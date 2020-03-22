Cambridge International cancels May, June exams in Pakistan

KARACHI: On Pakistan’s request and in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Cambridge International has cancelled all examinations in the country scheduled to be held in May and June this year.

The request was made as a precaution when health practitioners have advised social distancing to contain spread of the virus. The number of Covid-19 cases has rapidly been increasing in Pakistan with three deaths, too.

Four days ago, Pakistan had also asked Cambridge to postpone their examinations following closure of all educational institutions here. At the time it was agreed to postpone any O or A-Level exams scheduled from April 27 to May 30. But it was said that the exams to take place from June 1 would remain on schedule, which has also changed now.

A statement issued by Cambridge International says: “As you know, on advice from the government of Pakistan, all school exams in Pakistan in May have been cancelled. This includes both local and international exams ... Cambridge International’s priorities are the safety of students and supporting their education in these challenging times.”

Schools can also withdraw candidates from Cambridge’s May/June 2020 exam series with the option of re-entering them for any future exam series such as the October/November series. In that case they may notify the British Council about their plans by the middle of April.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2020