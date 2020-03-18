DAWN.COM

FM Qureshi says self-isolating to set an example, protect his family

Dawn.comUpdated March 18, 2020

"I'm not doing this for myself, but for the people surrounding me — my family, my friends," says Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday assured the nation that he was completely healthy but had "voluntarily decided" to self-isolate for five days after his return from China in order to "give a message".

"I am completely healthy [...] but a message needs to be given that we should follow the guidance provided by our experts. I'm not doing this for myself, but for the people surrounding me — my family, my friends. I am playing a responsible role and we should all do the same," he said in a televised press conference.

Talking about his trip to China alongside President Arif Alvi, the foreign minister said the Chinese leadership had thanked Pakistan for the "emotional support at a difficult time".

Qureshi said the Chinese leadership told him that Pakistan stood by China at a difficult time and now the country was ready to support Pakistan.

"They told me that when they were facing a difficult time, Pakistan stood with them. Now they said if you need our help, we will stand with you, shoulder to shoulder."

The foreign minister said China offered Pakistan its expertise, medical supplies, including testing kits, protective gear and medical equipment.

He said Pakistan should "acknowledge that this [coronavirus] challenge is of a global nature", noting that developed countries including Italy and the United States were in a crisis despite having more resources.

The foreign minister further said that when the coronavirus crisis was at its peak in China, the Chinese government issued precautionary directions which were extensively followed by the people.

"The people did not criticise [the measures]. Of course, there will be difficulties when you ask people to limit themselves to their homes or not to go to work. The economy also came under pressure, that was unavoidable. But they tolerated everything and preferred humanity and saving human lives.

"Now that they are coming out of it, the next phase for them is to think of ways to revive their economic activity and industrial output so that the economy does not have to suffer from long-term negative impacts."

Qureshi urged the nation to unite in the "battle against coronavirus", and said: "We cannot fight [against COVID-19] if we are divided as a nation. We will succeed if we fight together, when the federal government, provincial governments, laymen and institutions work together."

He told people to follow the directions of health experts in order to prevent the virus from spreading further.

The foreign minister also addressed the families of the Pakistani students in Wuhan and assured them that "there was nothing to worry about".

So far, Pakistan has reported a total of 249 cases, a bulk of which have been detected in Sindh.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Shakeel
Mar 18, 2020 04:51pm
Self isolation should be 14 days not 5 days. Please don’t send wrong message
Recommend 0
Vishal
Mar 18, 2020 04:52pm
5 days are not enough. At lease 14 days.
Recommend 0
Mark
Mar 18, 2020 04:56pm
What a character! He should be serious and undergo a 14 days isolation instead of doing this charade. What is five days isolation going to achieve?
Recommend 0
Vikram
Mar 18, 2020 04:59pm
one more press conference. Pakistan is going in the right direction. good luck
Recommend 0
Love
Mar 18, 2020 04:59pm
What was the urgency to travel? Kashmir issue?
Recommend 0
rising star
Mar 18, 2020 05:05pm
Qureshi deserves the Nobel prize
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Mar 18, 2020 05:10pm
@Love, to waive off cpec loans and more help to fight covid19.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Mar 18, 2020 05:10pm
@Love, Don't stress your mind about everything Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Dave
Mar 18, 2020 05:13pm
Super power indeed
Recommend 0
GK
Mar 18, 2020 05:20pm
Why did he go now in the first place? Great messages from PM and FM.
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 18, 2020 05:20pm
It was an unnecessary trip to China while China itself has been fighting COVOD-19, unless there is something more (more loans ??) than what has been disclosed..
Recommend 0
zeeshdxb
Mar 18, 2020 05:28pm
Atleast he is not behaving like trump. He is being reasonable.
Recommend 0
TBH
Mar 18, 2020 05:34pm
Wasting public money with unnecessary trips and self imposed quarantine for just 5 days. You could have at least brought students stranded in China along with you
Recommend 0
Joe
Mar 18, 2020 05:34pm
It would be a good idea if he remains incommunicable also for 14 days!!! But then how does he get spotlight?
Recommend 0
Maya
Mar 18, 2020 05:38pm
Was China trip for more loan/aid?
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Mar 18, 2020 05:42pm
This is the foreign minister's knowledge about COVID 19. He should know that self isolation period is 14 days and NOT 5 days. What kind of example is he setting. When the foreign minister sets the wrong example, what can we expect from the people.
Recommend 0
kamran
Mar 18, 2020 05:47pm
Qureshi deserve the Noble Price, his act for peace of the region is commendable.
Recommend 0
Thinking
Mar 18, 2020 05:49pm
Why only five days? He left for China knowing well where it originated from, which itself is a blunder and now cut down the quarantine period by one third. Priveleged people
Recommend 0
RAVI KANT KANCHAN
Mar 18, 2020 05:52pm
Best way to enjoy self made vacation.
Recommend 0
Indo-Arya
Mar 18, 2020 05:53pm
Could have stayed corantined in China for 14 days and got that loan write-off, instead just wasted tax payers money on a useless trip.
Recommend 0
Rahim
Mar 18, 2020 06:01pm
PMIK talks about loan write-offs and FM SMQ goes to China (to ask for loan payment deferral?). Except doing anything to prevent the spread of Coronavirus these two gentlemen issue press releases... very bad governance. Sindh government is doing some good stuff
Recommend 0
Vincent
Mar 18, 2020 06:08pm
How come he did not talk about India and Modi for the spread of CONVID in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Zahid Zubair Malik
Mar 18, 2020 06:08pm
Responsible measure by a responsible person.
Recommend 0
Rozina
Mar 18, 2020 06:10pm
@Mark, he needs rest of 5 days and nothing to do with corona. What about the president arif Alvi as he also went to china?
Recommend 0
Nh
Mar 18, 2020 06:29pm
Sir it is 14 days atleast.
Recommend 0
Onetwo
Mar 18, 2020 06:31pm
How about a permanent leave of absence.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 18, 2020 06:42pm
Excellent example set by him. Moreover, five days of quarantine is better than zero days. In fact, what is required at this difficult and challenging time is for the whole nation to stand with each other like a solid wall based on the golden principles of unity, faith, dedication and discipline.
Recommend 0
PakPukuDengutha
Mar 18, 2020 06:42pm
Qureshi, you should go on lifelong isolation, that would be a great favour to your country.
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Mar 18, 2020 06:42pm
Does self isolation include not talking? It will immensely help the country if we do nor hear from him for the next 14 days.
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Mar 18, 2020 06:44pm
In this day and age, why visit China when everything could have been done with a phone/video call? And then Imran Khan does not participate even by video link with other SAARC heads of government. Go figure!
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Mar 18, 2020 06:48pm
@kamran, He works under the leadership of Imran Khan. He takes his orders from him
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Mar 18, 2020 07:05pm
More stunts from this inept government. What is the point of a 5 day isolation? How does his action fit with the prime minister's remarks that Pakistan cannot afford to isolate? WE should all be practicing so social distancing.
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Mar 18, 2020 07:08pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, 5 days is not better than 14. It is worse because it causes a false sense of security
Recommend 0
addiel sabir
Mar 18, 2020 07:08pm
good
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Mar 18, 2020 07:13pm
@Vincent , what is CONVID, is this a new virus ?
Recommend 0
Siddharth Mahajan
Mar 18, 2020 07:22pm
5 days ? when the global WHO standard is 14 days. Atleast set a good example
Recommend 0
Dr. Tamkinat Mehreen
Mar 18, 2020 07:37pm
A responsible move FM Qureshi!
Recommend 0
Desi
Mar 18, 2020 07:40pm
If FM does not know the required self isolation period, then you can imagine how the preparations to combat this virus are. This will spread like wild fire in Pakistan because of poor hygiene conditions.
Recommend 0
MalikOnlyOne
Mar 18, 2020 07:51pm
There was no need to go in the first place. Now, he should return the salary for his 15 days of self quarantine.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Mar 18, 2020 08:04pm
Forced to go to China. Scared now.
Recommend 0
Lgbtqx
Mar 18, 2020 08:04pm
@Shakeel , According to China only 5 days.
Recommend 0
Vivek
Mar 18, 2020 08:18pm
Now FM and President should visit Iran as a goodwill gesture.
Recommend 0
Vikram
Mar 18, 2020 08:25pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, He is not following WHOs helth guidelines. He is not following Pakistans latest rules which ask 14 day. yes great leader. Pakistan people should follow him .. 5 days is enough. soon Pakistan will be great .... good luck.
Recommend 0
Zabihullah
Mar 18, 2020 08:36pm
Has the government herself followed the directions of health experts with regards to properly quarantining the people in Taftan???
Recommend 0
Hindustani
Mar 18, 2020 08:44pm
Ask them to write off all Chinese loans.. Shoulder to Shoulder
Recommend 0
Bipul
Mar 18, 2020 09:01pm
When he can return from China then why not students isolated in China? Please bring them back. If you are following the guidance then avoid travel and quarantine yourself for minimum of 14 days.
Recommend 0
sohail
Mar 18, 2020 09:13pm
sad. isolation should be for 14days. so much for intelligence
Recommend 0
Alka
Mar 18, 2020 09:25pm
Honestly, does the minister recommend 5 days of isolation for everyone where it should be 14 in fact.
Recommend 0
Sri
Mar 18, 2020 10:13pm
@Love, nope, interest waiver..
Recommend 0
Thuthuri
Mar 18, 2020 10:22pm
Qureshi is a genius
Recommend 0

