Seven die in explosion inside coal mine

QUETTA: Seven coal miners were killed and three others injured on Friday in a gas explosion in a mine in Degari coalfield, some 60km east of here.

Sources said the powerful explosion took place when over a dozen miners were working deep inside the mine of a private company.

Chief Inspector of Mines for Balochistan Shafqat Fayyaz confirmed the death toll and said the three miners who were injured in the blast were taken to a hospital for treatment. “The explosion took place due to presence of methane gas inside the mine,” he said.

The sources said that miners were digging coal when a spark caused a blast, which closed the mouth of the mine. Because a portion of the mine also caved in the miners were trapped deep inside it.

The leaders of Mineworkers Federation said that after the blast a fire broke out in the mine. “As a result, the miners burnt to death inside the mine.”

Rescue workers and engineers from the Chief Inspector Directorate rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation.

According to the president of Mining Labour Union, Mohammad Iqbal Yousafzai, the miners were sent to extract coal inside the mine even though it was a holiday. The mine belonged to the Surabji Coal Company.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2020