DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 24, 2020

Banks to provide disinfected, quarantined cash

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 24, 2020

Email

The banks will report daily collection of cash from hospitals to SBP, which will credit the latter’s accounts for the amounts so quarantined by them. — Reuters/File
The banks will report daily collection of cash from hospitals to SBP, which will credit the latter’s accounts for the amounts so quarantined by them. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed the banks to clean, disinfect, seal and quarantine all currency being collected from hospitals and clinics, blocking it from circulation.

The SBP held a meeting, chaired by governor Reza Baqir, with banks on Monday through video link to assess their readiness to ensure uninterrupted supply of services to clients in the wake of lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recognising the need for issuance of fit, authenticated and disinfected cash by the banks, detailed instructions have been provided by the SBP to the latter, said a press release.

The banks will report daily collection of cash from hospitals to SBP, which will credit the latter’s accounts for the amounts so quarantined by them.

“Further, arrangements are being made to provide sufficient fresh or disinfected cash to banks enabling them to issue fresh cash or the re-issuable cash that remained in quarantine for at least fifteen (15) days to their clients,” the statement said.

Banks were ensured that the SBP has sufficient quantity of such cash, and it would meet all demands for it. It has also directed continuous and round-the-clock availability of ATMs by the banks and to keep call centers and helplines operative 24/7.

“Large scale closure of branches may cause rush and congestion in the operative branches, which may be counterproductive to efforts to contain the spread of the disease,” the SBP said, adding that the situation will be reviewed again in a couple of days based on the customers’ visit to branches during lockdowns.

Further, the banks may start their branch operations from 10am, if needed to better facilitate their clients.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Indian
Mar 24, 2020 08:53am
Good work Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Javed
Mar 24, 2020 09:00am
Limited Martial Law is the only viable option now. Wake Up Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Zoyi
Mar 24, 2020 09:09am
What about disinfecting ATM machines?
Recommend 0
Bts
Mar 24, 2020 09:32am
Large scale disinfecting measures in public places i.e Airports schools shopping malls, bus stations, railway stations, places of worship, parks etc is a must while in lockdown!
Recommend 0
Wg Cdr Tanvir Mohajir
Mar 24, 2020 10:18am
Kudos to State Bank of Pakistan. This is great work and shows our seriousness to fight the Covid 19. If we sustain our resolve; there is no reason to believe that we cannot vanquish the virus. The world needs to take lessons from Pakistan. With meager resources we are putting up a great fight to contain and destroy the virus.
Recommend 0
JND
Mar 24, 2020 11:14am
Wonderful, good step no doubt.
Recommend 0
Yash
Mar 24, 2020 11:17am
Disinfecting with sanitizer of alcohol on cash?
Recommend 0
Onetwo
Mar 24, 2020 11:21am
No logic. Once it gets touched by an infected person, the cycle begins.
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Mar 24, 2020 11:24am
One advantage China had and so called “lockdowns” worked effectively without any disturbances of daily living requirements purchases, is the fact that financial transactions in cash are very few and far between since everything can be paid through mobile phones without any physical movement of the individuals.Technologies usage at its best !
Recommend 0
Syed Anjum Ali
Mar 24, 2020 11:36am
Positive moves by SBP for a change.
Recommend 0
Sarwat
Mar 24, 2020 12:10pm
Office hours to be further reduced i.e. 10am till 2pm. However good steps taken by regulator.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 24, 2020 12:23pm
This is in the interest of banks as well as the consumers because it will go a long way in increasing the smooth flow of currency bills in the country.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

When pandemics strike

When pandemics strike

In the wake of the Spanish flu, healthcare for all became the responsibility of states.

Editorial

March 24, 2020

Lockdown begins

ON Monday, Pakistan moved much closer to a full lockdown in its attempts to limit the spread of Covid-19 by breaking...
March 24, 2020

Taliban-Kabul talks

CONSIDERING that the Afghan Taliban have often referred to the Western-backed government in Kabul as a ‘puppet...
March 24, 2020

World Tuberculosis Day

AS many parts of the world observe complete or partial lockdowns to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, ...
March 23, 2020

Incentive package

THE prime minister has now announced formally that an incentive package is being prepared for industry to help them...
March 23, 2020

Militant attacks

A TROUBLING uptick in small-scale militant attacks in the tribal areas has become evident. On Wednesday night, two...
March 23, 2020

Save the pangolin

THE first 41 victims of the novel coronavirus had one thing in common: more than half of them had either worked at,...