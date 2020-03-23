DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 23, 2020

MQM-P rejoins federal cabinet on assurance of one more ministry

Azfar-ul-AshfaqueMarch 23, 2020

Email

Aminul Haque will replace Khalid Maqbool as IT and telecom minister. — Dawn/File
Aminul Haque will replace Khalid Maqbool as IT and telecom minister. — Dawn/File

KARACHI: More than two months after it quit the federal cabinet, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan decided on Sunday to rejoin the cabinet as the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf assured it of development funds for Karachi and Hyderabad in addition to one more ministry at a later stage.

On Jan 12, MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had announced that he was resigning as federal minister for information technology and telecom because the PTI did not fulfil its promises.

He had said that his party would continue to support the PTI government. During the 70-day period, Dr Farogh Naseem, an MQM-P senator, continued to represent the party in the cabinet of Prime Minister Imran Khan as law minister.

However this time, the MQM-P decided that Dr Siddiqui would not return to the federal cabinet and senior leader and MNA Aminul Haque would take his place as the information technology and telecom minister. It was also decided that senior leader Faisal Subzwari would soon be inducted into the federal cabinet as a special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM).

SAPM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan welcomed the MQM-P’s ­decision and tweeted that rejoining the federal cabinet would strengthen the ­government’s efforts for betterment of the people of Karachi.

Aminul Haque will replace Khalid Maqbool as IT and telecom minister

On Sunday, a PTI delegation led by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and comprising Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Khurram Sher Zaman and Haleem Adil Shaikh reached the MQM-P’s temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad and held a meeting with senior party leaders for around half an hour.

Later, Dr Siddiqui along with the Sindh governor told the media that the MQM-P and the PTI were allies and part of the government.

He said the PTI delegation came to the MQM-P headquarters to give final touches to all issues. “The era of PTI-MQM-P alliance for the urban areas of the province will be remembered in history as a remarkable period,” he said, adding that the sense of deprivation in urban Sindh would lessen because of today’s measures.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Ismail said Prime Minister Khan wanted to consult all coalition partners for winning the war against coronavirus. He said it was not good that the post of IT and telecom minister was vacant at the time of this crisis.

Talking about the MQM-P’s decision to quit the federal cabinet, he said that when the prime minister listened to the demands of the party he asked whether these were PTI’s demands or MQM’s.

“The demand the MQM-P made for urban Sindh was also the same demand of the PTI,” the governor said, adding that it was the vision of the prime minister to empower the Karachi mayor and local government representatives of other ­cities as per Article 140-A of the Constitution.

He said the Karachi mayor would get funds as well as resources, adding that Rs7 billion had been allocated for development works and Rs1bn had already been released. The governor also promised to complete work on a public sector university in Hyderabad.

He said the civil-military leadership of the country would together win the war against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a source said the MQM-P’s decision was motivated by the government’s ‘carrot and stick’ approach. The source said that recently some MQM-P leaders and workers, including a coordinator of the Karachi mayor, were picked up from their houses and their whereabouts were still not known.

Even before the arrival of the PTI delegation, the MQM-P issued a statement condemning the arrest of Asif Ali Khan, a member of its central organising committee, by plain-clothes men and demanded that the prime minister and the chief justice of Pakistan take notice and order his immediate recovery.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2020

MQM AND PTI
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
PAF Thunder
Mar 23, 2020 07:23am
MQM is as corrupt as PPP. I wouldn't hand them a single Rupee.
Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Mar 23, 2020 07:24am
This so called “MQM” has no morality or ethics, it is just pure blackmail mob. With one more ministry, MQM will now sing songs of PTI and IK the best leader ever. Shame.
Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 23, 2020 07:45am
PTI and MQM-P have to work together for the prosperity of the country, especially Karachi!
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Mar 23, 2020 07:46am
MQM shows its real colors. A bunch of thugs who have been blackmailing governments, PPP, PML-N, and now PTI.
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Mar 23, 2020 07:50am
Wrong priority. Fully confused government.
Recommend 0
Abdul.khalique
Mar 23, 2020 08:10am
This rejoining was bound to happen sooner or later.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 23, 2020

Incentive package

THE prime minister has now announced formally that an incentive package is being prepared for industry to help them...
March 23, 2020

Militant attacks

A TROUBLING uptick in small-scale militant attacks in the tribal areas has become evident. On Wednesday night, two...
March 23, 2020

Save the pangolin

THE first 41 victims of the novel coronavirus had one thing in common: more than half of them had either worked at,...
March 22, 2020

Lessons for the world

IN a milestone development that brings a moment of much-needed relief in the coronavirus pandemic, China this week...
March 22, 2020

Death of miners

PAKISTAN has a poor record of upholding labour rights, but perhaps nowhere is this more apparent than in the coal...
Updated March 22, 2020

Overcrowded prisons

Every move aimed towards reducing its spread will add up in eventually being able to beat the pandemic.