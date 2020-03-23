DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 23, 2020

US becomes third worst affected country

Anwar IqbalUpdated March 23, 2020

Email

Caution tape is pictured at Drew Nielsen Neighborhood Park after all city park playgrounds were closed as efforts continue to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease in Washington on March 22. — Reuters
Caution tape is pictured at Drew Nielsen Neighborhood Park after all city park playgrounds were closed as efforts continue to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease in Washington on March 22. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States now has the third highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases after China and Italy, as the global infection figures surpassed the 300,000 mark on Sunday. Statistics collected by various monitoring agencies in Washington showed that by Sunday afternoon, the United States had a total of 38,138 confirmed cases, including 13,931 new ones.

Total critical cases also rose to 708 while 396 people have already died of this fatal respiratory disease, including 94 new deaths.

Globally, coronavirus had infected 319,675 by Sunday afternoon and caused 13,699 deaths.

The respiratory virus, known officially as Covid-19, has reached every state in America since emerging in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. It has also reached every continent except Antarctica.

Physicians appearing on various US television channels warned that the total number of infected people could be much higher as people with mild symptoms do not report their illness.

The physicians also said they could not over-emphasize the need for people to stay at home and wash their hands several times a day. They argued that these two precautionary measures could help prevent the disease from spreading further.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), which is leading the global fight against this deadly virus, says that almost 80 percent patients recover without external help. But the virus they carry can infect the sick and the elderly who are among the most vulnerable.

In the United States, the federal government has advised states to decide when to order people to stay at home, offering to provide them financial and administrative support if they do. So far, New York, California, Illinois and Oregon have issued stay-at-home orders.

The virus scare has affected more than 70 million people in the United States and more than a billion across the globe. In each of the 50 US states, tens of thousands of people have taken advantage of the option to stay at home.

The US Congress is working on a trillion-dollar package to give $3,000 dollars to a family of four if they opt to stay. Daily wage earners, who are among the worst affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, will be the first to receive this assistance.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 23, 2020

Incentive package

THE prime minister has now announced formally that an incentive package is being prepared for industry to help them...
March 23, 2020

Militant attacks

A TROUBLING uptick in small-scale militant attacks in the tribal areas has become evident. On Wednesday night, two...
March 23, 2020

Save the pangolin

THE first 41 victims of the novel coronavirus had one thing in common: more than half of them had either worked at,...
March 22, 2020

Lessons for the world

IN a milestone development that brings a moment of much-needed relief in the coronavirus pandemic, China this week...
March 22, 2020

Death of miners

PAKISTAN has a poor record of upholding labour rights, but perhaps nowhere is this more apparent than in the coal...
Updated March 22, 2020

Overcrowded prisons

Every move aimed towards reducing its spread will add up in eventually being able to beat the pandemic.