Summary for bureaucrats’ promotion approved

ISLAMABAD: The establishment division on Friday notified promotion of over 65 senior bureaucrats, including 42 officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), to BS-20 and BS-21.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved the summary for the promotion of the officers belonging to various service cadres, but the promotions could not be notified the same day, because the summary landed in the establishment division after official working hours.

The promoted officers belong to the Pakistan Administrative Services (formerly known as District Manage­ment Group) and the Police Service of Pakistan.

Besides, they are from the ministries of information and broad­casting, commerce, railways, national food security and research, water resources, overseas Pakistanis and education and professional training, aviation, cabinet and finance divisions, military land and cantonments, Federal Board of Revenue and Auditor General of Pakistan.

The PAS officers promoted to BS-21 include Mohammad Amjad who has been posted to the National School of Public Policy, Khalid Sherdil and Nabeel Ahmed Awan to Punjab, Ahsan Ali Mangi and Iqbal Memon to Sindh, and Hassan Yousafzai posted to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Aneela Suleman, Dr Naeem Rauf and Ahmed Aziz Tarrar belonging to the PAS have been promoted to BS-20.

42 among promoted officers belong to FBR

Sabino Sikandar Jalal of Secretariat Group has been promoted to BS-21 and posted as senior joint secretary in Narcotics Control Division.

Five officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PAAS) Maqbool Ahmed Gondal, Liaqat Ali Memon, Mohammad Faheem, Mohammad Ayaz and Shahzad Raza Syed promoted to BS-21 as deputy auditor general. Similarly, PAAS officers Zulfiqar Ali, Irfan Bashir, Tariq Ali Shah Jilani, Mohammad Sharif Khan, Ziaul Islam Khan Niazi, Ghulam Sarwar, Lal Mohammad, Naseem Akhtar and Khurram Ali Hashmi have been promoted as director general audit in BS-20.

Fourteen officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) namely Dr Farrukh Ansari, Sajidullah Siddiqui, Aftab Imam, Tauqeer Ahmed Memon, Shahid Iqbal Baloch, Ahmed Shuja Khan, Zulfiqar Hussain Khan, Bakhtiar Mohammad, Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan, Anwarul Haq, Ahmed Shahab, Badruddin Ahmed Quraishi, Ambreen Iftikhar and Nabila Faran Baig have been promoted to BS-21.

Likewise, 28 FBR officers promoted to BS-20 include Talha Aziz Khan, Haroon Masood, Mohammad Khalid Jamil, Uzma Saqib, Nazia Zeb Ali, Rashid Hussain Jamal, Syed Irfan Abbas Shah, Rehan Safdar, Masood Alam, Mohammad Asim Khattak, Irfan Ali, Naseem Hassan, Abdul Waheed Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Memon, Sajjad Azhar, Abdul Hafeez, Hammal Baloch, Syed Bahadur Ali, Mumtaz Ahmad, Tariq Hussaini Sheikh, Ghulam Sarwar Shah, Abdul Jawwad, Amir Abbas Khan, Attiya Ali Khan, Durr-e-Maknoon, Abdul Hameed Shaikh and Iftikhar Amjad.

From the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), Abdul Jabbar, Noman Siddiqui, retired captain Rommel Akram, Naveed Ahmed, Nasir Khawaja, Aftab Ahmed Mahsud, Ehsan Manzoor, Asghar Ali, Mehboob Rashid, Hassan Reza Khan, Saqib Sultan Almehmood and Awais Ahmed have been promoted to BS-20.

As the posting of PSP officers promoted to BS-21 has not been finalised, the establishment division did not notify their promotion on Friday, sources said, adding that the promotions would be notified on next working day.

According to the sources, Sultan Ali Khawaja, Mohammad Arif Hanif, Jawad Ahmed Dogar and Azhar Rasheed have been promoted to BS-21.

The establishment division has forwarded the PM’s approval to the rest of the ministries and divisions for the issuance of notifications of their respective officers promoted by the Central Selection Board (CSB).

The CSB examined the promotions of bureaucrats working in BS-19 and BS-20 in the ministries/divisions during its meetings held from Jan 27 to 29.

