pm
Why go to China everything, everytime
Recommend 0
Ali asim
Mar 24, 2020 08:13pm
Dont understand why these people make such irresponsible statement. Do the even know how a ventilator actually works and what level of skilled manpower is needed for 10,000 ventilators.
Recommend 0
Sohaib
Mar 24, 2020 08:20pm
@Faran, didn't you read the news of Pakistani students developing test kits?
Recommend 0
Thuthuri
Mar 24, 2020 08:27pm
Where is the money?
Recommend 0
Aziz
Mar 24, 2020 08:34pm
Had NDMA done its job in January, the PPE had been arrived in Pakistan while ago and we have been manufacturing them locally at large scale by now. I would request the COAS to put a competent man as a head of NDMA, who can see ahead and be prepared for a challenge. An incompetent person at this position can put the lives of millions of people at a very high risk. Last but not the least PPE should be the part of our National Security Policy.
Recommend 0
rrr
Mar 24, 2020 08:35pm
Country will cloapse in next few months
Recommend 0
ABCD
Mar 24, 2020 08:37pm
Since Wuhan is said to have controlled Corona , they don't need much ventilators now. Pakistan should ask for second hand and extra ventilators from China free of cost and these can be used after proper sanitization. The money in provision for ventilators can be used fot setting hospitals. Above all, he is saying that PM is kind enough to approve sufficient fund for NDMA.
Recommend 0
Abdul Malik Khan
Mar 24, 2020 08:41pm
Why don't they manufacture locally? Because they don't have the capacity? And why don't they have local capacity? Because they import everything. In the long run, govt should concentrate on buying local products and if they are not available, they should offer tenders to manufacture local products even with more prices and long delays. And this for all things not just ventilatoes
Recommend 0
Syd
Mar 24, 2020 08:41pm
We should make our own ventilators especially when we will be needing in tens of thousands. There is a possibility of another more worse pandemic and China is already preparing for it
Recommend 0
Tufail ahmad
Mar 24, 2020 08:46pm
U require older version of ventilators. Which will work for a yr or so. That will be quiet cheap and quite fast in manufacturing and delivery. Rain coat material..... For protective gowns and masks
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Mar 24, 2020 08:48pm
We make ventilators? We make rockets, that I know. Can we re-purpose those missile making factories to make ventilators? Or can we import them from wherever they are available?
Recommend 0
Tufail ahmad
Mar 24, 2020 08:50pm
Order ordinary ventilators. U require it for an yr or so....... They will be fast in manufacturing and delivery Use rain coat material for protective gowns and masks.... Use it with frequent detergent washes if u do not get professional protective equipment
Recommend 0
Indian
Mar 24, 2020 08:52pm
Right now, China may give ventilators to Pakistan. But what if they themselves need them urgently. What if they relations between two nations gets strained, international relations are for mutual benefits and changes over time. Where Pakistan stands then? Imagine when CPEC, comes and all items will be cheaply imported from China, killing the local manufacturing sectors. In crisis times, only self sufficiency can help. I don't have any hatred for any country, but I feel Pakistan is not going in correct direction for decades.
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Mar 24, 2020 08:54pm
Importing is fine. But considering that in a normal hospital it requires ONE skilled technician to monitor and operate EACH ventilator, the question arises, do we have enough technicians to operate them? It is like having lots of planes but no one fly.
Recommend 0
Manjeet kocchar
Mar 24, 2020 08:57pm
Whycant you produce ventilators in your country when you can reproduce fighter aircraft
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Mar 24, 2020 08:59pm
We are getting these from China? Are they exporting the virus too?
Recommend 0
Moeen ud Din
Mar 24, 2020 09:00pm
Wealthy nations are trying hard to get ventilators because of surge in demand. Btw each cost 25laks at-least and it’s so difficult to get at this crunch time
Recommend 0
ajay
Mar 24, 2020 09:04pm
looking for ventilator after almost 1000 case of covid 19. Pakistan is amazingly inefficient and dependent country
Recommend 0
Jaffer Hussain
Mar 24, 2020 09:16pm
Build it locally. Enough manufactures that can help and do it.
Recommend 0
Jawab do
Mar 24, 2020 09:19pm
@Alla Bux, surprising to see a Pakistani talking logic. Do you really leave in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
SA
Mar 24, 2020 09:32pm
Gen sb. Nation is always be indebted to armed forces support in difficult times, and, we (the nation) again will never leave you alone either.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Mar 24, 2020 09:41pm
Good work and need of the hour.
Recommend 0
Danish
Mar 24, 2020 10:22pm
By the way where this ventilotors going to manufacture in wah factory or in Gugranwala factories or in textile factories. 10000 is a big job to produce by any country on short notice. All countries are struggling even UK and developing countries. Please brief media with sensinsble statements by honourable officers and politicians.
Recommend 0
Nadeem
Mar 24, 2020 10:26pm
10,000 for nation of 200 million!!!!!
Recommend 0
Karim
Mar 24, 2020 10:49pm
As with all PTI officials, this person too seems to like exaggeration. 2000 ventilator available in Pakistan and 10000 being procured from China? Are they available off the self? Does he know the time required to manufacture these equipments. When will these be delivered to Pakistan? China is making a windfall with orders from across the world so why will they give it to "prefered" customer Pakistan free of cost.
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Mar 24, 2020 10:55pm
PM Modi said All steps are being taken by the central and state governments to ensure the supply of essential commodities. All essential item stores including groceries, pharmacies, and ATMs will remain open during these 21 days. Health experts say it takes 21 days to break the infection cycle of the coronavirus. If we cannot handle these 21 days, many families will be destroyed.
Recommend 0
Bhabhi
Mar 24, 2020 11:01pm
@Fastrack, good luck
Recommend 0
Ali asim
Mar 24, 2020 11:02pm
These are lullabies and happy talk Photo opportunities and headline in news. Reality is different. We are not getting even a tenth of that. Best strategy for the person in the street is intense hygiene or at least do your best to avoid exposure.
Recommend 0
Taftan
Mar 24, 2020 11:04pm
Cant even produce, masks or covid kits or ventilators. Shame
Recommend 0
Bts
Mar 24, 2020 11:07pm
Pakistan needs at least 50 thousand ventilators because coronavirus is respiratory disease.
Recommend 0
Shama
Mar 24, 2020 11:10pm
@Ali asim, absolutely right. This person has no idea of the time required to make these apparatus, the technicality in using them and the training a person requires. Irresponsible statements to fool the public and just to be in the news. What kind of an irresponsible government have we elected.
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Mar 24, 2020 11:17pm
One of our main problems is that almost all important and essential departments and organizations in the government are headed by either present or retired defense officers. Are they qualified to run these departments?
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Mar 24, 2020 11:22pm
"Unfortunately, nothing is available anywhere except in China," This is as usual wrong as this person can not see beyond his nose. When we need these in days, what good does it do to get them in 'months'?
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Mar 24, 2020 11:26pm
Bring people together to manufacture them. Don't give up.
Recommend 0
ON .
Mar 24, 2020 11:29pm
New York city tried to get 30k ventilators but got only 7k. Price was no concern still no suppliers as countries banned export. From where will you get 10k ventilators?
Recommend 0
Sam
Mar 25, 2020 12:29am
@Faran, Dear Brother, I doubt India shall deny the request for test kits, if your PM asks for it. Its a grave crisis for whole humanity at the moment.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Mar 25, 2020 12:31am
Medical equipment, these days, will go to the highest bidder and to affluent countries as will the vaccine when it comes out. It wont go to a country whose PM says that lockdown cannot take place because his country is poor. A very poor reason .
Recommend 0
honest voice
Mar 25, 2020 12:36am
There should be a better way to deal with this than asking for everything from outside. We need to mobilise our own resources to make these personal protective equipment in Pakistan. We have a big textile industry and economy can benefit from these. We can learn from Chinese on how to make them efficiently and inexpensively. Similarly with ventilators, we need to mobilise military engineers to work with private auto industries and get sufficient training from China. All of this not only will make us self sufficient but will boost economy. Imran needs to show leadership.
Recommend 0
Susmita
Mar 25, 2020 12:40am
@Aziz , everything is bought after ADB and world bank loan. If you have the capability of India, you would not have required to import and for that take loan
Recommend 0
Mukil Vasnik
Mar 25, 2020 12:42am
Where the money is going to come?
Recommend 0
Abdulmalick Ismail
Mar 25, 2020 02:48am
@Faran, Bhai you can always move to india. Good Luck
Recommend 0
qamarzai`
Mar 25, 2020 02:52am
@ajay, You said it bro!!! a lot needs to be done.
Recommend 0
Asim
Mar 25, 2020 06:30am
Corona is at your door and still aiming! Wallah?
Recommend 0
arshad
Mar 25, 2020 06:34am
was NDMA sleeping earlier?... What did NDMA do is make sure they had enough supplies when needed...
Recommend 0
Behroz
Mar 25, 2020 06:36am
India invited Pakistan to a conference on covid . They did’t. India asked China to tackle the virus. China took up the invitation quickly
Recommend 0

