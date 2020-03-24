DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 24, 2020

Minorities to close worship places ‘voluntarily’ in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 24, 2020

Minister says minorities enjoy complete freedom under incumbent govt. — Dawn/File
LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine, all churches and other worship places of minorities in the province will be closed till further orders from the provincial government.

Due to the rising number of coronavirus cases, all the bishops, pastors, pandits and other religious leaders have announced to close their worship places voluntarily.

The minister claimed that all minorities enjoyed complete religious freedom during the incumbent government’s tenure. He said the Punjab government was fully aware of its responsibilities and utilised all available resources to secure the nation. But it was a collective responsibility of all Pakistanis to trust the government and, while it may be painful not to attend religious activities, it was a wise decision as a nation, he added.

He further hoped that Pakistan would overcome the crisis soon as China, but everyone had to be patient and trust the government in its fight against the virus.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2020

Comments (4)

S K
Mar 24, 2020 10:13am
All must close the access to public places... no minority or majority business herewith...
Recommend 0
TBH
Mar 24, 2020 10:24am
Hope all worshipping places irrespective of religion is closed. Why specifically minorities and worshipping place only? Remember it is in Qom in Iran which it all started and they were asked to visit a healing place despite virus spread. Please take care
Recommend 0
Javelin
Mar 24, 2020 10:32am
What about the worship places of the majority?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 24, 2020 10:45am
@Javelin, Closed already, my perpetually-concerned-about-Pakistan Indian friend.
Recommend 0

