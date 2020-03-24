Deserted streets, silent markets: Pakistani cities go under coronavirus lockdown

Security personnel ensure people do not come out of their homes in groups.

The roads were empty and the usually bustling markets and bazaars were devoid of customers as cities across Pakistan went under complete or partial lockdowns on Monday to help control the spread of coronavirus.

The only significant presence on the streets was of security personnel, who ensured people do not come out of their homes in groups. Parks and public places were closed as municipal workers disinfected streets.

In Karachi and other Sindh cities, where a sweeping lockdown came into effect Sunday midnight, Rangers and police held a flag march to reinforce the restrictions.

Soldiers wearing facemasks stand guard on a deserted street during a lockdown in Karachi on March 23. — AFP

Labourers walk on a deserted street during a lockdown in Karachi. — AFP

A vendor carries facemasks for sale on a deserted street during a lockdown amid concerns over the spread of Covid-19 in Lahore's old city on March 23. — AFP

Commuters ride on a deserted road during a lockdown in Karachi on Monday. — AFP

Municipals workers spray a solution to disinfect a street in a closed market area during a lockdown in Lahore's old city. — AFP

A policeman checks the identity card of a motorcyclist during a lockdown in Karachi. — AFP

A volunteer sprays disinfectant on the hands of worshippers to help curb the spread of coronavirus outside a mosque in Rawalpindi on Monday. — AP

Security personnel stand guard after the government announced a lockdown in Karachi. — AP

A view of a downtown market seen empty during restrictions in Karachi. — AP

A police officer stops a motorcyclist amid a lockdown in Karachi on Monday. — AP

Header image: A volunteer sprays disinfectant in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in Peshawar on Monday. — AP