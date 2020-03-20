DAWN.COM

Pharmacies in Karachi run out of chloroquine tablets after positive outcome of COVID-19 clinical tests

Muhammad Omer HayatUpdated March 20, 2020

A scientist conducts research on a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the laboratories of RNA medicines company Arcturus Therapeutics in California, US, on March 17, 2020. —Reuters/File
A scientist conducts research on a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the laboratories of RNA medicines company Arcturus Therapeutics in California, US, on March 17, 2020. —Reuters/File

Pharmacies in Pakistan's major cities of Karachi and Lahore have run out of medicines having hydroxychloroquine phosphate, also known as cholroquine, it emerged on Friday, after news began circulating on social media that the drug was effective in treating patients who test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Several pharmacy chains in Karachi including Bin Hashim Pharmacy, Kausar Medicos, Nice Pharmacy and Newway Pharmacy confirmed they had run out of chloroquine drugs after a rush of customers in the past two days asking for either Plaquenil or Resochin – both of which are medicines available over the counter, include the said ingredient and are normally used to treat malaria.

“We are out of stock since yesterday,” said a sales person at Bin Hashim Pharmacy in the Federal B area of Karachi, when asked about the availability of Resochin – a drug manufactured by renowned pharma giant Bayer AG.

According to the salesman, there had been a surge in customers coming in to buy Resochin, which was being sold at Rs25 per packet (10 tablets) at the pharmacy before stocks ended. He said they were not selling Plaquenil at Bin Hashim.

A customer service employee at Kausar Medicos on Karachi's MA Jinnah road said they were out of both Resochin and Plaquenil.

In Lahore, renowned pharmacist Fazal Din and Sons were also out of stock. So was Mahmood Pharmacy in Defence Housing Authority.

Meanwhie, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) issued a notification on Friday evening, banning the sale of chloroquine medicines without prescription, while also directing that these be sold only by licensed pharmacies and drug stores.

The federal authority said it had received reports of hoarding of the said drugs by certain “elements”.

The notification issued by DRAP on Friday.
The notification issued by DRAP on Friday.

It also asked all pharmacies to maintain records of prescriptions of the said drugs and to note down the dosages prescribed by the physicians against which the medicines are sold.

When contacted, Sindh Health Department's media coordinator, Meeran Yousuf, said the issue of pharmacies running out of chloroquine medicines was brought to the government's notice today.

Advising against bulk buying and use of the medicine without consulting a doctor, Yousuf said there were side effects associated with the use of these drugs which could exacerbate existing health conditions in some patients.

She said the issue will be discussed during today's task force meeting of the Sindh virus response team, which is headed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Does it really work?

The success of hydroxychloroquine in treating patients with the novel coronavirus is not completely unfounded. Recent studies have shown two drugs, remdesivir and chloroquine phosphate, efficiently inhibited the coronavirus in an experimental setting.

An article published on Feb 4, 2020 in the Cell Journal – a prestigious international journal in life sciences with a current Impact Factor of 17.848 – confirmed that both remdesivir and chloroquine had some success in treating the novel virus.

The research did emphasise that an overdose of chloroquine can cause acute poisoning and death.

A recent article, published on March 12 in the The Chinese Journal of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases found that treating patients diagnosed as having the novel coronavirus pneumonia with chloroquine “might improve the success rate of treatment, shorten hospital stay and improve patient outcome”.

Read: Chloroquine and coronavirus — what is the connection?

After these findings, a group of researchers of the Department of Science and Technology in China's Guangdong Province in consultation with the province's health commission developed “expert consensus in recommending chloroquine phosphate tablet, 500mg twice per day for 10 days for patients diagnosed as mild, moderate and severe cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia”.

Meanwhile, the University of Minnesota said on March 17 it was launching a clinical trial to test hydroxychloroquine as a “post-exposure treatment for coronavirus COVID-19 disease” because “recent work shows that hydroxychloroquine is active in a laboratory setting against” the novel coronavirus.

The trial is designed to see if it translates into benefits for people, the university said.

On Thursday, United States President Donald Trump said the country is fast-tracking the drug for treating coronavirus.

During a White House press conference, Trump said: "[Chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine] has shown very encouraging early results [...] and we're going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately."

‘Buy it now, people don’t know yet’

Umar, a resident of Karachi's Defence area, rushed to the nearest pharmacy around midnight on Thursday, hoping to get his hands on Plaquenil.

He said a close friend had forwarded him a message on WhatsApp, which said the anti-malarial medicine Plaquenil “effectively kills” coronavirus. “He [the friend] then called me and said ‘buy it now; people don’t know yet’,” Umar said.

But he was was disappointed when two pharmacies sent him back. They were out of stock.

“No one knew about Plaquenil till a couple of days ago,” a salesperson at a pharmacy in DHA's Seher Commercial area told him. “But so many have come to buy it in the last two days that we are out.”

A screenshot of the message Umar received.
A screenshot of the message Umar received.

Several reliable studies have noted that in the past years, due to infrequent utilisation of chloroquine in clinical practice, its production and market supply was greatly reduced in many countries, particularly in China. At least one pharmacy in Karachi's DHA said the medicine in question, Plaquenil, was low in supply for many years.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Ibrahim S
Mar 20, 2020 06:23pm
That's the crux of the whole issue. in desperation people jump to whatever treatment in progress gets into news. Can we forbid the pharmacies to stop selling medicine without the prescription from an authorized doctor.
Recommend 0
Hindustani
Mar 20, 2020 06:25pm
Life saving drug from India
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Mar 20, 2020 06:29pm
No big deal. Excluding these branded the local Cos have same in generic form, there’s abundant of Choloroquin Phosphate available, but this should be taken under Doctor’s advise. Sometimes it has severe side effects.
Recommend 0
Aj
Mar 20, 2020 06:32pm
If people keep buying this drug than surely they will kill the people who got malaria too due to lack of availability. Can you guys just take it down already ? Calm and wait for symptoms to arrive, there is no drug that can prevent this illness.
Recommend 0
Murtaza Mandviwala
Mar 20, 2020 06:43pm
Ridiculous...theres no confirmed cure yet...our people need to act responsibly and our govt should start to control pharma for the time being to get hold of supplies and pay the pharma company directly to avoid these kind of situations
Recommend 0
Marvin
Mar 20, 2020 06:44pm
The WHO never mentioned Chloroquine and it has never been used against Coronavirus. Please do not hoard anything. The most effective protection is hand sanitation, self-isolation, avoid shaking hands, keep a distance of 6-7 feet when out. IK does not agree but lock-down is the best protection. I live in Canada Edmonton and we are in lock-down for two weeks.
Recommend 0
Liberal Society Of India
Mar 20, 2020 07:01pm
Some of the Indian companies are including Bayer's India produces these medicine for Inr 6 per 10 tables ( 14 Pakistani rupees)! Why can't you import them from India! When we can talk with Indian PM modi on recent video conference, why can't we import them before India ban export of such life saving medicine. Saving life of the citizens is much more important than hating our enemy country! And off course India is a pharmaceutical superpower with very cheap but highly appreciated manufacturer in the entire world.!
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Mar 20, 2020 07:08pm
How positive is the outcome for this drug? We do not know yet.
Recommend 0
Riaz
Mar 20, 2020 07:11pm
These pharmacies stocked it to sale in black
Recommend 0
Imm
Mar 20, 2020 07:28pm
The only solution to hoarding problem is that one strip of cholroquine for Rs.100 & second for Rs.1000
Recommend 0
N.Sid
Mar 20, 2020 07:28pm
@Hindustani, Bayer Pakistan produces these drugs...
Recommend 0
Power
Mar 20, 2020 07:32pm
How can a prescription drug be sold as OTC?
Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 20, 2020 07:32pm
This is not the right drug people are buying. This is a combination of other drug which is not available in the market as of today.
Recommend 0
A B
Mar 20, 2020 07:39pm
This is what panic buying does. Now someone who actually needs it wont get it, thanks to these greedy people.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 20, 2020 07:49pm
@Liberal Society Of India, Relax. After FDA approval, the drug would be needed across the world. It will be bought by Pakistan in required quantities. And if, as per you, India bans it in future (as expected), there are other, less troublesome countries.
Recommend 0
Falcon1
Mar 20, 2020 07:59pm
So much nonsense and hoax circulating through Social media, which exceeeds the pandemic of the virus itself. Which clinical tests can provide you concrete convicing results in hours even just days?? Ignorance has no cure, except educated yourself, instead of believing someone on Fakebook.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Mar 20, 2020 08:20pm
@Fastrack, better buy from othet countries, no need to buy from India.
Recommend 0
Leo
Mar 20, 2020 08:41pm
@Liberal Society Of India, 'why can't you import from India'? Because India will make it available for its own people, and then after the friendly countries.
Recommend 0
Leo
Mar 20, 2020 08:45pm
@Liberal Society Of India, those medicines are for tax paying Indian citizens and Indians in general.
Recommend 0
Samrat
Mar 20, 2020 08:46pm
@Liberal Society Of India, why need medicines from India? Is Pakistan good for nothing ?
Recommend 0
Shastra
Mar 20, 2020 08:47pm
@Liberal Society Of India, India has promised medicines to Israel and Maldives, and that's it !
Recommend 0
Anuj
Mar 20, 2020 08:48pm
@Liberal Society Of India, India has already put the ban after exporting it to Israel, buy medicines from your iron brother from now on.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 20, 2020 09:06pm
Chloroquine is a medicine for treating malaria attack. It's efficacy in the treatment of Coronavirus, is still not fully confirmed. But, excessive use of chloroquine is hazardous and needs medical supervision in administration.
Recommend 0
Rashid
Mar 20, 2020 09:08pm
@Fastrack: Countries ban drug to meet their own country's demands. Stop politicizing every single issue
Recommend 0
Waqar ali
Mar 20, 2020 09:17pm
Nice information
Recommend 0
Sameer Shinde
Mar 20, 2020 09:45pm
@Liberal Society Of India, no need. PMIK has said that as temperature rises the virus will be killed automatically. This should be used only for India and other people who deserve friendship.
Recommend 0
Dhiraj
Mar 20, 2020 10:00pm
@Marvin, It is already used in China, India and is under use in US.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 20, 2020 10:47pm
@Hindustani, During these difficult time, please be a little sensitive. Pakistan is an amazing country, we have nothing, full of selfish and incompetent leadership. The religious fanatics destroyed our livelihood , on top of it we have a neighbor who is waiting for a chance to devour us. You know what, we are still here. We will overcome this challenge as well. If table turns, I will be the first person to support our neighbor with open heart and passion. Is it too much to ask ?
Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 20, 2020 11:25pm
India is worlds producer of medicines. Real shame Imran khan burnt this bridge.
Recommend 0
Andherr Nagri
Mar 20, 2020 11:45pm
Without doubt, they are already hoarding these drugs with the intention of charging sky high prices in the coming days, as is the way in the land of the pure.
Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 21, 2020 12:53am
So healthy individual bought and let the real patient suffer . World ethics has already come to an end. Rest in Peace Ethics
Recommend 0
Haleema
Mar 21, 2020 02:14am
Media and pharmaceuticals should play their role with responsibility. There has been no successful results and drugs efficacy proven any where in the world. Source: CNN Shame print media who is indirectly making money through such news.
Recommend 0
G
Mar 21, 2020 02:16am
India is manufacturing the medicine for itself and Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan, EU, Iran, Israel, UAE, Saudi, Iran and then any others. India has blocked exports, so Pakistan can’t just buy anymore by lifting the trade blockade.
Recommend 0
Tanveer
Mar 21, 2020 05:53am
Pakistan should manufacture these medicines
Recommend 0
pro pakistani
Mar 21, 2020 08:14am
For years people have been purchasing medicines from over the counter. How can the govt allow this? This needs to be stopped
Recommend 0

