DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 22, 2020

Gen Bajwa says army to speed up assistance for civilians

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 22, 2020

Email

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa says protecting oneself was the foundation for the nation’s collective protection against the pandemic. — Reuters/File
Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa says protecting oneself was the foundation for the nation’s collective protection against the pandemic. — Reuters/File

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday directed the army to fast-track operations to help out the civil administration as the country struggles to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief said every Pakistani must follow guidelines given by the government and health departments to make an ongoing national effort a success.

“Every precautionary measure counts. Let’s be a responsible citizen at an individual level first and in turn assist authorities for safety and protection at a collective level,” the statement quoted him as saying. “Nothing can defeat a responsible and determined nation, as displayed by China. Pakistan Army being part of national effort shall serve and protect the nation as a sacred duty,” it added.

The army chief said the country shall succeed by following self-discipline, cooperating, reinforcing each other and thereby synergising various efforts. Protecting oneself was the foundation for the nation’s collective protection against the pandemic, he added.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 22, 2020

Lessons for the world

IN a milestone development that brings a moment of much-needed relief in the coronavirus pandemic, China this week...
March 22, 2020

Death of miners

PAKISTAN has a poor record of upholding labour rights, but perhaps nowhere is this more apparent than in the coal...
Updated March 22, 2020

Overcrowded prisons

Every move aimed towards reducing its spread will add up in eventually being able to beat the pandemic.
March 21, 2020

Time for unity

WITH a gesture that has become something of a rarity in our polarised national discourse, PPP chairman Bilawal...
Updated March 21, 2020

Iran’s crisis

America’s differences with Iran are geopolitical and ideological and go back decades.
March 21, 2020

Rabies control

OVER the past few years, there seems to have been an alarming rise in the number of dog-bite cases in Sindh. This,...