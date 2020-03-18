DAWN.COM

China will always stand by Pakistan, says President Xi

APPUpdated March 18, 2020

BEIJING: President Dr Arif Alvi shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping prior to a meeting on Tuesday.—PPI
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday special friendship between Pakistan and China was choice of the history as it had deep roots in the hearts of people of the two countries.

“We want to see a united and strong Pakistan with stability and prosperity,” he said during a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Great Hall of People.

President Xi said no matter how international landscape might change, China would always stand firmly by Pakistan. “China will stay committed to our ironclad friendship and will expand our strategic cooperation.”

President Xi said China backed Pakistan in stepping up its constructive role in regional and international affairs.

Terming the visit of President Alvi very important, President Xi said the Chinese people were striving for the final victory against the coronavirus.

He said President Alvi’s presence in China was “expression of a firm support to us and this speaks volumes of profound friendship towards the Chinese people and emphasis he put on our bilateral ties”.

He said when China was fighting against the outbreak, the Pakistani government and people did their level best to make donations to China to which he expressed heartfelt thanks.

President Arif Alvi said he was visiting China to show solidarity with the people and the leadership of China while they were successfully fighting the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said China had shown to the world its ability to deal with the challenge and set an example for other countries, which were facing the coronavirus outbreak.

Later, President Alvi and President Xi witnessed the signing ceremony of cooperation documents between China and Pakistan.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on establishing joint technology and agriculture working groups in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Joint Cooperation Committee.

Both the sides signed the certificate of handover of donated vaccine refrigeration equipment, donated emergency humanitarian materials for epidemic response and donated emergency materials of epidemic control between the two governments.

Another MoU was signed on strengthening of cooperation on pest and disease control between the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Food Security and Research of Pakistan. There was exchange of notes regarding cash donation for epidemic prevention hospital between China and Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and others were present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2020

