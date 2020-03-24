DAWN.COM

Indian police clear out anti-government protest citing coronavirus

ReutersUpdated March 24, 2020

Dozens of people have been staging a sit-in against the CAA in India's Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood since December. — Reuters/File
Police in India’s capital broke up the longest-running protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s citizenship law on Tuesday, citing a ban on public gatherings because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Dozens of people, many of them women, have been staging a sit-in protest since early December on a street in the Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood, which has become a focal point for opposition to the law seen as discriminating against Muslims.

Hundreds of police in riot gear surrounded the protesters early on Tuesday and told them to leave, said Delhi’s joint police commissioner DC Srivastava.

“It is a dangerous environment, with this coronavirus, we urged them to leave,” he told reporters.

Some demonstrators resisted the police and at least nine people had been detained, six of them women, Srivastava said, adding there was no violence.

Television showed police taking down tents and billboards at the protest site with bulldozers.

Delhi is under a lockdown until the end of the month to halt the spread of the virus and public gatherings of more than five people have been banned.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, which eases the path for non-Muslims from neighbouring Muslim-majority countries to gain citizenship, triggered weeks of sometimes violent protests against Modi’s government after it was passed in December.

At least 78 people have been killed in demonstrations triggered by the law across the country, a large number of them in another part of Delhi in clashes between Hindus and Muslims.

Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims and it has deepened concern that Modi’s administration is undermining India’s secular traditions.

Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party denies any bias against India’s 180 million Muslims.

Even before the coronavirus epidemic, the protest at Shaheen Bagh had become a thorn in the government’s side, and there had been calls by hardline Hindu groups linked to Modi’s alliance and residents in the area to clear it out.

India has reported 471 cases of the coronavirus but health experts have warned that a big jump is imminent, which would likely overwhelm the underfunded and crumbling public health infrastructure.

Comments (76)

sach baat
Mar 24, 2020 01:48pm
Illogical protestors. Come back after normalcy comes to the.world. No cause is worth it at this point of time.
Recommend 0
Jacky
Mar 24, 2020 01:49pm
Very gud Indian police.
Recommend 0
TOMATO
Mar 24, 2020 01:51pm
Though the protest is legitimate, I believe it was stupid of the protestors to continue assembling in one place in view of the epidemic; they can always resume their protests later.
Recommend 0
Manish
Mar 24, 2020 01:55pm
You have no work , come back after Virus has gone, enjoy Govt Hospitality by that time.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 24, 2020 01:55pm
Amid evergrowing and rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic, what else could be expected of the racist, liar, bigot and biased Modi and his corrupt, cunning, crooked, cruel, criminal and fascist R.S.S. and BJP stooges at this crucial juncture in time and history?
Recommend 0
Mihir
Mar 24, 2020 01:56pm
Citizenship law is to provide citizenship to non muslims prosecuted in Pakistan and Bangladesh. So how it is anti Muslim.
Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 24, 2020 02:03pm
But india has found a cure for Corona virus (gaumutur) so why panic?
Recommend 0
Bilal, New Delhi
Mar 24, 2020 02:08pm
In fact the police are saving those people from spreading the virus. It's illogical to allow a protest when the entire world is under lockdown.
Recommend 0
Jawab do
Mar 24, 2020 02:08pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, so are you speaking in favour of this action or against it?
Recommend 0
Uday Joshi
Mar 24, 2020 02:09pm
@Ali, and where you got this news from. Whatsapp?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 24, 2020 02:11pm
@sach baat, only 300+ coronavirus cases in the population of 1,300,000,000+, are almost next to nothing.
Recommend 0
Dave
Mar 24, 2020 02:13pm
India has tremendous capacity in eradicating coronavirus , WHO!!
Recommend 0
glen
Mar 24, 2020 02:14pm
should you protest now
Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Mar 24, 2020 02:14pm
Precisely police have saved their lives.
Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Mar 24, 2020 02:15pm
Virus has been removed.
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Mar 24, 2020 02:15pm
Conflict has not finished yet.
Recommend 0
Junaid
Mar 24, 2020 02:19pm
@Dr. Malaria, Aamir Ahmad, Are you really a doctor ? If Yes , then please tell all of us which University gave you Doctorate ? I will initiate inquiry against that University. Trust me I am trying my best to like you but I need to verify your degree first.
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Mar 24, 2020 02:24pm
Note the details in photo, media persons recoding the police action, this can happen only in real democracy.
Recommend 0
Rana
Mar 24, 2020 02:27pm
Protesters or anybody Police must beat everyone tries to break lockdown/ curfew it’s about public health.
Recommend 0
Shah
Mar 24, 2020 02:28pm
Go home be safe come back when it’s safe to be there.Simple
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Mar 24, 2020 02:30pm
All protests across India are not allowed during lock down. Laws are there to be followed.
Recommend 0
S. Vaasan
Mar 24, 2020 02:37pm
@Junaid, Sir, you will only initiate enquiry. But share with me the name of the University. I will prosecute them for giving degree.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 24, 2020 02:43pm
@Junaid, No courage to use own name. Yet distorting another's name just because you are paid to be a nuisance. Disgraceful, but totally expected, of Indian trolls.
Recommend 0
Umesh
Mar 24, 2020 02:52pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, What can a paranoid, rabid communalist unwilling to see the larger picture can say at this critical juncture of human history?
Recommend 0
Umesh
Mar 24, 2020 02:54pm
@Iftikhar Husain, All immoral confrontation will be dealt with as your iron, mountain, honey friend is doing.
Recommend 0
Sachin SINGH
Mar 24, 2020 03:02pm
Much delayed but at least it's over.
Recommend 0
Takeitorleaveit
Mar 24, 2020 03:04pm
Protesting was all fine but the cause was not justified. This bunch of hooligans should have been removed earlier.
Recommend 0
Sindhu
Mar 24, 2020 03:04pm
@Ali, but billion plus population infected are less compared to Pakistan so called"advanced" medical care.
Recommend 0
Vikky
Mar 24, 2020 03:07pm
Safety matters first.
Recommend 0
Leo
Mar 24, 2020 03:11pm
@Fastrack, so fastrack is your real name? Get some education.
Recommend 0
ACEGIKtime
Mar 24, 2020 03:14pm
Even the mighty nature is in favour of Modi, so will say BJP. Nothing wrong in it to read that way.
Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan)
Mar 24, 2020 03:19pm
What a rich country , poor policemen can’t even be provided proper riot Helmets, instead they have borrowed crash helmets from motorcyclists. Even Somalian and Afghan police is better equipped..
Recommend 0
Aquib
Mar 24, 2020 03:32pm
@Fastrack, thank you.. At least you understand something
Recommend 0
Bee pee
Mar 24, 2020 03:32pm
Propaganda, Propaganda. It's almost summer in Delhi with temperatures at 30 degrees. Your photo shows the cops wearing coats, obviously the pic does not show the Shaheen bagh site and may not even be one related to the same protest.
Recommend 0
rajaj
Mar 24, 2020 03:33pm
@Ali, try also
Recommend 0
SATT
Mar 24, 2020 03:38pm
Whole place needs to be sanitize.
Recommend 0
Jimmy
Mar 24, 2020 03:40pm
Clampdown on fraudsters claiming cow waste products help with curing corona virus.
Recommend 0
Joe
Mar 24, 2020 03:50pm
@Fastrack, I have a blunt question to you. Knowing full well that to check spread of Corona 19 virus, social distance must be maintained,then do you agree or disagree with this democratic right of protest to continue by these women?
Recommend 0
adit
Mar 24, 2020 03:54pm
crush that virus.
Recommend 0
Ratan
Mar 24, 2020 03:56pm
@Ali, You can try.
Recommend 0
Kargil
Mar 24, 2020 03:57pm
@Ali, hope you have taken some if not then get some.
Recommend 0
N.N.V. Subramanian
Mar 24, 2020 03:59pm
They are all anti nationals. Corona virus has shown them the door for going to the nearest country. Modi just ignored them all along. Nature cured their disease.
Recommend 0
ABC$
Mar 24, 2020 04:09pm
@Junaid, what kind of inquiry, u need a big team of lawyers to do that so it will be difficult.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Mar 24, 2020 04:12pm
They have been told politely to protest from home only.
Recommend 0
kerala
Mar 24, 2020 04:23pm
That's great
Recommend 0
Hari
Mar 24, 2020 04:26pm
Why to worry for them, they are anti nationals. CAA is giving citizenship not taking away.
Recommend 0
Balachandran D
Mar 24, 2020 04:46pm
What else do you want other than clearing the mob?
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Mar 24, 2020 04:48pm
World is facing calamity. Few people are not allowed to compound the problem. They can demonstrate again after virus impact is over.
Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 24, 2020 04:53pm
India is miles ahead of other nations
Recommend 0
Saad Khan
Mar 24, 2020 05:00pm
Live today to fight another day. Corona is too serious a threat to be ignored.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Mar 24, 2020 05:02pm
Just imagine the pain people are going through, that they out to protest even under corona threats... India and Indians should be ashamed under 370 and caa... Humanity can't go below this level where indian parliament is right now.
Recommend 0
anil sahu
Mar 24, 2020 05:02pm
meanwhile indian company mylab created first made in india corona testing kit with cost<2000
Recommend 0
Sidhartha Dalakoti
Mar 24, 2020 05:05pm
Take care of Corona first.The cases in pakistan have reached almost 1000. Best wishes. Get well soon. We can fight another day.
Recommend 0
Sivakumar Kaviyappa
Mar 24, 2020 05:06pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, and you are a doctor? They have been there for months? Police says only now to disperse.
Recommend 0
kums
Mar 24, 2020 05:08pm
@TOMATO, There is no legitimacy. And there was no cause either. Protests are big business.
Recommend 0
Ritika
Mar 24, 2020 05:11pm
Way to go Indian police..Good job
Recommend 0
USR
Mar 24, 2020 05:16pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, So what do you expect Govt to do to prevent spread of corona virus? Let people collect in large groups an risk spread to others who have nothing o do with the protest?
Recommend 0
Meow
Mar 24, 2020 05:17pm
Yes it doesn't make it easy for Pakistan muslims
Recommend 0
Thiru
Mar 24, 2020 05:26pm
The protesters are standing up for democracy. They should have been allowed to stay and if they become ill with the virus should be helped home to stay inside with their entire families. It will be good for India.
Recommend 0
Pakistani Awam
Mar 24, 2020 05:27pm
@Ali, because the entire quantity is already booked by your brothers.
Recommend 0
Pakistani Awam
Mar 24, 2020 05:28pm
@Jawab do, he is confused.
Recommend 0
Olahuuber
Mar 24, 2020 05:35pm
@A. ALI, we are actually proud of removing 370 and bringing caa..
Recommend 0
Balachandran D
Mar 24, 2020 05:44pm
@A. ALI, Daily the protesters receive money from the organisers which they cannot get here after
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Mar 24, 2020 06:15pm
@Pakistani Awam, Remember By This Name You are representing Our whole Nation, So Be sensfull and Play the Game Neutraly...
Recommend 0
Wacko
Mar 24, 2020 06:17pm
So much obsession Look at your own place first The pilgrims from Iran are in tents The only place where suspected patients are quarantined in tents Do something for them
Recommend 0
Santro
Mar 24, 2020 06:23pm
What about Pakistan's health infrastructure. Already crumbled?
Recommend 0
Vishal Choudhary
Mar 24, 2020 06:35pm
Protesters need
Recommend 0
Udayan Mitra
Mar 24, 2020 06:44pm
@SATT, : Even without the Wuhan China virus, the whole place needs to be sanitized...
Recommend 0
Patriotic
Mar 24, 2020 07:02pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Agreed, legal protest should go on, virus or no virus, it is better to lay down life than to submit to law of RSS, racist, fascist, Nazi Modi’s BJP. Kashmir has to highlighted in UN also now.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Mar 24, 2020 07:16pm
No worry, they will get many chances to protest. Many more bills will be tabled.
Recommend 0
deva
Mar 24, 2020 07:21pm
these people should stay till they got corona and then they need to quarantine with their family
Recommend 0
Jay Irala
Mar 24, 2020 07:24pm
@Ali, you want some!
Recommend 0
Jp
Mar 24, 2020 07:53pm
@M. Saeed, agree with you.
Recommend 0
Jp
Mar 24, 2020 07:56pm
@Junaid, well said. Very doubtful of his degree.
Recommend 0
Faran
Mar 24, 2020 08:00pm
These protesters should understand that this is not time for these protests when the world is undergoing through a pandemic. The corona is a face saver to these protesters.
Recommend 0
Brainy
Mar 24, 2020 08:19pm
This is some old photo. Kindly see the people wearing sweaters and jackets ? It is summer in Delhi now and almost everyone wear masks !
Recommend 0

