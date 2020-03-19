Squalid Taftan quarantine camps present a sorry state of affairs

DAWN.COM

A Dawn report published yesterday had revealed around 2,000 more pilgrims and traders remain in quarantine in Taftan and near Quetta awaiting the end of their 14-day quarantine period before being allowed to continue their onward journey. — AFP/File
Hundreds of Pakistanis who returned home from a pilgrimage to Iran, were stuck in filthy coronavirus quarantine camps with limited medical care, and feared squalid conditions were helping spread the disease.

Speaking to AFP, former and current residents of Taftan camp on the border with Iran said the facility lacked running water or flushable toilets, with pilgrims only able to wash every few days.

On Wednesday, the Balochistan government sent 1,652 people, who had returned from Iran, to their respective provinces after their stay in quarantine for 14 days at Taftan. Of them, 1,230 belonged to Punjab, 232 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 190 to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

A day prior, around 700 pilgrims belonging to Sindh had returned home on 18 buses.

A Dawn report published yesterday had revealed around 2,000 more pilgrims and traders remain in quarantine in Taftan and near Quetta, awaiting the end of their 14-day quarantine period before being allowed to continue their onward journey. Of these, 550 are being kept in Mian Ghundi, a picturesque village about 20 kilometres southwest of Quetta.

Government figures show that a bulk of the country's confirmed cases of novel coronavirus were detected in people who went on pilgrimages to Iran — one of the countries hardest-hit by the disease.

Pakistan shares a 960 kilometre border with Iran, with the main crossing point at Taftan in Balochistan province.

“I have been using the same mask for over seven days now,” one quarantined pilgrim at Taftan, who asked not to be named, had said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

“If I didn't have the virus when I first got here, I wouldn't be surprised to find out that I have it now.”

Iran has been scrambling to contain COVID-19 since authorities announced the first two deaths last month.

The Taftan border has been closed since March 16, but thousands of Pakistan pilgrims who were visiting religious sites in Iran have been allowed to return subject to two weeks' quarantine.

They are then also expected to undergo a further two weeks quarantine in their home towns.

Taftan was built years ago specifically as a resting station for returning pilgrims, but has been overwhelmed by the crush caused by the virus.

Videos circulating on social media showed people sleeping on floors and in corridors of permanent structures, and packed into tents erected in a dirty courtyard.

No attempt has been made to separate sick pilgrims from the healthy.

'Worse than animals'

Witnesses said people confined there staged protests this week to demand better conditions, while others just fled.

Security forces had to fire warning shots to bring things under control.

Ishtiaq Hussain, a university student from Tehran, was one of those who walked out of Taftan. He was never tested for coronavirus.

He said people were treated “worse than animals”, often being given “spoilt food” and left in “freezing camps with very few blankets”.

Taftan Assistant Commissioner Najeed Qambrani said the camp's remote location made it difficult to provide amenities.

“We are providing all the possible facilities,” he said.

But Naimat Ali Khaki, who had stayed at the quarantine, said conditions were unacceptable.

“There was no cleanliness and it was so overcrowded that we were literally walking over each other,” Khaki said.

He was still waiting for results of a coronavirus test.

On the other hand, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal said officials were "catering, facilitating, helping, accommodating, medically assisting and securing" all the pilgrims at Taftan,

In a tweet, the CM said: "Would ask all province reps please think 10 times before saying Taftan. Did you send a single person to see your own people or send assistance?"

Experts wary of facilities in South Asia

As the number of coronavirus cases in South Asia ramps up, experts fear unsanitary testing and quarantine centres could present a problem in the densely-populated region.

Authorities in the region have struggled to get travellers to self-isolate or stay quarantined in medical facilities that many view as poor and unhygienic.

Public health experts say poor facilities in the region could speed up the spread of the virus, and authorities should encourage people who test positive to quarantine themselves at home.

Read more: Flooded toilets, dirty sheets: South Asia quarantine centres worry experts

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Shahid
Mar 19, 2020 04:12pm
Does it surprise me; a big NO. A calamity only exposes the weakness of a state structure. We have world’s most underfunded healthcare system, most of government department don’t want to work and above all a political class only interested in making money. The current quagmire only points to fundamental weaknesses, which unless addressed, we will always see such scenes in all the times to come
Recommend 0
Alih
Mar 19, 2020 04:33pm
So they need five star services from Government? And do you think government can afford that? Have you looked at the conditions these travellers live in Iran while on spiritual journey? Government is going best what it can.
Recommend 0
Indian
Mar 19, 2020 04:36pm
Extremely lucky to not share a border with Iran. In other news, Trump is facing worst backlash in USA over his handling of the catastrophe.
Recommend 0
Suman saurabh
Mar 19, 2020 04:40pm
Never seen tent for medical quarantine.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 19, 2020 04:54pm
Taftan is rightly said to be Pakistan's Wuhan, minus perfect Chinese Virus fighting measures. Imagine two world class hospitals each of 1000 bed facilities, constructed there in just 7 days. And, we have not been able to provide even simple water, not speak of any medical facilities, in all of these several weeks.
Recommend 0
Faisal
Mar 19, 2020 05:07pm
So shameful for IK and PTI federal government!!
Recommend 0
MG
Mar 19, 2020 05:15pm
There is a video comparing such facilities India and Pakistan. Very interesting....
Recommend 0
Venkat
Mar 19, 2020 05:22pm
Mr. M. Sayeed They are doing their best with the financial constraints. Poor countries like ours don't have the money not ability to match Chinese. It is wrong to expect best hospitals to be constructed in 7 days. Advanced countries in West and South East Asia are finding difficult to handle with all the money and technical know how which they have.
Recommend 0
N_Saq
Mar 19, 2020 05:29pm
Pak should seek help from China in an order to control the virus plus ask for monetary and other donations from the West. Pak must remind all that the virus can only be contained through joint efforts of all countries.
Recommend 0
Mark
Mar 19, 2020 05:39pm
The blame game of people against Government is on. People should pay first taxes then ask facilities. Government do not have surplus money to support all people. The developed countries have surplus money via tax collection and the same Government spend back to people welfare
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Mar 19, 2020 05:53pm
Do we not have money to cater for 10k people which is a fraction of our 220m population? Are we that bankrupt and helpless. It's shameful.
Recommend 0
FY
Mar 19, 2020 05:57pm
@Faisal, so shameful for all the Rulers who have ruled and governed Pakistan. More shameful for those who brought those rulers upon the nation. Most shameful for all those who let it happen all this time and never did anything about it.
Recommend 0
Asma
Mar 19, 2020 06:10pm
Can you blame people for running away from these awful setups. It's a hotbed for disease
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Mar 19, 2020 06:19pm
@Mark, but they have surplus money to build kartarpur corridor in record time
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 19, 2020 06:23pm
Please treat them respect and passion. We just aid money from the world bank. please share their their plight with PM IK and request for help
Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 19, 2020 06:29pm
Why can't we pause this pilgramage for a few months.
Recommend 0
ON .
Mar 19, 2020 06:36pm
Are there any bathroom in tents? Whoever's designed this, did they have experience in quarantine?
Recommend 0
ON .
Mar 19, 2020 06:38pm
@Venkat, lame excuse won't help.
Recommend 0
ON .
Mar 19, 2020 06:41pm
@Venkat, India is world's 4th largest economy and Indo-Pak medical professionals are known for skill and commitment. Almost all middle eastern countries rely on our workforce to build their national. We are poorly managed nation.
Recommend 0
Compulsive
Mar 19, 2020 06:57pm
This has been achived in 70 years
Recommend 0
zabihullah
Mar 19, 2020 06:59pm
Pakistan and Balochistan governments . . . . just incompetent
Recommend 0
Vikram
Mar 19, 2020 07:05pm
@Ijaz , i think Pakistan gas money but the time. it happened quickly. one thing is done is they are away from population .. away from city for a reason .. so they can't build in one day ..
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Mar 19, 2020 07:05pm
@Suman saurabh, "Never seen tent for medical quarantine". This is Pakistan not India.
Recommend 0
Iqbal Zaman
Mar 19, 2020 07:11pm
@Alih, maybe offer facilities according to the tax contribution they make!
Recommend 0
Zainab
Mar 19, 2020 07:23pm
@M. Saeed, This calamity had overwhelmed China a very rich country since November.Why did these guys go to Iran?
Recommend 0
Zainab
Mar 19, 2020 07:27pm
@Nasir S. , Mr Pay taxes...period if you want first class services
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 19, 2020 07:42pm
Instead of visiting China, Alvi, Qureshi and IK should visit these tents if they care for citizens so much.. All are politicians..
Recommend 0
narendranath paul
Mar 19, 2020 07:43pm
Such a advance medical facility Pakistan have(look into the tents), I would request Italy and all other nation to follow this type of facility arranged by Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Sarah
Mar 19, 2020 07:48pm
@Alih All they want is basic health facilities. Government can definitely spare that, if they can spend billions on securty.
Recommend 0
Pratik
Mar 19, 2020 07:51pm
Guys, this is crisis time for all...please dont underestimate your government efforts. It's time to stand united with the government & the world.
Recommend 0
Faisal
Mar 19, 2020 07:59pm
@FY, This is the most bizarre post I have ever seen. Are you going to defend the current federal government by beating on the past governments failures??. You are sitting on a volcano i.e Covid 19. This government should have been prepared and mobilized all its resources to contain the epidemic at the border and provided the quarantine facitlities (as per WHO standards) at the Taftan border!!
Recommend 0
Waaz
Mar 19, 2020 08:24pm
@Mark, No you have missed the point, the government has actually added to the rates of infection, this is not about 5 star facilities.
Recommend 0
Gaurav
Mar 19, 2020 08:24pm
Thankfully India treat its people well. Come and see the facility here
Recommend 0
M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Mar 19, 2020 08:28pm
It’s sad to learn that as neighbors Iran and Pakistan could not cooperate to address deadly Coronavirus spread.
Recommend 0
Jacky
Mar 19, 2020 08:34pm
@Gaurav, let them live the way they like, no need to compare with our beautiful India.
Recommend 0
Shahzad Akbar Shaikh
Mar 19, 2020 08:51pm
@Sarah, its security money spent on VIPs. Money well spent by GOP.
Recommend 0
Mango
Mar 19, 2020 09:09pm
No one is condemning China, but people are ready to appreciate medical kit provided by them. Strange...
Recommend 0
Chacha
Mar 19, 2020 09:11pm
Its lack of leadership, Yes Pakistan is in financially bad shape but we can do much better than this. These people are Pakistani Citizen. Look at Federal budget, it's not small money. We need to set our priorities once this is all over. Government needs to find real cause of this pathetic situation, just blaming corruption will not help, money should be spent on development of people and infrastructure. What a shame we can't even quarientence few thousands people properly.
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Mar 19, 2020 09:21pm
@Suman saurabh, many poor tamil people and many poor people in suburbs of Delhi lead all their lives in tents, these are the tents for medical care under the budget.
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Mar 19, 2020 09:23pm
@Ijaz , karatarpur is the need of humanity and not a wastage of money.
Recommend 0
Saad Khan
Mar 19, 2020 09:28pm
Taftan is a very remote location in south west of Balochistan. Water is scarce in this area and even water had to be transported by train from Quetta which is more than 500km. It is really challenging for Govt to provide adequate facilities here. Never the less difficult times requires extra efforts.
Recommend 0
John
Mar 19, 2020 09:35pm
@Suman saurabh There is always a first time.
Recommend 0
DEV
Mar 19, 2020 09:54pm
At the moment, authorities can use hotels also to quarantine them.
Recommend 0
Masood
Mar 19, 2020 09:56pm
Shame ! These conditions are conducive for spread of more communicable disease Wake up Government.
Recommend 0
Maya
Mar 19, 2020 09:58pm
What about bath rooms for those in tents?
Recommend 0
Sri Lanka
Mar 19, 2020 10:02pm
I predicted on Tuesday evening that in next 48 hours it will be 500 cases in Pakistan. The government is hiding due to PSL. Hey i could sense this sitting 3000 km away! Its very ugly side of govt.
Recommend 0
Hamid
Mar 19, 2020 10:10pm
@Venkat, finance is no excuse. Pakistan is spending 44million usd on social media to propogate its agenda. Why not divert this amount for a better cause for the citizens. India too setup 10 million USD for SAARC nations.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Mar 19, 2020 10:12pm
@Justice, "Instead of visiting China, Alvi, Qureshi and IK should visit these tents if they care for citizens so much" Well said. When their own people are suffering, Alvi hops to China to express solidarity. It is all political necessities.
Recommend 0
Javed
Mar 19, 2020 11:33pm
Is this the EXCELLENT work that Imran Khan was praising in his speech
Recommend 0
Assad Raza
Mar 19, 2020 11:34pm
Why cant we withdraw money approved for Kartarpur to fight virus if Govt's justification of incompetence if due to financial constraints.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Mar 20, 2020 12:14am
@Indian, Google out the Delhi AirPort where the passengers are crying to the police to shoot them!. We are extremely lucky not to have such a setup as Delhi AirPort.
Recommend 0
paarth
Mar 20, 2020 12:15am
Imran Khan believes problems can be solved by giving long speeches. That way everyone including the virus goes to sleep and feels drugged. That is his home made vaccine.
Recommend 0
N. Rahim, Canada
Mar 20, 2020 12:39am
@Faisal, I will. And there are good reasons for it.
Recommend 0
Waseem Bahadur
Mar 20, 2020 07:07am
Authorities just blaming others and making excuses as they are unable to tackle the epidemic. By number increasing 400, unless you won’t lockdown provinces, cities, malls, public places this number will drastically increase. We can see clearly that we cannot handle it and we don’t have people who have the ability to handle the situation. Also people are careless and don’t follow the rules.
Recommend 0
Salaria Ahmad ka Abba
Mar 20, 2020 08:03am
Tents ?? Really
Recommend 0
Thuthuri
Mar 20, 2020 08:20am
Imran Khan has failed miserably
Recommend 0

