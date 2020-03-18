DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 18, 2020

PSX: Benchmark index sheds over 2,200 points as SBP rate cut disappoints investors

Dawn.comUpdated March 18, 2020

Email

Right from the outset, shares began slipping into the red without looking the other way, forcing a halt in trading after the top market capitalisation KSE-30 index sank below the 5pc mark for the second time this week and a fifth time in the two weeks since March 9. – AFP/File Photo
Right from the outset, shares began slipping into the red without looking the other way, forcing a halt in trading after the top market capitalisation KSE-30 index sank below the 5pc mark for the second time this week and a fifth time in the two weeks since March 9. – AFP/File Photo

Trading was halted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange less than an hour into the morning session on Wednesday after the benchmark KSE-100 index tanked over 5 per cent as investors reacted with disappointment to the lower-than-expected cut in the policy rate announced by the central bank yesterday.

Read: Meagre interest rate cut leaves industry fuming

Right from the outset, shares began slipping into the red without looking the other way, forcing a halt in trading after the top market capitalisation KSE-30 index sank below the 5pc mark for the second time this week and a fifth time in the two weeks since March 9.

At around 10:17am, when trading came to a stop, the benchmark index had lost 1,682 points, or 5.4pc, to reach 30,934. The large-cap KSE-30 index was down 896 points, or 6.26pc, to 13,425.

The benchmark KSE-100 index was down 2,203 points, or 6.75 per cent, as of 2:29pm – over three hours after trading resumed.

Speaking to Dawn.com on today's plunge, Ali Asghar Poonawala, Deputy Head of Research at AKD Securities, said the market was reacting to the State Bank of Pakistan's monetary policy committee decision to reduce the benchmark lending rate by 0.75pc to 12.5pc, which he said was “clearly below market expectations”.

“The emergence of drastic headline risks pertaining to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the country had moved the goal post to aggressive easing,” according to Poonawala.

At current levels the KSE-100 has fallen 26pc during the year, taking the index back to levels seen six months ago: On Sept 11, 2019, the benchmark index had closed at 30,955.

So far, significant volumes were seen in cements, commercial banks and oil marketing companies, with all sectors witnessing pressure.

Muhammad Faizan Munshy, Head of Foreign Sales at Next Capital Limited, also agreed with Poonawala on the central rate cut disappointing investors.

“Interest rate cut failed to excite investors amid fears of coronavirus and a possible lockdown.”

Earlier this week on Monday, PSX suffered its worst single-day decline in history. Amid the mad rush to jettison shares – trigerred by the coronarvirus pandemic and the ensuing global economic slowdown – investors saw equity values hit their lower circuits.

As a result the KSE-100 index had plunged by 2,375.97 points, representing the steepest ever decline point-wise in a single day and a loss of 6.59 per cent, the heaviest one day drop in percentage terms, second only to the crash of 7.45pc witnessed on May 20, 2002.

A massive sum of Rs382 billion was wiped off the market capitalisation on Monday.

More to follow

Coronavirus
Business

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Lost track
Mar 18, 2020 11:13am
Free Falling
Recommend 0
Thuthuri
Mar 18, 2020 12:12pm
PSX and KSE are worthless and run by incompetent people.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 18, 2020 02:29pm
When the going gets tough, only the toughest get going.
Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Mar 18, 2020 02:49pm
Market was expecting the interest rates to be cut to 2.5%.
Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 18, 2020 03:23pm
Imran Khan needs to go
Recommend 0
Indian
Mar 18, 2020 03:25pm
@Lost track , Shameful comment. It's the same at Indian stock exchange.
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Mar 18, 2020 04:33pm
IRON BROTHER with CPEC
Recommend 0
Jahan
Mar 18, 2020 04:49pm
It's over folks .
Recommend 0
rising star
Mar 18, 2020 05:04pm
PSX better close down
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Mar 18, 2020 05:17pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, When you lose millions in few seconds and the stocks you are holding are nothing more than the piece of white paper it is then that you realise you are not a tough guy anymore?
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Mar 18, 2020 05:52pm
@Indian, this guy is Pakistani
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Crisis of leadership

Crisis of leadership

Dealing with coronavirus must be the state's main priority and resources must be diverted to deal with the pandemic.

Editorial

March 18, 2020

Religious precautions

In Pakistan, as elsewhere around the Muslim world, hundreds of people attend daily prayers at neighbourhood mosques.
March 18, 2020

Rampant child abuse

EACH year, the child protection advocacy group Sahil announces its findings on the scale of the abuse that children...
March 18, 2020

COVID-19 & prisoners

IDEALLY, a prison population should be easier to isolate than the general population because its interaction with ...
Updated March 17, 2020

A common enemy

The global death toll is over 6,500 and set to climb, and millions of people continue to be exposed to the infection.
March 17, 2020

A grim milestone

AS the world struggles to come to grips with the global coronavirus pandemic, the grim anniversary of a man-made...
March 17, 2020

Hazara province

THE demand for a separate Hazara province along with the one for a south Punjab province has been an active topic of...