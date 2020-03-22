DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 22, 2020

Cambridge International cancels May, June exams in Pakistan

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 22, 2020

Email

Four days ago, Pakistan had also asked Cambridge to postpone their examinations following closure of all educational institutions. — AFP/File
Four days ago, Pakistan had also asked Cambridge to postpone their examinations following closure of all educational institutions. — AFP/File

KARACHI: On Pakistan’s request and in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Cambridge International has cancelled all examinations in the country scheduled to be held in May and June this year.

The request was made as a precaution when health practitioners have advised social distancing to contain spread of the virus. The number of Covid-19 cases has rapidly been increasing in Pakistan with three deaths, too.

Four days ago, Pakistan had also asked Cambridge to postpone their examinations following closure of all educational institutions here. At the time it was agreed to postpone any O or A-Level exams scheduled from April 27 to May 30. But it was said that the exams to take place from June 1 would remain on schedule, which has also changed now.

A statement issued by Cambridge International says: “As you know, on advice from the government of Pakistan, all school exams in Pakistan in May have been cancelled. This includes both local and international exams ... Cambridge International’s priorities are the safety of students and supporting their education in these challenging times.”

Schools can also withdraw candidates from Cambridge’s May/June 2020 exam series with the option of re-entering them for any future exam series such as the October/November series. In that case they may notify the British Council about their plans by the middle of April.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 22, 2020

Lessons for the world

IN a milestone development that brings a moment of much-needed relief in the coronavirus pandemic, China this week...
March 22, 2020

Death of miners

PAKISTAN has a poor record of upholding labour rights, but perhaps nowhere is this more apparent than in the coal...
Updated March 22, 2020

Overcrowded prisons

Every move aimed towards reducing its spread will add up in eventually being able to beat the pandemic.
March 21, 2020

Time for unity

WITH a gesture that has become something of a rarity in our polarised national discourse, PPP chairman Bilawal...
Updated March 21, 2020

Iran’s crisis

America’s differences with Iran are geopolitical and ideological and go back decades.
March 21, 2020

Rabies control

OVER the past few years, there seems to have been an alarming rise in the number of dog-bite cases in Sindh. This,...