Shares continue plunge; KSE-100 slips below 29,000 mark

Trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange was halted for a second consecutive day on Thursday just seven minutes into trading when the large-cap KSE-30 index slipped to the 12,300 level, down 7.2 per cent.

Meanwhile the benchmark KSE-100 index opened at 28,650 – around 5.8pc in the red – and had lost 1,752 points (5.76pc) to reach 28,853 at 9:37am, when the circuit breaker was activated.

For the benchmark KSE-100 index, current levels of around 28,900 represent a decline of around 29pc for the year and back to lows seen eight months ago; the index had closed at 28,765 points on Aug 16, 2019.

A chart showing the points decline for KSE-100 at 11:34am. — Photo courtesy Ali Asghar Poonawala

“In the absence of any stable buying presence, investors begrudgingly lowered their ‘asks’ to their lower caps with 48 of the KSE-100 stocks at or near their lower cap of 7.5 per cent,” Ali Asghar Poonawala, Deputy Head of Research at AKD Securities, told Dawn.com.

“Both the severity and drastic nature of the shift from a bull to bear market seems to have caught investors off-guard with the KSE-100 losing almost one-third of its value from its high this year of 43,218 points seen only two months ago [on Jan 13],” Poonawala said.

Following the halt, resumption of trade has seen a minor momentum rally, with the index rising close to 300 points. As of 11:39am, the benchmark index stands at 29,136.48, down 4.21pc or 1,279 points.

A heatmap showing the share in the market at 11:34am. — Photo courtesy Ali Asghar Poonawala

Today's frenzy comes on the back of yesterday's carnage, when the KSE-100 index sank 6.75 per cent in a new low in 18 years. Yesterday's session also beat the earlier record fall of 6.59pc witnessed on Monday. Point-wise, the benchmark dipped 2,200.88 points on Wednesday and closed at 30,416.

Before today's session, the benchmark index had plummeted by 5,645 points this week alone, representing an incredible 16.5pc – the highest three-day decline in history point-wise and in terms of percentage since the 21.7pc slump on June 1998.

More to follow.