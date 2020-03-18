671 returnees from Iran leave for Sindh in convoy of 18 buses

DAWN.COM

Governments of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab are bracing to receive and quarantine pilgrims again. — Dawn/File
Around 671 more returnees from Iran left their quarantine centre in Taftan for Sindh on Tuesday in a convoy of 18 buses while around 1,500 others are waiting to be sent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces in the next few days.

In the first wave of returnees, more than half were found to be infected with coronavirus.

Provincial governments of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab are bracing to receive these returnees and place them in quarantine again, where they are to be tested to determine how many of them are infected and in need of placement in isolation wards.

Liaquat Ali Shahwani, spokesperson for the government of Balochistan, told Dawn that 671 pilgrims who were quarantined in Taftan upon their return from Iran left for Sindh on Tuesday night in a convoy of 18 buses.

Provincial authorities in Sindh, however, did not have a clear idea of how many returnees were headed their way.

“We have an approximate figure of 750,” said Murtaza Wahab, the spokesperson for the Sindh chief minister and a member of the provincial government’s task force. “But that is an approximate figure. We don’t know how many of them are men, women or children.”

Governments of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab are bracing to receive them and place them in quarantine again

They will be housed in the same labour colony consisting of apartment blocks where the first batch of returnees was housed, five kilometres north of Sukkur.

Convoys of returnees will leave for Punjab and KP provinces in the next few days carrying around 1,500 people in total.

Officials in Balochistan had no breakdown of how many of these will go to either of the two provinces, or their gender composition or age groups. They also did not have a clear date by when these convoys are expected to depart, saying only that they will leave once their quarantine period of 14 days ends.

Authorities in Punjab told Dawn that they were expecting 1,276 people to arrive and have emptied two labour camps, one in Multan and the other in Bahawalpur that will serve as quarantine centres for Taftan returnees.

On Monday, Punjab authorities began testing the first batch of Taftan returnees that arrived over the weekend. They plan to collect 50 samples every day to be sent for testing. Results from the first batch of samples sent on Monday are expected to start coming in by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in the KP province authorities are preparing to receive 250 returnees who will be housed in the Gomal Medical College in Dera Ismail Khan. They say they have tested a total of 65 samples from all over the province, but not limited to tests on Taftan returnees, of which 33 have been cleared, 15 found positive and results of 17 people were still awaited.

Around 2,000 more pilgrims and traders remain in quarantine in Taftan and near Quetta awaiting the end of their 14-day quarantine period before being allowed to continue their onward journey. Of these, 550 are being kept in Mian Ghundi, a picturesque village about 20 kilometres southwest of Quetta.

“They all belong to Balochistan,” said Shahwani.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani issued an appeal to the governments of other provinces to arrange transportation for their people who are still in Taftan. He said the Balochistan government was facing shortage of buses.

Saleem Shahid in Quetta, Sumaira Jajja in Karachi, Ahmed Fraz Khan in Lahore and Ashfaque Yusufzai in Peshawar contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2020

Comments (24)

sach baat
Mar 18, 2020 08:19am
Iran took this thing very lightly. Hence paying a heavy price. Ditto for italy
Recommend 0
Madiha
Mar 18, 2020 08:34am
Quarantine them all for 2 months
Recommend 0
Rizz
Mar 18, 2020 08:42am
The people returning from UK and European countries should be a bigger concern.
Recommend 0
Kaka
Mar 18, 2020 08:57am
How come every other person returning from IRAN is infected with Corona. Seems like, IRAN is deliberately infecting the rerurnees to spread the Virus in their home countries.
Recommend 0
Bts
Mar 18, 2020 09:13am
Too late now large scale countrywide strict measures needed, army needed.
Recommend 0
Akhter
Mar 18, 2020 09:27am
For the sake of public safety, place them in quarantine!
Recommend 0
topbrass
Mar 18, 2020 09:30am
Signs of things going out of control as expected
Recommend 0
Sam
Mar 18, 2020 09:44am
Test of humanity
Recommend 0
An Indian Hindu
Mar 18, 2020 10:29am
Good move to quarantine them!
Recommend 0
Rehmat Ali
Mar 18, 2020 10:36am
Very bad strategy in already deteriorated condition from the virus in Sindh. Now get ready virus to spread and more cases. Based on more cases and deaths justification in hand for asking aids and IMF loan waiver.
Recommend 0
Khurram
Mar 18, 2020 10:49am
The only problem is, they are in the same bus doing the journey. Spread is inevitable. I think government has stopped counting otherwise numbers are in thousands.
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Mar 18, 2020 10:50am
Super Power Pakistan with CPEC
Recommend 0
Alih
Mar 18, 2020 10:51am
Let them in and keep paying the price. Well done.
Recommend 0
Rajveer
Mar 18, 2020 11:28am
China should apologize the world for destroying everything. We are paying price for Chinese reckless behavior and eating habits. Chinese should learn to eat only Kosher or Halaal meet.
Recommend 0
sujit
Mar 18, 2020 12:21pm
@Rajveer, Not just apology, China should be debited Trillions of Dollars for spoiling the whole world.
Recommend 0
Shah
Mar 18, 2020 12:40pm
This policy is going to backfire so very bad!!
Recommend 0
raj kumar
Mar 18, 2020 12:50pm
@Amir Indian, This is far serious a matter for such comment.
Recommend 0
Sam
Mar 18, 2020 01:24pm
better to block Iran Border instead of lockdown whole country
Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 18, 2020 02:11pm
Close the Iran border and quarantine for longer before being released.
Recommend 0
Faketrack
Mar 18, 2020 02:26pm
@Rajveer, but imran khan sees this as opportunity to show its loyalty to china despite its own citizens being infected because of china,money is much more important to pakistan than death of its own people.
Recommend 0
Captain.Raheel
Mar 18, 2020 02:39pm
@Madiha, are you a doctor?
Recommend 0
Me-Name
Mar 18, 2020 03:13pm
We should start assuming that anyone coming from Iran is infected and thus should be allowed to go homes and be moved to quarantined zones till they are cleared.
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Mar 18, 2020 03:19pm
Brace yourself for a second big wave of infection
Recommend 0
waseem
Mar 18, 2020 04:27pm
The stupidity of this gov is at its best.
Recommend 0

