DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 24, 2020

JPMC without lab, kits to test Covid-19

Faiza IlyasUpdated March 24, 2020

Email

The JPMC is currently looking after suspected as well as some confirmed cases of Covid-19 in its isolation ward. — Dawn/File
The JPMC is currently looking after suspected as well as some confirmed cases of Covid-19 in its isolation ward. — Dawn/File

KARACHI: The Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), a major public sector health facility in Sindh, is without a laboratory to diagnose coronavirus, sources told Dawn.

The JPMC is currently looking after suspected as well as some confirmed cases of Covid-19 in its isolation ward.

The hospital, they said, had been seeking government support in this regard since January, but received no response yet.

“As numbers of Covid-19 patients are growing, it’s important that the government makes critical testing facility available at major tertiary care public sector hospitals of the city, which get patients from poorer segments of society,” said a senior JPMC doctor.

Last week, the hospital received hundreds of patients with flu-like symptoms. Of them, samples from 31 selected patients were sent to the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH), which provided testing support on the coronavirus outbreak under an arrangement with the government, he added.

It is important to mention here that Covid-19 diagnostic facility is currently available free of cost at the Indus Hospital, the Ojha campus of Dow University of Health Sciences and more recently at the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation.

The AKUH — the first health facility in the province to start testing for Covid-19 — has recently stopped providing the service.

“In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we had dedicated our community health centre for screening and testing of suspected patients. This facility functioned very well providing services to hundreds of patients a day.

“On Saturday (March 21), we had to close this facility to new patients as it was overburdened. Now, as we move towards a lockdown of the city, this screening service will remain temporarily closed,” said a statement from the AKUH.

CM’s positive response

When contacted, JPMC executive director Dr Seemin Jamali explained that the hospital did not have the specific Level-3 molecular laboratory required for Covid-19 diagnosis and had requested the government for the same.

“The chief minister has recently responded positively to our request for grant of Rs25m to establish an emergency Covid-19 laboratory at the hospital. We are hoping that the laboratory would be functional within two weeks,” she said, adding that the facility was much needed.

According to her, the hospital with 80-bedded isolation ward already has few laboratory rooms which are now being upgraded and equipment would be installed soon.

“The staff training wouldn’t take much time and start once equipment is procured from abroad by the importing company,” she said.

The hospital, she pointed out, followed strict criteria for collecting samples as the polymerase chain reaction-based test recommended for Covid-19 was costly.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
MG
Mar 24, 2020 09:56am
Bad state of affairs...
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Mar 24, 2020 11:02am
India developed its own kit to diagnose cpvid19 and its very cheap, mass production is underway. Indian scientist have also developed medicine and is in trial stage, hopefully within month it will be in Indian market.
Recommend 0
Sameer
Mar 24, 2020 11:29am
LMC Hyderabad and Dadu Hospitals facing even more horrible issues where Patient screening has been thrown out of the window and paramedics are working with out any PPEs. There is no n95 here anywhere. It is said that admin and senior doctors are hoarding the PPEs for themselves including masks. While doctors are working without any protection.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 24, 2020 02:03pm
Even in the U S. and its European allies, there are many medical hospitals, clinics, schools and healthcare centers with zero labs and test centers to diagnose the everspreading and vastly growing coronavirus pandemic.
Recommend 0
EUK
Mar 24, 2020 02:31pm
Abbott ,Roche and Cepheid have been approved by the US FDA to provide testing kits for Covid 19. Abbott and Roche have been in Pakistan. Please reach out to them for reliable testing kits.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

When pandemics strike

When pandemics strike

In the wake of the Spanish flu, healthcare for all became the responsibility of states.

Editorial

March 24, 2020

Lockdown begins

ON Monday, Pakistan moved much closer to a full lockdown in its attempts to limit the spread of Covid-19 by breaking...
March 24, 2020

Taliban-Kabul talks

CONSIDERING that the Afghan Taliban have often referred to the Western-backed government in Kabul as a ‘puppet...
March 24, 2020

World Tuberculosis Day

AS many parts of the world observe complete or partial lockdowns to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, ...
March 23, 2020

Incentive package

THE prime minister has now announced formally that an incentive package is being prepared for industry to help them...
March 23, 2020

Militant attacks

A TROUBLING uptick in small-scale militant attacks in the tribal areas has become evident. On Wednesday night, two...
March 23, 2020

Save the pangolin

THE first 41 victims of the novel coronavirus had one thing in common: more than half of them had either worked at,...