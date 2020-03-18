Viral message on pesticide spray at midnight fake, says ISPR

DAWN.COM

A text message claiming that special military helicopters will spray pesticides to combat the spread of coronavirus at midnight is doing rounds on social media. — File
A text message claiming that special military helicopters will spray pesticides to combat the spread of coronavirus at midnight is doing rounds on social media. — File

Misinformation, hoaxes, and desi cures have all been rampant online since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Before passing on any online rumour, it is imperative to verify it. This can be done by keeping a close eye on information from local authorities, comparing multiple news reports, or searching key words to find the original source.

A text message claiming that special military helicopters will spray pesticides to combat the spread of coronavirus at midnight is doing rounds on social media.

The army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), has clarified that the information is not true.

The false message reads: “Today, special military helicopters will spray pesticides against the Corona virus in the skies all over the country, so you must stay indoors after twelve o'clock at night.”

The alert urges the public to remove all clothes and personal supplies from the surfaces to protect them from pesticides.

“When you hear the sounds of airplanes at night, it is for you to know that it is related to this matter (COVID-19),” the fake alert added.

By copy-pasting keywords from the fake message, Dawn found the same message had been circulated in other parts of the world as well. The Kuwaiti and Egyptian armies have also denied the validity of the message.

Official alerts from the ISPR can be found on Twitter under @OfficialDGISPR.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 18, 2020 10:19pm
Be vigilant and aware of fake news specially planned and posted by domestic and foreign agendas to create panic and instability! You will find such scums in every country. (Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else - be aware of fake ID).
