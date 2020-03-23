Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus

Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he announced on Twitter on Monday.

"I got myself tested for coronavirus yesterday out of abundance of caution and the result has come out as positive. I do not have any symptoms at the moment and feel completely healthy," said Ghani, in a video message he shared in his tweet.

The provincial minister added that he is going in voluntary self-isolation and that he would continue to fulfil his responsibilities and serve the province from quarantine at home.

He also requested friends and acquaintances he had met recently to be observant for any symptoms and self-isolate themselves out of caution.

"I would also request citizens to take the government's instructions seriously and practice social distancing under lockdown so that we can fight this pandemic effectively," added Ghani.

Saeed Ghani is part of the provincial task force on coronavirus constituted by the Sindh government last month. The province is currently under a lockdown to help stem the spread of the virus.

Soon after, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Khan Jhagra sent his best wishes to Saeed Ghani in a tweet and vowed national solidarity in the country's fight against the pandemic.

In tweets, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail announced that he would self-quarantine for 24 hours while his test results were pending. He added that he had recently met Saeed Ghani, while also advising others who had met him to get themselves checked.