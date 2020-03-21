DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 21, 2020

NA speaker contacts opposition leaders to form panel on coronavirus issue

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 21, 2020

Email

Seeks to form parliamentary committee to oversee govt's efforts to deal with corona pandemic. — Dawn/File
Seeks to form parliamentary committee to oversee govt's efforts to deal with corona pandemic. — Dawn/File

ISLAMABAD: Acting on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to muster opposition’s support for the nation’s war against coronavirus, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday started contacting opposition parties’ heads for the formation of a parliamentary committee comprising members of the government and opposition to oversee the government’s efforts to cope with the pandemic.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the speaker telephoned PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islami-F (JUI-F) parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mehmood and Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leaders Rana Tanvir Hussain and Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

The speaker discussed the formation of the parliamentary committee to oversee the government’s efforts to deal with corona pandemic.

Talking to PPP chairman, the speaker said: “Together we have to fight that pandemic and send a message to the nation that the entire political leadership of the country is united at this critical juncture of the country,” says an official press release issued here on Friday.

Mr Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari agreed with the speaker that the pandemic and its aftermath needed to be fought together as a nation and concerted efforts were needed to achieve this objective. The PPP leader extended his party’s complete support for the national cause.

During his talks with PML-N leaders, the speaker said that apart from affecting the health of the people, the coronavirus issue would adversely affect the economy of the country and pose multiple challenges in coming days.

The speaker and the PML-N leaders agreed to forge unity to tackle this unprecedented challenge. The PML-N leaders assured the speaker of giving names of their party’s representatives for the committee after consultations with the party leadership.

At a meeting with the NA speaker on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked Mr Qaiser to form a joint committee of the National Assembly comprising representatives of the opposition and the government to monitor the government’s war against coronavirus pandemic and suggest ways to improve its handling of the issue.

The committee will be notified as soon the National Assembly Secretariat receives names of the members from opposition political parties.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Mar 21, 2020 08:46am
You want help from those who destroyed Sind utterly and completely? And left nothing in the nation's kitty to handle any crisis?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

A testing time

A testing time

These are testing times and such times require testing as a top priority.

Opinion

Farooq’s release

Farooq’s release

ON March 13, Dr Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister of Kashmir and also a central minister, was released from...

Editorial

March 21, 2020

Time for unity

WITH a gesture that has become something of a rarity in our polarised national discourse, PPP chairman Bilawal...
Updated March 21, 2020

Iran’s crisis

America’s differences with Iran are geopolitical and ideological and go back decades.
March 21, 2020

Rabies control

OVER the past few years, there seems to have been an alarming rise in the number of dog-bite cases in Sindh. This,...
March 20, 2020

The crisis deepens

PAKISTAN arrived at a grim, if inevitable, milestone on Wednesday in its battle against COVID-19 when two of those...
March 20, 2020

NAB & the judiciary

CHIEF Justice of the Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah has expressed anger at a report of the National...
March 20, 2020

Foot-in-mouth syndrome

EYEBROWS were raised when Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was reinstated to his...