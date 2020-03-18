DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 18, 2020

Sindh inches towards lockdown over virus scare

Ikram JunaidiUpdated March 18, 2020

Resturants allowed home delivery, grocery stalls to remain accessible. — APP/File
• Restaurants, shopping malls, public parks, govt offices closed in province
• Out-patient departments of hospitals also shut for 15 days
• Inter-city bus services suspended from Friday

ISLAMABAD: As the countrywide tally of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rose to 212 on Tuesday, the Sindh government made a drastic decision under which restaurants, shopping malls, food streets, public parks and government offices, except those for essential services, would remain closed from Wednesday (today) for 15 days all over the province.

Executive Director of the National Institute of Health (NIH) Maj Gen Dr Aamer Ikram told Dawn that so far 212 cases of COVID-19 had been reported from different parts of the country.

“We should not take the number of cases seriously because cases can be false positive and false negative. False positive cases are considered better as care of the patient starts but false negative [which means the patient is infected with the virus but it was not confirmed during test] cases can be disastrous as such patients can spread virus,” he said.

The decision to close public places in Sindh was made by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at a meeting of the Task Force on Coronavirus with a view to stop spread of coronavirus through social contacts, according to APP.

However, restaurants would be allowed to offer home delivery service and grocery, milk, fish, chicken, meat and vegetable shops/stalls would remain open as usual.

Another important decision taken by the chief minister was to close inter-city bus services from Friday. However, intra-city bus service would continue as usual.

Similarly out-patient departments of hospitals would remain closed for 15 days but hospitals would keep their emergencies open round the clock.

The chief minister was told that in Karachi total 501 tests were conducted, of them 463 turned out to be negative and 38 positive. Samples of 274 pilgrims coming from Iran and quarantined in Sukkur were also tested out of which 140 were declared negative and 134 positive. The tally of COVID-19 patients in Sindh has reached 172 while results of 29 samples are pending.

The chief minister has also decided to establish Coronavirus Relief Fund of Rs3 billion to which he would donate his one-month salary. The Sindh cabinet members, advisers and special assistants to the CM, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar, Chairman of Planning and Development Board Mohammad Waseem and Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar have also announced that they would donate their one-month salary to the fund.

Meanwhile in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a woman, who had returned from UK to Mansehra a week ago, was tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

So far, KP has confirmed 16 cases, including 15 pilgrims coming from Iran and the latest case involving a person coming from UK as both of these countries are struggling to tackle the violent circulation of coronavirus.

The woman had been admitted to hospital while those people who had remained in contact with her were being followed, officials said.

“We have designated Gomal University in Dera Ismail Khan as quarantine as more pilgrims belonging to KP would reach the province on Wednesday,” officials said.

On Monday, 15 of the 19 pilgrims who had arrived in D.I. Khan were tested positive for the virus at the Khyber Medical University, Peshawar.

“We are also expecting another positive case. The suspected patient arrived from UK to Mansehra on March 10. Since he has symptoms of the disease he has been quarantined,” the officials said.

NIH ED Dr Ikram advised the people to avoid social gatherings and try to stay at their houses.

“People should be careful about their health and hygiene. Instead of going for the costly sanitizers people should wash their hands with soap. They should care about their diet and have ample amount of vitamins as it improves immune system,” he said.

Ashfaq Yusufzai from Peshawar also contributed to this story.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2020

Comments (9)

Truthwins
Mar 18, 2020 07:39am
Close everything for 2 weeks pls....only solution
Recommend 0
rising star
Mar 18, 2020 09:44am
Sindh is suffering due to incompetence of Islamabad
Recommend 0
ZZQ
Mar 18, 2020 09:54am
Very weak enforcement of earlier announced instructions... I visited Gulshan Block 4 (from Disco to Maskan) last night... Restaurants at both sides were thriving and bustling with customers... Cars parked ... Even people are themselves to be blamed if (Allah SWT forbid) worst happens... On same road at some club, about 12-14 boys were standing and playing around a Patti table... No sense of safety and caution... Why the admin didnt force its closure???
Recommend 0
Rehmat Ali
Mar 18, 2020 10:45am
No repatriated Pakistanis students from China. But now 671 people are coming to Sindh from Iran, where situation is worst due to Coronavirus(Just read in the newspaper). Sindh Virus cases going to be like Wuhan, Iran, Italy, and Spain.
Recommend 0
masood hussain
Mar 18, 2020 11:10am
Out-patient departments of hospitals also shut for 15 days ????????????????
Recommend 0
Assad Raza
Mar 18, 2020 12:50pm
Necessary actions taken by Sindh. I hope PM will do something else apart from predicting the spread of virus.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 18, 2020 03:53pm
What else can you expect from the PPP led most corrupt administration in Sindh, Islamic Republic of Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Mar 18, 2020 03:58pm
most of the cases here are due to Iran. Iran should be made to pay for it in the form of free gas
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Mar 18, 2020 04:04pm
Sindh Govt.deserves all the praise for handling the deadly virus crises in a very organised way and saving human lives.
Recommend 0

