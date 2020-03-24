DAWN.COM

Email

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iran and others have all taken measures to curb human contact due to coronavirus. — Reuters/File

Govt in limbo over banning congregation prayers in mosques amidst virus lockdown

Religious affairs ministry, CII to hold discussions with ulema on Thursday to decide if prayers can be offered at home.
Imtiaz Ali | Sirajuddin | Umar Bacha | Tariq Naqash | Arif Hayat | Javed HussainUpdated Mar 25, 2020 08:26am

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) are set to begin consultations with ulema from Thursday to decide whether prayers can be offered at home as opposed to congregations in mosques as the country goes into lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While almost all Muslim countries combating the virus have banned prayer congregations in mosques without exception, authorities in Pakistan are yet to come up with a clear direction on the matter, even as they push for social distancing amidst unprecedented measures to curb the spread which threatens the country's healthcare system and economy.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, Chairperson of the CII, Dr Qibla Ayaz said consultations on the issue will be held via video link a day after tomorrow.

"The problem isn't the closure of mosques but about offering prayers at home," Ayaz said, adding that ulema will be consulted on this matter. The CII chief did note, however, that immediate consensus would be difficult, fearing a "long consultation process".

He said both the council and the religious affairs ministry agreed on taking the country's ulema on board before a final decision on this was made.

Below, Dawn.com gives an overview of the on-ground situation with respect to closure of mosques and mass prayers across Pakistan.

Sindh

Sindh government, which was the first to order a complete lockdown in its province through a detailed notification, has not announced concrete instructions regarding prayers in congregations. It did, however, say gatherings were to be avoided.

On Monday, the first day of the lockdown in Sindh, Dawn.com reached out to various reporters and citizens from Karachi to see if the mosques in their respective areas were still holding congregations for the five daily prayers. All reports from the city suggested that no establishment had taken the decision to suspend prayer services.

When asked about this, Spokesperson for the chief minister of Sindh, Rasheed Cheema said: "People should understand these matters themselves, not everything needs to be an express instruction. People have been told that they need to be careful while visiting mosques."

KP

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where schools and government offices have been shut down and inter-city travel has been banned, a notification was issued saying that carpets and mats should all be removed from mosques in order to ensure cleanliness. A separate notification had earlier been issued saying Friday prayers should be conducted in two different shifts, in order to ensure less people-to-people contact within the community.

When contacted, Peshawar Assistant Commissioner Sara Rehman said: "Tableeghi marakiz and madarassahs have been shut. However, mosques are open in the city."

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir said the provincial government was not considering closing mosques at the moment.

"I personally held a meeting with religious leaders from all sects and was assured they will follow the instructions [regarding removal of carpets and holding Friday prayers in two shifts]," Wazir said.

A correspondent from Peshawar, on the other hand, said even though mats and carpets had been removed from mosques in some areas of the city, large congregations were still gathering at the time of each daily prayer.

"Mosques are more packed now than before, more people are now home because of the partial lockdown in the city and in such testing times, their instincts tell them to go to mosques for prayers and to ask God for help," a member of the Dawn.com team in Peshawar observed.

Similar reports were received from Shangla district, where Assistant Commissioner Bisham Khuram said: "Here mosques remained open. However, tableeghi marakiz are shut."

"Work has been stopped at Swat Tablighi iIjtimah, and all major tableeghi marakiz have been shut. However, mosques are open but people have been advised to pray at home," said Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza.

AJK

From Azad Jammu and Kashmir, an observer told Dawn.com that all mosques are running operations as usual. "However, many faithfuls are choosing to pray at home."

This observer further said mats and carpets had also been removed from various mosques in the areas he visited.

Punjab

Meanwhile mosques in Punjab are also functioning as per routine, even though it has now been confirmed that at least three foreign nationals were infected with the coronavirus while attending the Raiwand Ijtama. Two of these cases were the first two cases of coronavirus to be detected in the Gaza strip.

Islamabad

In the capital territory, Islamabad administration had to partially seal a Union Council when two cases of coronavirus were detected at a mosque in Bhara Kahu. While it wasn't immediately clear if the two men who tested positive in Islamabad had attended the Raiwind Ijtima, six others who attended the congregation or came into contact with those who attended it, also tested positive.

Other Muslim countries

Saudi Arabia has banned congregations for five daily prayers, as well as Friday prayers all over the country except inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah.

Turkey's top religious authority has also suspended all congregational prayers in mosques, including traditional Friday prayers, but said mosques will remain open for those who want to pray individually.

Mosques in Kuwait, where prayer congregations are banned, went so far as to transform the Azaan or the call to prayer slightly — instead of the usual call that includes Hayya Ala Al salah (come to prayer), muezzins in the country are announcing Al Salatu Fi Buyutikum (pray in your homes) from mosques five times a day.

The transformed call to prayer is rooted in the Sahih Bukhari, which has a narration from Abdullah bin Al-Harith on the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) allowing for the exact same changes to the Azaan on rainy or muddy days.

Iran and other centres of Muslim faith have also suspended activities at shrines and holy mosques in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In Pakistan, for the past two weeks, President Arif Alvi has been suggesting that people should pray in their homes if they feel unwell while, Darul Afta Pakistan, Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and leadership of Wafaq-ul-Masajid, Madaris-e-Pakistan have unanimously asked the public to take precautions against coronavirus as per government’s directions as these are in accordance with the teachings of Shariah.

Related Stories

Comments (43)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Common Sense
Mar 24, 2020 07:28pm
shut down mosques. its not that complicated.
Recommend 0
Thuthuri
Mar 24, 2020 07:33pm
Clerics have defeated the government. What a shame.
Recommend 0
LL
Mar 24, 2020 07:33pm
The decision is simple. Ban it!
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 24, 2020 07:34pm
That's the right way. Involve ulema and they'll convince the remaining people.
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Mar 24, 2020 07:42pm
The deadly reality of coronavirus has appeared with full force.The religious emotionalism should be avoided at all cost.Pakistan should follow in conformity with other Muslim countries which under the present circumstances surprisingly are acting quite wisely in saving human lives.
Recommend 0
Lgbtqx
Mar 24, 2020 07:45pm
Dawn reported the other day that christian churches were closed down due to corona, what is the difference here.
Recommend 0
MEA
Mar 24, 2020 08:05pm
It apprears the PM is being ill advised. When Saudi Arabia quarters have shut down mosques No congregations, No Juma prayers, N0 Tawaf for indefinite peroid; Even the call to prayers have been changed to accomodate present condions in KSA, then what is the PM waiting for??
Recommend 0
Friend USA
Mar 24, 2020 08:05pm
Involve the Ulema & lets them convince the people, its very simple!
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 24, 2020 08:12pm
Prayers can save and should be exempted from lockdown..
Recommend 0
Seedoo
Mar 24, 2020 08:12pm
The fact is that Pakistani authorities continue to be intimidated by the religious goons. Why do they (CII) need to be consulted since this is a purely a scientific matter? These people live in stone ages, what do they know about science? When they cannot even understand the significance of DNA evidence, how would they know what this situation is?
Recommend 0
Kareem
Mar 24, 2020 08:12pm
Let them pray
Recommend 0
Mahen
Mar 24, 2020 08:14pm
It’s nothing but overconfidence
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Mar 24, 2020 08:14pm
Continue with the congregations. It will ultimately eliminate all Mullas.
Recommend 0
Ali asim
Mar 24, 2020 08:19pm
Why is this a flipping problem. Even Hajj is being considered to be cancelled this year. Time to bypass the fatwa factory and let common sense prevail.
Recommend 0
Rajat
Mar 24, 2020 08:20pm
Difference between them and literate people
Recommend 0
Parvez
Mar 24, 2020 08:23pm
There are times when a government has to do the right thing ..... and not the popular thing. This is just one of those times.
Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 24, 2020 08:28pm
@Fastrack, very good advice.
Recommend 0
Hanifa
Mar 24, 2020 08:47pm
Government in the face if true crisis has shown how inept it is. This is difference between selected and selected government.
Recommend 0
MAB
Mar 24, 2020 09:05pm
Really - we need to consult with the Ulema on health matters! Get rid of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and use the funds to keep the people healthy! Imran - get a grip on reality.
Recommend 0
Mawalawi Yasir
Mar 24, 2020 09:18pm
Irrelevant comparison ,since most of the pak multi-sects and largely spread mosques are self- governed and any push may cause anarchy hence focus may on shortening prayers(with no lectures afterwards ) or even combining them with ulamas consulatation.
Recommend 0
Kris
Mar 24, 2020 09:23pm
What a sad state of affairs!
Recommend 0
Syed
Mar 24, 2020 09:35pm
please ban it asap before its completely out of hand
Recommend 0
Patriotic
Mar 24, 2020 09:41pm
Prayers always bring life not death /disease, allow it, keeping social distance, religious freedom is supreme
Recommend 0
Indian
Mar 24, 2020 09:59pm
Please include whole world in your prayers.
Recommend 0
Expat (usa)
Mar 24, 2020 10:09pm
If &when vaccine against coronavirus is developed , it would by scientifically advanced countries, Mullahs will oppose it as a conspiracy by the western world. 2 weeks ago , our Immam (in the USA ) asked us to skip Jummah prayer, no one objected.
Recommend 0
Expat (usa)
Mar 24, 2020 10:12pm
@Justice, " Prayers can save and should be exempted from lockdown" No one is banning prayer, we are talking about congregation.
Recommend 0
Nk
Mar 24, 2020 10:22pm
@Thuthuri, They are doing it only for number scoring. It is so shameful they have this mindset.
Recommend 0
Nk
Mar 24, 2020 10:27pm
A very impotent government.
Recommend 0
Vivek
Mar 24, 2020 10:49pm
Please don't shut down mosque.
Recommend 0
Kabir K
Mar 24, 2020 10:50pm
It's ok
Recommend 0
Vivek
Mar 24, 2020 10:50pm
@Justice, Great suggestion
Recommend 0
Kabir K
Mar 24, 2020 10:50pm
Is ok
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 24, 2020 10:51pm
@Expat (usa), That's was partially true, the same Tablighi Jamaat affiliated mosques are still holding Jummah prayers in Michigan compromising the safety of public. Who are these people and what's their purpose, all I know, people leave mosques immediately as soon as one of them stands up after prayer and ask people to stay. I have not seen any rational person ever sitting with them.
Recommend 0
GK
Mar 24, 2020 10:52pm
Now who is at the top in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Bts
Mar 24, 2020 11:10pm
Pray at home, or get ready to deal with situation like Italy!
Recommend 0
Rajesh
Mar 24, 2020 11:16pm
Close it , it's simple.
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Mar 24, 2020 11:37pm
Face facts. TWO CHOICES People can pray at home or people can die.
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Mar 24, 2020 11:46pm
@Justice, You can pray, but I will observe physical distance.
Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Mar 24, 2020 11:58pm
Please pray in groups only, because it is one of the way you will disappear from the scene.
Recommend 0
Zahid
Mar 25, 2020 12:07am
What authority does have our ulema if the government wants to shut down in public’s interest, if umrah and tawaaf is banned what reasons and grounds our maulvis have? Are they going to treat the victims?
Recommend 0
TimetoMovveOn
Mar 25, 2020 03:44am
@Fastrack, You are kidding right?
Recommend 0
Momo
Mar 25, 2020 06:55am
Shut down all mosques, events, exhibitions, weddings, and anything that requires more than 6 people. This virus can wipe out the entire population of Pakistan if not contained. Don’t take this lightly folks.
Recommend 0
zh
Mar 25, 2020 07:55am
@Hanifa, Closure of mosques is the responsibility of provincial governments. Sindh has NOT closed the mosques, and I thought the Sindh government is elected. At least, Bilawal Zardari has never described it as selected.
Recommend 0

DAWN.COM

Copyright © 2020

Scribe Publishing Platform