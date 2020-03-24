DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 24, 2020

Drap links sale of chloroquine to doctor’s prescription

Ikram JunaidiUpdated March 24, 2020

Email

Says using the drug against Covid-19 has severe side-effects. — AFP/File
Says using the drug against Covid-19 has severe side-effects. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD:After receiving reports of a numberof people using chloroquine, a medicine prescribed for treating malaria, as prophylactic treatment against Covid-19, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) has warned citizens against taking the drug as it can severely damage the liver and become a reason for heart attack.

Prophylactic treatment is used to prevent a disease from occurring.

“It is unfortunate that people have started using the medicine without consulting health experts. We want to warn them that the drug has adverse side-effects, which is why it has been decided to put it in the prescription medicine list,”Drap Chief Executive Officer Dr Asim Rauf told Dawn.

He said just like controlled drugs, medical stores will have to keep a copy of the medical expert’s prescription before selling chloroquine.

“We have carried out the stock taking of the medicine and as per our record there are around 25 million tablets in the market and 9,000kg raw material. This stock can last a year but irrational use and storage of medicine by people can create shortage in the market,” he said.

Says using the drug against Covid-19 has severe side-effects

Dr Rauf said the use of chloroquine, with out the supervision of a doctor, could damage vital organs, including liver and heart, as it was a toxic medicine.

Last week during a briefing at the White House, US President Donald Trump had claimed that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the “very powerful” drug chloroquine to treat Covid-19. He had said the medicine had shown very encouraging results and will be available in the market almost immediately. He also said that normally FDA takes a long time to approve drugs but due to the nature of the case it was approved quickly.

As a result of this statement, people across the globe started using the medicine for prophylactic treatment.

In the meantime, FDA issued a statement in which it said that it had not approved the medicine for treating Covid-19 and was studying its use against the disease.

During a press conference on March 22, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had said the sale of chloroquine without prescription was banned.

“It is an old medicine which is being used to treat malaria, but suddenly it has disappeared from the market. Though the export of the medicine is already banned, we have done stock taking across the country.We have also contacted experts of infectious diseases tofind outif it should be used for treating coronavirus. There is no evidence that people can use it as prophylactic treatment,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Onetwo
Mar 24, 2020 09:52am
Stupidity will kill more people than this virus.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Mar 24, 2020 10:02am
The virus is very smart and the haphazard misuse of chloroquine can develop the drug resistance which may dash the last hope to counter the threat of COVID-19.
Recommend 0
Dr Noor
Mar 24, 2020 10:04am
Yesterday I prescribed the same medicine to a patient and he couldn't find it in the city big medical stores.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

When pandemics strike

When pandemics strike

In the wake of the Spanish flu, healthcare for all became the responsibility of states.

Editorial

March 24, 2020

Lockdown begins

ON Monday, Pakistan moved much closer to a full lockdown in its attempts to limit the spread of Covid-19 by breaking...
March 24, 2020

Taliban-Kabul talks

CONSIDERING that the Afghan Taliban have often referred to the Western-backed government in Kabul as a ‘puppet...
March 24, 2020

World Tuberculosis Day

AS many parts of the world observe complete or partial lockdowns to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, ...
March 23, 2020

Incentive package

THE prime minister has now announced formally that an incentive package is being prepared for industry to help them...
March 23, 2020

Militant attacks

A TROUBLING uptick in small-scale militant attacks in the tribal areas has become evident. On Wednesday night, two...
March 23, 2020

Save the pangolin

THE first 41 victims of the novel coronavirus had one thing in common: more than half of them had either worked at,...