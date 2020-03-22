Gen Bajwa says army to speed up assistance for civilians
RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday directed the army to fast-track operations to help out the civil administration as the country struggles to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief said every Pakistani must follow guidelines given by the government and health departments to make an ongoing national effort a success.
“Every precautionary measure counts. Let’s be a responsible citizen at an individual level first and in turn assist authorities for safety and protection at a collective level,” the statement quoted him as saying. “Nothing can defeat a responsible and determined nation, as displayed by China. Pakistan Army being part of national effort shall serve and protect the nation as a sacred duty,” it added.
The army chief said the country shall succeed by following self-discipline, cooperating, reinforcing each other and thereby synergising various efforts. Protecting oneself was the foundation for the nation’s collective protection against the pandemic, he added.
Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2020
