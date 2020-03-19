DAWN.COM

Asian Development Bank, World Bank to give $588m for fight against virus

Khaleeq KianiMarch 19, 2020

KARACHI: Police personnel arrest a shopkeeper who refused to shut down his shop at Light House Market on Wednesday in violation of the provincial government’s directive.—PPI
ISLAMABAD: The Asian Develo­pment Bank (ADB) and the World Bank on Wednesday committed to providing $588 million to Pakistan for its emergency response to fight coronavirus and cater to the socioeconomic impact of the pandemic.

This was announced by the Planning Commission after a meeting with country representatives of the two lending agencies on Pakistan’s preparedness and response to fight COVID-19.

The meeting, presided over by Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, was attended by World Bank Country Director Illango Patcha­muthu, ADB Country Director Xiaohong Yang, besides Member Social Sector Dr Shabnum Sarfraz, Member Private Sector Asim Saeed, Director General Health Dr Safi and representatives of the ministries of economic affairs, finance and national health services.

Cooperation urged to jointly fight challenges

The meeting also approved in principle a project concept “Pakistan National Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19”.

According to an official statement, the World Bank would provide $238m and the ADB $350m to Pakistan in support for the COVID-19 emergency response and to address the socio-economic disruption associated with it.

The participants of the meeting agreed that not only they needed to enhance cooperation to jointly fight challenges but also work to demonstrate firm commitment for a multifaceted cooperation in different fields.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2020

Comments (13)

QiXi
Mar 19, 2020 07:19am
That will be enough to test the Politicians including the FM
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 19, 2020 07:24am
Does public has the right to see the audit trail of this Aid money
Recommend 0
Lgbtqx
Mar 19, 2020 07:39am
living of borrowed money is not progress.
Recommend 0
TRACTION345
Mar 19, 2020 07:53am
Good. Now don’t divert this money given with good intent.
Recommend 0
Rashmi
Mar 19, 2020 08:00am
Its not sufficient but something is better than nothing.
Recommend 0
Kareem
Mar 19, 2020 08:04am
IK must immediately use this grant to: 1. get new testing kits, 2. reverse engineer the kits to manufacture them in Pakistan, 3. open new quarantine houses, 4. Food support to virus infected Pakistanis.
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 19, 2020 08:11am
In the midst of global Corona pandemic, Pakistan is the only country that was looking for external aide and financial assistance to fight COVID-19..
Recommend 0
Saleem
Mar 19, 2020 08:23am
Since PM IK said, India’s condition is similar to Pakistan ( both being poor), will the amount be shared with India?
Recommend 0
Bitter truth
Mar 19, 2020 08:33am
Need Aid not loans
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 19, 2020 08:34am
And the unhappy Indians rush to comment. Keep going IK.
Recommend 0
ON .
Mar 19, 2020 09:53am
@QiXi, big bungalows will be built for politicians for quarantine and they will never move out of it
Recommend 0
kp
Mar 19, 2020 10:38am
Good amount of Aid money, now Authorities must spent wisely.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Mar 19, 2020 10:46am
Is this a loan or aid?
Recommend 0

