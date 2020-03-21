NA speaker contacts opposition leaders to form panel on coronavirus issue

ISLAMABAD: Acting on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to muster opposition’s support for the nation’s war against coronavirus, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday started contacting opposition parties’ heads for the formation of a parliamentary committee comprising members of the government and opposition to oversee the government’s efforts to cope with the pandemic.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the speaker telephoned PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islami-F (JUI-F) parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mehmood and Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leaders Rana Tanvir Hussain and Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

The speaker discussed the formation of the parliamentary committee to oversee the government’s efforts to deal with corona pandemic.

Talking to PPP chairman, the speaker said: “Together we have to fight that pandemic and send a message to the nation that the entire political leadership of the country is united at this critical juncture of the country,” says an official press release issued here on Friday.

Mr Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari agreed with the speaker that the pandemic and its aftermath needed to be fought together as a nation and concerted efforts were needed to achieve this objective. The PPP leader extended his party’s complete support for the national cause.

During his talks with PML-N leaders, the speaker said that apart from affecting the health of the people, the coronavirus issue would adversely affect the economy of the country and pose multiple challenges in coming days.

The speaker and the PML-N leaders agreed to forge unity to tackle this unprecedented challenge. The PML-N leaders assured the speaker of giving names of their party’s representatives for the committee after consultations with the party leadership.

At a meeting with the NA speaker on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked Mr Qaiser to form a joint committee of the National Assembly comprising representatives of the opposition and the government to monitor the government’s war against coronavirus pandemic and suggest ways to improve its handling of the issue.

The committee will be notified as soon the National Assembly Secretariat receives names of the members from opposition political parties.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2020