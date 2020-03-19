DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 19, 2020

Trading at PSX halted once more as shares fall 1,752 points

Dawn.comMarch 19, 2020

The market came to a halt when prices rapidly fell 5.76 per cent. —AFP/File
Trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange was halted for a second consecutive day on Thursday when share prices fell 1,752 points.

The market came to a halt around 9:35am when prices rapidly fell 5.76 per cent.

Yesterday, trading was halted around 10:15am after the benchmark KSE-100 index fell 1,682 points as investors reacted with disappointment to the lower-than-expected cut in the policy rate announced by the central bank on Tuesday.

On Monday, PSX had suffered its worst single-day decline in history.

Amid the mad rush to jettison shares – trigerred by the coronarvirus pandemic and the ensuing global economic slowdown – investors saw equity values hit their lower circuits.

As a result the KSE-100 index had plunged by 2,375.97 points, representing the steepest ever decline point-wise in a single day and a loss of 6.59 per cent, the heaviest one day drop in percentage terms, second only to the crash of 7.45pc witnessed on May 20, 2002.

A massive sum of Rs382 billion was wiped off the market capitalisation on Monday.

More to follow.

Comments (5)

Truth Bytes
Mar 19, 2020 10:44am
Rather than halting market again and again it is better to shut it down until coronavirus stops spreading.
Recommend 0
Indian
Mar 19, 2020 10:46am
India's Rupee slipped to lowest level against USD. Unbelievable.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 19, 2020 10:50am
Indian stock exchange fell by 1600 points.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 19, 2020 10:56am
Pakistan is part of planet earth. And we have defeated meaner enemies.
Recommend 0
Shahrukh aslam
Mar 19, 2020 10:58am
@Truth Bytes, I agree with this suggestion, temporarily shut down is better then losing everyday - 1700.
Recommend 0

