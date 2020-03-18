Nadra announces measures amid virus crisis

ISLAMABAD: Expired identity cards can be renewed until July 1, announced the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Tuesday amid a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Moreover, applicants were advised by Nadra chairman Usman Yousuf Mubeen through a tweet to use Nadra’s online service as much as possible but should they have to come to their centres they will be screened, stated the authority.

The precautionary measure was being adopted to reduce people’s movement to Nadra offices to minimise exposure to COVID-19, Nadra said

The directives were issued by Nadra’s chairman after his visit to one of the centres in Islamabad and it was decided that all possible precautionary measures for the staff as well as the general public need to be taken.

The directives include measures such as all applicants would only be allowed to enter Nadra centres after being tested with a thermal gun. They will be asked to use hand sanitisers after biometric thumb impression verification.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2020