March 24, 2020

Multi-billion rupee relief package approved

Syed Irfan RazaMarch 24, 2020

BISP monthly stipend to be increased from Rs2,000 to Rs3,000. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved a multi-billion rupee relief package for different segments of society who are vulnerable to the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the country’s economy.

The package was approved in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Khan at the Prime Minister Office.

A source privy to the meeting told Dawn that under the package the monthly stipend of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has been increased from Rs2,000 to Rs3,000.

The meeting was attended by Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to the PM on Textile and Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and chairpersons of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA).

Governor of State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir and the finance ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Makh­doom Hashim Jawan Bakht and Taimur Saleem Khan, also took part in the meeting through video link.

The source said it had been decided that the funds of the government’s much ambitious Ehsaas programme would be distributed among the poor according to the available data of the BISP and through the under progress National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) of the BISP.

It has also been learnt that not only the amount, but also the number of beneficiaries has been increased under the PM’s relief package.

Presently, the total number of BISP beneficiaries is said to be 5.2 million.

According to the PM Office, the overall economic situation of the country was discussed in the backdrop of the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The meeting reviewed different options for protecting the poor and low-income segments of society from the outbreak’s adverse impact on the economy.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Khan said that due to present situation the government would go to any extent to protect weak segments of society.

Talking about provision of basic food items to the poor, he directed the authorities concerned to take necessary measures so that no one could take advantage of the situation by involving in wrong practices, such as hoarding. “There should not be any interruption in supply of food items in markets,” he was quoted as saying.

Talking to Dawn after the meeting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said under the package approved by the prime minister, poor and low income groups would be provided monetary assistance through Ehsaas programme.

PM’s spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan said in a TV programme that members of National Assembly have their own data regarding poor and low-income groups in their constituencies and they could reach them to provide monetary assistance.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2020

Coronavirus
Fastrack
Mar 24, 2020 07:16am
Much needed relief for the poor. There is a reason people rejected the looters, forever.
Recommend 0
Orakzai
Mar 24, 2020 07:16am
The most poor people of Pakistan are living in newly merged districts of Pakistan called fata. Who will take care of them.
Recommend 0
Indian
Mar 24, 2020 07:17am
Well done, Pakistan. Nice initiatives, including the big lockdown to break the viral spread.
Recommend 0
Bharatye
Mar 24, 2020 07:24am
Somebody please also give NaMo a big hard shake. India is at least two steps behind the curve today as per analysts. Fallout will be catastrophic.
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 24, 2020 07:27am
Well well. Got to hand it to the man. Big, timely decisions.
Recommend 0
CrackZak
Mar 24, 2020 07:28am
It would put a great burden on the already fragile economic condition of Pakistan. Beware of WHO’s warning for countries ‘who can go potentially bankrupt’.
Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 24, 2020 07:30am
That's all? Really? You'll see Modi taking real big action, as soon as he wakes up.
Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 24, 2020 07:50am
Nothing to see here.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Mar 24, 2020 07:56am
The relief should go to the people who go out and actually try and earn income, that number should be increased, not the ones who have never worked, the people who work, pay taxes, deserve the help, not the ones who have no desire, they get a fixed income sitting at home doing nothing. You tell me it’s fair ?
Recommend 0
Saleem Ansari
Mar 24, 2020 08:02am
How will it be distributed? Has the government announced the mechanism? Who will monitor its effective implementation?
Recommend 0
Reader (Texas)
Mar 24, 2020 08:04am
Where is that billion.
Recommend 0
Abdullah Khan
Mar 24, 2020 08:07am
EOBI Pensioners to be supported in this crisis situation
Recommend 0
Thuthuri
Mar 24, 2020 08:22am
More loans
Recommend 0
AHMED 40
Mar 24, 2020 08:33am
@Fastrack, people of pakistan didnt elect this govt,, people of IMF did
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 24, 2020 08:38am
Where is the money? PM should clarify to the citizens.
Recommend 0
On Track
Mar 24, 2020 08:49am
@Fastrack, Don't be so sure! They are human!
Recommend 0
Javed
Mar 24, 2020 08:53am
Limited Martial Law is the only viable option now. Wake Up Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 24, 2020 08:58am
@AHMED 40, Good. Now back to BJP media cell for more conspiracy theories.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 24, 2020 08:59am
@Orakzai, Why don't you ask the PTM now- the ultimate traitors of us Pukhtoons?
Recommend 0
Akshay
Mar 24, 2020 09:10am
@Bharatye, bro every state is under lockdown. What more??
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 24, 2020 09:19am
@Fastrack, Now you are for poor? I thought IK and his followers like yourself always do things which are anti-poor. That is what history says..
Recommend 0
Assad Raza
Mar 24, 2020 09:29am
@FastTrack you sure people of pakistan elected this govt.? I find your statement nothing but hilarious.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Mar 24, 2020 09:36am
Relief package approved. One wonders how it will reach to deserving. Previously Benazir Income support programme beneficiaries included that should not have received relief. How/ where government will get data. It is for the organizations like Edi, Chippa should work for the poor.
Recommend 0
Aslam khan
Mar 24, 2020 09:50am
Billon???
Recommend 0
amin khan
Mar 24, 2020 10:23am
KIBOR needs to br reduced like other countries have done. Increase debt is not the solution. Increase business by reducing lending rate.
Recommend 0
Pakistani Awam
Mar 24, 2020 11:03am
Where will the money come from? Does anyone know?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 24, 2020 11:09am
@Assad Raza, Spoken? Run back to BJP media cell now.
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Mar 24, 2020 11:22am
@Fastrack, sure we will do it u don't worry
Recommend 0
Farooq
Mar 24, 2020 11:25am
Increase to Rs. 15,000 for only 3 months minimum.
Recommend 0
KA
Mar 24, 2020 11:29am
Had the Government been proactive and acted swiftly, and spent these billions in Taftan Border Camp to provide goof facilities or at other incoming checkpoints like airports, this would have been much more effective and would not need a total lock down.
Recommend 0
India
Mar 24, 2020 12:07pm
Pls count the day laborer
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 24, 2020 12:09pm
U.S. Congress is also trying to pass a legislation since last one week or so, to provide financial relief to big, medium and small businesses as well as to individual U.S. households, including all U.S. citizens and taxpayers to combat the post effects of the everexpanding and evergrowing deadly coronavirus pandemic in all 50 U.S. states and its five territories.
Recommend 0
gghh
Mar 24, 2020 12:14pm
@Fastrack, ptm are the real pakhtoons
Recommend 0
gghh
Mar 24, 2020 12:15pm
@Aslam khan, rupees
Recommend 0
AHMED 40
Mar 24, 2020 12:37pm
@Fastrack, I am a Pakistani ALLHAMDULLILAH and dare I say a better one than you since I ain't no blind follower of IK or any other politician
Recommend 0
Mango man
Mar 24, 2020 12:40pm
@Bharatye, what is the point of posting it on a Pak website?
Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Mar 24, 2020 12:56pm
What exactly is "multi-billion"?
Recommend 0
Danish
Mar 24, 2020 01:45pm
So money recovered from Nawaz sharif Zardari and from others to spend on people of Pakistan now.
Recommend 0
Ali Zain
Mar 24, 2020 01:52pm
Is't it sound joke to increase total upto three thousand when average monthly expense is 30k. I am personally against the name benazir income support scheme. It should be Citizen Income Support Scheme. And what they are giving is nothing but disrespect. It should be at least 20k per month.
Recommend 0

