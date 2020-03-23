DAWN.COM

Opposition urges Imran to do something practical

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterMarch 23, 2020

PML-N, PPP say PM has no plan on how to steer away the nation from coronavirus. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: The opposition on Sunday reacted to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation and said “he has no plan on how to steer away the nation from deadly coronavirus”.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) urged the government to do something practical in the situation instead of asking people to take their own measures to prevent spread of the deadly virus.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement: “Mr prime minister, it is not the time for words but actions.”

She said it was not the time to put the whole nation in “confusion and uncertainty” but to make sagacious decisions. “Mr prime minister, you have to think beyond yourself,” she added.

Ms Marriyum said the PM’s address to the nation was evident of the fact that he had no understanding about the gravity of the situation and therefore the government had so far failed to present any plan to rid the nation of Covid-19.

“Telling the nation about the ­difference between curfew and lockdown will not serve the purpose as the government should make necessary arrangements prior to lock down the whole country. Khan Sahib, prepare yourself and the nation for a difficult time ahead,” she added.

The PML-N secretary information said the prime minister could not absolve himself from his responsibility by putting all responsibilities on the nation. “Imran Sahib, you are the prime minister, think about your responsibilities,” she said.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s spokesman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said even in the present trying times Imran Khan had continued to disappoint the nation.

He said that whether the issue of Taliban was concerned or the coronavirus, Imran Khan had always tried to divide the nation. “In contrast the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari gave a message of unity to the nation while Prime Minister Imran Khan displayed a negative attitude,” he added.

Mr Khokhar said: “We should learn lessons from China and other countries. We will have to protect the lives of the people.”

He said the prime minister was hiding behind the poor whereas in the past 18 months of his government he had made poor people’s life a hell. “We cannot push people to death in the garb of saving employment. Why is the prime minister shying away from spending on the people of Pakistan,” he asked.

The PPP leader asked that if the resources were not spent on the poor ­people of Pakistan in this situation then when would the money be spent on the poor people.

He said the opposition had much to say against the government and the prime minister but it was abstaining itself from doing so due to the prevailing situation.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (14)

ZanduBalm
Mar 23, 2020 07:13am
The difference between ‘elected’ and ‘selected’ is quite evident now. Unfortunately PMIK falls in the latter category.
Recommend 0
Curious Crow
Mar 23, 2020 07:16am
All these people crowding together for photo op should first stay away from each other. What message are they giving to people ?
Recommend 0
Thomas
Mar 23, 2020 07:19am
Please. Your endless plunder left the country in unpayable debt and the honest PM with no freedom of choice.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 23, 2020 07:22am
Look the faces who sucked our blood for decades. No wonder they are rejected collectively and forever.
Recommend 0
adil108
Mar 23, 2020 07:26am
All the corrupted get together, looted the nation, built palaces, foreign accounts and properties AND then telling the government to lock down! Did they ever left anything behind for the poor or realise the about daily wages people? The poor can’t even have enough for one day food stock let alone fifteen days.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 23, 2020 07:29am
Really? You caused countless death through ruthless looting; left Tharis to starve and Larkana with AIDS. PMLN left most Pakistanis without basic amenities. Just leave us alone now.
Recommend 0
TQ
Mar 23, 2020 07:30am
All big cities in Pakistan should be in lockdown...….Period!!!!!
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Mar 23, 2020 07:32am
PMIk has already told the people, take care yourselves by own.
Recommend 0
Denial's Pearl
Mar 23, 2020 07:32am
Opposition means the royals' assistant Marriam Aurangzeb and the unknown Khokhar? Nice joke.
Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Mar 23, 2020 07:32am
The opposition has to tell us their action plan to handle the situation rather than being critical
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 23, 2020 07:33am
IK is doing fine. And Pakistan, despite bordering two disease epicenters, and having limited resources, has done better than distant and well equipped Europe and USA.
Recommend 0
salman
Mar 23, 2020 07:57am
Did ppp had any plan to save their children of thar from death every year.. No
Recommend 0
SachBol
Mar 23, 2020 08:08am
Bunch of proven crooks! Have seem them for last 30 years.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Mar 23, 2020 08:45am
And the drama continues.
Recommend 0

