DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 24, 2020

Troops deployed to fight virus

Baqir Sajjad Syed | Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated March 24, 2020

Email

Gen Bajwa says nothing can defeat a responsible, determined nation as centre okays summaries from AJK, GB and Islamabad. AFP/File
Gen Bajwa says nothing can defeat a responsible, determined nation as centre okays summaries from AJK, GB and Islamabad. AFP/File

• Centre okays summaries received from four provinces, AJK, GB and Islamabad
• Bajwa says nothing can defeat a responsible, determined nation

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday ordered deployment of troops and military’s medical resources to fight Covid-19 alongside the national health infrastructure after the Ministry of Interior approved the summaries it had received in this regard from the provincial governments over the past two days amid surging number of patients infected with novel coronavirus.

“Despite heavy troop deployment along the western border and the Line of Control, the army chief has directed deployment of available troops and all medical resources according to the requirement,” said Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar in a televised statement.

The announcement was made after the federal government sought deployment of the armed forces in all four provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir under Article 245 (functions of the armed forces) of the Constitution and Section 131(A) (power to use military force for public security and maintenance of law and order) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Separate notifications were issued by the interior ministry for the four provinces, the AJK, GB and the federal capital.

The deployment of troops has been decided when the pandemic has already entered the critical phase of local transmission with the tally of confirmed cases in the country nearing 900.

Under the deployment plan, the role of troops is apparently meant for enforcing the restrictions introduced by the federal and provincial governments to contain further spread of the virus.

Gen Iftikhar in his statement emphasised that the restrictions would be fully enforced in cooperation with civilian administration.

Under government directives, schools, malls, cinemas, marriage halls, restaurants and swimming pools will remain closed and no religious or political gatherings will be allowed. Public transport too will not be allowed to ply on the roads except for goods truck carrying food items.

The restriction on international flights, the military spokesman said, would remain in place till April 4.

The DG ISPR said the days for opening of fuel stations and wholesale vegetable/fruit markets (mandis) would be notified by the respective provincial administrations.

Only hospitals, pharmacies, retail stores, pharmaceutical industries and factories producing food items will be open.

Emphasising the enormity of the challenge, Gen Iftikhar said: “Nothing similar had been witnessed in our lifetime.” He called for cooperation, discipline and trust in the state efforts.

Military personnel to donate salaries

The military spokesman said Gen Bajwa would donate his one month’s salary to the government’s emergency fund, whereas officers in the ranks of brigadier to lieutenant general would donate their three days salaries, officers up to the rank of colonel two days of salaries and junior commissioned officers and soldiers would contribute their one day salary.

Earlier, the ISPR in a statement on a special meeting of the Corps Commanders on Covid-19 held on Sunday evening said: “All available troops of Pakistan Army and its medical resources across the country have been tasked to be ready to assist activities in concert with civil administration on short notice.”

“Forum reviewed countrywide spread of Covid-19 and deliberated army’s readiness to assist civil administration to contain the pandemic,” the ISPR further said about the meeting.

The statement on the meeting was issued by the military’s media wing well after Sunday midnight. It was the first time that the top military command met exclusively on an aggravating health crisis. In contrast to the regular monthly meetings, this one on Covid-19 was held through video conferencing with commanders participating from their respective corps headquarters. The COAS chaired the session.

Participating in the conference, Gen Bajwa said: “Nothing can defeat a responsible and determined nation. Pakistan Army being part of national effort shall serve and protect the nation as a sacred duty InshAllah”.

The same message was reflected in Gen Bajwa’s March 23 message, which was tweeted from ISPR’s official account. “Pakistan Resolution Day symbolizes struggle for Pakistan. While paying glowing tribute to our ancestors, we reaffirm our resolve and commitment to defeat all challenges including Covid-19 pandemic with Faith, Unity and self-discipline,” the army chief said.

The previous corps commanders’ conference, which was held on March 12, too, had coronavirus pandemic on its agenda. The commanders had then reviewed the preparations undertaken by the army to deal with what was then an emerging crisis. Gen Bajwa had on that occasion directed gearing up of preparations to support the national effort.

The army chief has since then participated in the National Security Committee on coronavirus and attended the meeting of the national committee on Covid-19, which includes a number of army officers including Surgeon General, Director General Military Operations, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations, and a representative of Inter-Services Intelligence.

Orders passed under Article 245

According to the orders, which were passed by the interior ministry under Article 245 of the Constitution and Section 131-A of the CrPC, sufficient strength of army troops is to be made available and the requirement is to be worked out by the respective governments in liaison with the army authorities in connection with the prevailing situation related to the spread of Covid-19 and other ancillary matters.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Brian
Mar 24, 2020 07:51am
How will they fight virus, even they are not maintaining safe distance!
Recommend 0
Aranya Dutta Choudhury
Mar 24, 2020 08:00am
What about polio? Responsibility of the nation?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

When pandemics strike

When pandemics strike

In the wake of the Spanish flu, healthcare for all became the responsibility of states.

Editorial

March 24, 2020

Lockdown begins

ON Monday, Pakistan moved much closer to a full lockdown in its attempts to limit the spread of Covid-19 by breaking...
March 24, 2020

Taliban-Kabul talks

CONSIDERING that the Afghan Taliban have often referred to the Western-backed government in Kabul as a ‘puppet...
March 24, 2020

World Tuberculosis Day

AS many parts of the world observe complete or partial lockdowns to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, ...
March 23, 2020

Incentive package

THE prime minister has now announced formally that an incentive package is being prepared for industry to help them...
March 23, 2020

Militant attacks

A TROUBLING uptick in small-scale militant attacks in the tribal areas has become evident. On Wednesday night, two...
March 23, 2020

Save the pangolin

THE first 41 victims of the novel coronavirus had one thing in common: more than half of them had either worked at,...