Opposition urges Imran to do something practical

ISLAMABAD: The opposition on Sunday reacted to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation and said “he has no plan on how to steer away the nation from deadly coronavirus”.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) urged the government to do something practical in the situation instead of asking people to take their own measures to prevent spread of the deadly virus.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement: “Mr prime minister, it is not the time for words but actions.”

She said it was not the time to put the whole nation in “confusion and uncertainty” but to make sagacious decisions. “Mr prime minister, you have to think beyond yourself,” she added.

Ms Marriyum said the PM’s address to the nation was evident of the fact that he had no understanding about the gravity of the situation and therefore the government had so far failed to present any plan to rid the nation of Covid-19.

“Telling the nation about the ­difference between curfew and lockdown will not serve the purpose as the government should make necessary arrangements prior to lock down the whole country. Khan Sahib, prepare yourself and the nation for a difficult time ahead,” she added.

The PML-N secretary information said the prime minister could not absolve himself from his responsibility by putting all responsibilities on the nation. “Imran Sahib, you are the prime minister, think about your responsibilities,” she said.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s spokesman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said even in the present trying times Imran Khan had continued to disappoint the nation.

He said that whether the issue of Taliban was concerned or the coronavirus, Imran Khan had always tried to divide the nation. “In contrast the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari gave a message of unity to the nation while Prime Minister Imran Khan displayed a negative attitude,” he added.

Mr Khokhar said: “We should learn lessons from China and other countries. We will have to protect the lives of the people.”

He said the prime minister was hiding behind the poor whereas in the past 18 months of his government he had made poor people’s life a hell. “We cannot push people to death in the garb of saving employment. Why is the prime minister shying away from spending on the people of Pakistan,” he asked.

The PPP leader asked that if the resources were not spent on the poor ­people of Pakistan in this situation then when would the money be spent on the poor people.

He said the opposition had much to say against the government and the prime minister but it was abstaining itself from doing so due to the prevailing situation.

