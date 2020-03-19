DAWN.COM

US sanctions Iran, seeks release of Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

ReutersMarch 19, 2020

Washington will maintain its maximum-pressure campaign to choke off Tehran’s ability to export its oil, says Pompeo. — AFP/File
The United States imposed fresh sanctions on Iran on Tuesday, keeping up its economic pressure campaign even as it offered to help Tehran cope with the coronavirus pandemic and called on the Islamic Republic to release detained Americans.

Iran is considering freeing some US citizens, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a news conference where he made clear Washington will maintain its maximum-pressure campaign to choke off Tehran’s ability to export its oil.

The campaign, instituted after President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal Iran struck with six major powers, aims to force Iran to limit its nuclear, missile and regional activities.

Pompeo on Tuesday said the State Department is blacklisting nine entities based in South Africa, Hong Kong and China, as well as three Iranian individuals, for engaging in “significant transactions” to trade in Iranian petrochemicals.

While he did not name them, Pompeo said the step included blacklisting Iran’s armed forces social security investment company and its director for investing in sanctioned entities.

Separately, the Commerce Department said it will add six people - including five Iranian nuclear scientists - and 18 corporations to the US “Entity List” for aiding Iran’s nuclear program, Pakistan’s unsafeguarded nuclear and missile programs, and Russian military modernisation efforts.

Without naming them, the Commerce Department said the move covers one company in Iran, two entities in China, nine in Pakistan, and five in the United Arab Emirates and will constrict the export of certain items to them.

The Entity List names foreign parties that are barred from receiving some or all items subject to US export regulations unless the exporter secures a license, according to the department.

On Monday, sources familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue said the United States was unlikely to ease sanctions on Iran despite an appeal from China that it do so because of the pandemic.

Pompeo urged Iran to free US citizens it has detained as a humanitarian gesture because of coronavirus. Iran has reported 16,169 coronavirus cases and 988 deaths in one of the worst national outbreaks outside of China, where the pandemic originated.

“We are aware that they are thinking about whether to release them or not,” Pompeo told reporters. “We are urging them ... to release every American that is being wrongfully held there as a humanitarian gesture, given the risk that is posed.”

It is not clear exactly how many Americans Iran may hold, but they include father and son Baquer and Siamak Namazi; Michael White, a Navy veteran; and possibly Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent missing since 2007.

Bts
Mar 19, 2020 10:28am
Sanctioning countries are USA crimes against humanity.
rising star
Mar 19, 2020 10:52am
Iran has to comply with human rights rules
Reality Bites
Mar 19, 2020 11:24am
Coronavirus is a US attack on China and Iran.
Strategist
Mar 19, 2020 11:28am
And this is why, one seriously feels that this nonsense was spread by the US to bring Iran and China to their knees, but they hashed it big time and miscalculated the spread. Whatever the theory, this action is beyond shameful. I'm disgusted with US even more now then before. They are playing with human lives and this is unacceptable
Ahmed madha
Mar 19, 2020 11:59am
Iran should act within international law
Rizz
Mar 19, 2020 12:34pm
Inhumane... U.S govt. And Israel Would achieve nothing from this...
Alih Kazmi
Mar 19, 2020 01:33pm
@Ahmed madha, All countries should act within the international law.
Babu
Mar 19, 2020 01:54pm
It's a golden opportunity for US and Iran to make up. If they would take it.
M. Saeed
Mar 19, 2020 02:20pm
Trump and Pompeo are more concerned in attacking with sanctions on Iran while more than 7,000 US cases of new Coronavirus infections had been identified as of Wednesday and as many as 96 million people could be infected in coming months. As many as 480,000 could die, according to a projection prepared for the American Hospital Association by Dr James Lawler, an infectious disease expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
syed baqar ahsan
Mar 19, 2020 02:27pm
On one side they are requesting release of americans on humanitarian grounds and on other side sanctions being impose-----are they not funny.
Tahir Raouf
Mar 19, 2020 03:04pm
USA is still not learning the lesson
