Deserted streets, silent markets: Pakistani cities go under coronavirus lockdown

The roads were empty and the usually bustling markets and bazaars were devoid of customers as cities across Pakistan went under complete or partial lockdowns on Monday to help control the spread of coronavirus.
The only significant presence on the streets was of security personnel, who ensured people do not come out of their homes in groups. Parks and public places were closed as municipal workers disinfected streets.
In Karachi and other Sindh cities, where a sweeping lockdown came into effect Sunday midnight, Rangers and police held a flag march to reinforce the restrictions.
Header image: A volunteer sprays disinfectant in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in Peshawar on Monday. — AP
