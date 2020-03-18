DAWN.COM

4 military personnel martyred during operation on militant hideout in North Waziristan: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiMarch 18, 2020

Lt Agha Muqadas Ali Khan (top left), Sepoy Touseef (top right), Lance Havaldar Qamar Nadeem (bottom left) and Sepoy Muhammad Qasim (bottom right) were martyred during an IBO. — Photos provided by ISPR
A lieutenant, two sepoys and a lance havaldar were martyred while seven terrorists were killed in an operation on a militant hideout near Datta Khel, North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

Those martyred include 26-year-old Lt Agha Muqadas Ali Khan, 36-year-old Lance Havaldar Qamar Nadeem, 24-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Qasim and 23-year-old Sepoy Touseef.

According to the military's media wing, security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mama Ziarat after receiving confirmed reports of a militant hideout in the area. An exchange of fire took place between the troops, who had cordoned the area, and the terrorists, who were trying to escape.

One soldier was also injured, ISPR said in its statement.

The armed forces recovered a "large cache" of weapons, improvised explosive devices and ammunition from the hideout after it was cleared, the statement added.

Comments (7)

Suman saurabh
Mar 18, 2020 10:03pm
Sad incident, everyone's focus should be on Corona.
Himmat
Mar 18, 2020 10:04pm
Snakes in the backyard.
Thuthuri
Mar 18, 2020 10:20pm
Why were they in KP in the first place?
Vorshal
Mar 18, 2020 10:26pm
So, you too have militants and your innocent soldiers are killed. RIP.
CrisDan
Mar 18, 2020 10:38pm
RIP.
DARA KHAN
Mar 18, 2020 10:50pm
RIP
Kashmiri
Mar 18, 2020 10:51pm
@Vorshal, we don’t have oppressed and neither we have put anyone under curfew or lockdown. These terrorists are purely foreign funded to destabilise Pakistan and are not someone who are fighting for their rights or freedom.
