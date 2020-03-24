DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 24, 2020

US-China war of words deepens over virus origins

AFPUpdated March 24, 2020

Email

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had said he was “a little upset” with China, adding: “They should have told us about this.” — Reuters/File
Earlier, US President Donald Trump had said he was “a little upset” with China, adding: “They should have told us about this.” — Reuters/File

PARIS: A war of words between Beijing and Washington over Covid-19 intensified on Monday after the Chinese embassy in France suggested that the outbreak of what President Donald Trump calls the “Chinese virus” actually started in the United States.

“How many cases of Covid-19 were there among the 20,000 deaths due to the flu that started (in the United States) in September last year?” the Chinese embassy in Paris asked in a string of messages on Twitter — a service largely blocked in China.

“Did the United States not try to pass off (cases of) pneumonia due to the new coronavirus as flu?” The embassy did not point to any scientific evidence for its claims.

Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have angered Beijing by repeatedly referring to “the Chinese virus” when discussing the Covid-19 outbreak first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The virus has since spread to infect tens of thousands worldwide, leading governments to place hundreds of millions in home confinement in a bid to curb the outbreak.

On Sunday, Trump said he was “a little upset” with China, adding: “They should have told us about this.” Earlier this month, a foreign ministry spokesman in Beijing, Zhao Lijian, suggested in a tweet that the US military brought the virus to Wuhan.

The United States in response summoned China’s ambassador, accusing China of “spreading conspiracy theories” and of “seeking to deflect criticism for its role in starting a global pandemic and not telling the world.”

The Chinese embassy in France on Monday sought to throw suspicion on what it described as the “surprise closing last July of the largest American biochemical weapons research centre at the Fort Detrick base in Maryland.”

“After the closure, a series of pneumonia or similar cases appeared in the United States,” it stated.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (30)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sks
Mar 24, 2020 09:13am
It is a Chinese virus created by china
Recommend 0
Thomas
Mar 24, 2020 09:19am
Everyone's question. Why had you called back the CDC chief from China, chief?
Recommend 0
chowkidar kamal
Mar 24, 2020 09:19am
China does not like truth.
Recommend 0
Indian
Mar 24, 2020 09:19am
Indeed its a chinese virus
Recommend 0
Lawhore truth
Mar 24, 2020 09:20am
Trump has stated the truth, Covid is Chinese virus and world is suffering due to this virus.
Recommend 0
Khurram Abrar
Mar 24, 2020 09:21am
Or it can be an American virus created for china.
Recommend 0
Justice for All
Mar 24, 2020 09:22am
@Sks, how do you know? I am sure you are someone from our ‘brotherly’ neighbouring country. Look after your own country at this time, buddy
Recommend 0
snowman
Mar 24, 2020 09:27am
Virus was originally referred to as Wuhan virus - and the last time I looked Wuhan was located in China. China may not like it ... but the virus did originate in China and it was the Chinese govt that originally tried to mislead the public concerning the severity of the virus. I have sympathy for the Chinese people but none for their Government.
Recommend 0
Tuljanand Khanapurkar
Mar 24, 2020 09:30am
Yes it is Chinise virus for sure
Recommend 0
Mohan
Mar 24, 2020 09:30am
It was the West, specifically the US, that let this genie out of the bottle through FDI and relocating manufacturing. Now it is upto them to put it back in.
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Mar 24, 2020 09:32am
@Thomas, so what. China pay for all this
Recommend 0
Onetwo
Mar 24, 2020 09:32am
Trump is 100% correct. It is in fact Chinese virus, and should be called so.
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Mar 24, 2020 09:33am
@chowkidar kamal, agreed China lies 200%
Recommend 0
Indese
Mar 24, 2020 09:37am
@Khurram Abrar, Bro hope someday you will come out of our fantasy world and accept the truth.
Recommend 0
Afia
Mar 24, 2020 09:44am
Well let me come up with my own conspiracy theory :) It could be combined "effort" of Russia and India to bring Chinese and US economy down. Look at the number of cases in India and Russia. Just a few hundred.
Recommend 0
T-man
Mar 24, 2020 09:46am
Virus know no china or U.S.
Recommend 0
T-man
Mar 24, 2020 09:47am
But India knows virus.
Recommend 0
Raj
Mar 24, 2020 09:51am
It is the Chinese habit of eating anything and everything especially wild bats, pangolins etc. which has created transmission of virus to humans. So, no doubt, it is a Chinese virus. China can deny everything but the above fact remains the same.
Recommend 0
sach baat
Mar 24, 2020 09:51am
China's eating habits were always shocking to rest of the world. Now at least stop eating snakes, bats, tigers and insects.
Recommend 0
Dr. Gurpreet Singh
Mar 24, 2020 09:58am
The actions or rather inaction of the Chinese Communist Party allowed the Coronavirus to become a global pandemic.
Recommend 0
adil108
Mar 24, 2020 10:01am
It might be USA virus, and why our neighbour not willing to accept it is their own disliking attitude towards China. Tell us the truth, was there any weapon of mass destruction (WMD) found in Iraq? Yet ten of thousands people being killed just because USA said so! Open your mind and heart.
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Mar 24, 2020 10:02am
It is an Indian virus. They know they can easily control it by using cows excreta .
Recommend 0
T. M. Reddy
Mar 24, 2020 10:18am
It is sick to call virus is China virus.
Recommend 0
paarth
Mar 24, 2020 10:23am
It is a chinese virus, but the chinese propoganda machine is in full flow.
Recommend 0
Sakthi
Mar 24, 2020 10:41am
Like Spanish flu it is Chineese virus and nothing wrong in calling it as such.
Recommend 0
mary
Mar 24, 2020 10:46am
show evidence
Recommend 0
Indian
Mar 24, 2020 10:48am
definitely Chinese origin. they are trying to show as victim to the world
Recommend 0
Truth Bytes
Mar 24, 2020 10:48am
I don't think Trump is saying anything wrong. It is a well accepted fact that virus originated in wet market of Wuhan although China is now doing a lot of propaganda to hide this fact. If in past we had Spanish flu and Japanese encephalitis than what's wrong in calling it as Chinese virus or wuhan virus?? Diseases have been named according to their place of origin since several years.Suddenly it became racist.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Mar 24, 2020 11:00am
China suffered worst in this cornivirous spread. Chinese knows their priorities. They know the art of diplomacy. They will not hesitate to step back.
Recommend 0
Arslan Q
Mar 24, 2020 11:01am
It’s American Virus created by USA
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

When pandemics strike

When pandemics strike

In the wake of the Spanish flu, healthcare for all became the responsibility of states.

Editorial

March 24, 2020

Lockdown begins

ON Monday, Pakistan moved much closer to a full lockdown in its attempts to limit the spread of Covid-19 by breaking...
March 24, 2020

Taliban-Kabul talks

CONSIDERING that the Afghan Taliban have often referred to the Western-backed government in Kabul as a ‘puppet...
March 24, 2020

World Tuberculosis Day

AS many parts of the world observe complete or partial lockdowns to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, ...
March 23, 2020

Incentive package

THE prime minister has now announced formally that an incentive package is being prepared for industry to help them...
March 23, 2020

Militant attacks

A TROUBLING uptick in small-scale militant attacks in the tribal areas has become evident. On Wednesday night, two...
March 23, 2020

Save the pangolin

THE first 41 victims of the novel coronavirus had one thing in common: more than half of them had either worked at,...