Today's Paper | March 17, 2020

US, China accuse each other of coronavirus fear-mongering

AFPUpdated March 17, 2020

In this file photo, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese politburo member Yang Jiechi shake hands after a conference. The US and China on Monday each demanded that the other stop smearing its reputation over the virus. — AFP/File
The United States and China on Monday each demanded that the other stop smearing its reputation over the novel coronavirus as Donald Trump referred to the pathogen as the "Chinese Virus."

"The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus," the US president tweeted on Monday night.

Trump's allies had previously referred to the pandemic as the "Chinese coronavirus", but the tweet marks the first time the president said it himself.

Read: What is the birthplace of COVID-19? China, US at loggerheads over virus origin

Critics slammed the move, calling it racist and potentially inciting a backlash against the Asian-American community.

"Our Asian-American communities — people YOU serve — are already suffering. They don't need you fuelling more bigotry," tweeted New York city mayor Bill de Blasio, whose state is one of the hardest-hit by the virus in the US.

The clash came on the day that the World Health Organisation said more cases and deaths had been reported in the rest of the world than in China, where the new coronavirus virus was first detected late last year.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a phone call he initiated with top Chinese official Yang Jiechi, voiced anger that Beijing has used official channels "to shift blame for COVID-19 to the United States," the State Department said.

Pompeo "stressed that this is not the time to spread disinformation and outlandish rumours, but rather a time for all nations to come together to fight this common threat", the department added.

The State Department on Friday summoned the Chinese ambassador, Cui Tiankai, to denounce Beijing's promotion of a conspiracy theory that had gained wide attention on social media.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, in tweets last week in both Mandarin and English, suggested that "patient zero" in the global pandemic may have come from the United States — not the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan.

"It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation," tweeted Zhao, who is known for his provocative statements on social media.

Scientists suspect that the virus first came to humans at a meat market in Wuhan that butchered exotic animals.

'Stern warning' to US

Pompeo himself has sought to link China to the global pandemic, repeatedly referring to SARS-CoV-2 as the "Wuhan virus" despite advice from health professionals that such geographic labels can be stigmatising.

Yang issued a "stern warning to the United States that any scheme to smear China will be doomed to fail," the official Xinhua news agency said in its summary of the call with Pompeo.

The key Chinese foreign policy leader "noted that some US politicians have frequently slandered China and its anti-epidemic efforts and stigmatised the country, which has enraged the Chinese people," Xinhua said.

"He urged the US side to immediately correct its wrongful behaviour and stop making groundless accusations against China."

President Donald Trump is under fire over his handling of the pandemic, and his allies have sought to cast the coronavirus as a disease brought by foreigners.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton, a Trump ally, has spoken of the "Chinese coronavirus" and in a recent statement vowed, "we will hold accountable those who inflicted it on the world."

While COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus — has largely come under control in China, it has killed more than 7,000 people around the world and severely disrupted daily life in Western countries.

The pandemic comes at a time of wide-ranging tensions between the United States and China on issues from trade to human rights to Beijing's military buildup.

Orakzai
Mar 17, 2020 10:45am
America must charged China for the loss to the economy of the world. China must pay us dollars 1 trillions for the compensation.
Recommend 0
Atulan ghosh
Mar 17, 2020 10:57am
Its a outdated
Recommend 0
Ram Kumar
Mar 17, 2020 11:04am
Its true that the virus originated in China. Its also true that they hid the information for some time.
Recommend 0
Thuthuri
Mar 17, 2020 11:37am
China should compensate the world for this virus disaster
Recommend 0
shashi
Mar 17, 2020 11:47am
Shoaib was correct that Chinese eat everything ( that is moving) alive
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Mar 17, 2020 11:48am
No doubt. The virus has origins in China. Denials and Conspiracy theories are for gullible Chinese public.
Recommend 0
Salim Ali
Mar 17, 2020 11:48am
Whoever and whatever was the source of this virus, the fault totally lies with the Chinese government for it's secrecy during it's initial stages and punishing the doctor who informed his friend about the seriousness of the infection. The Chinese government's policy of secrecy and controlling and withholding all information about the country is showing it's effect.
Recommend 0
Lost track
Mar 17, 2020 11:50am
Chinese Eating habits to blame, Nothing Else
Recommend 0
John
Mar 17, 2020 12:00pm
Corona virus got out of Wuhan Lab. China owes this world a hefty compensation.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 17, 2020 12:09pm
Representatives of the top two global economics of the world are face-to-face with each other, amid ever expanding coronavirus pandemic crisis.
Recommend 0
Indo-Arya
Mar 17, 2020 12:10pm
What is wrong in calling it the China virus or Chinese or Wuhan virus ? that's where it originated and most probably the clue to the cure may be found in Wuhan too. People need to be positive and not create hysteria.
Recommend 0
Meng Fai
Mar 17, 2020 12:31pm
Why do Chinese find it difficult to accept that the Virus originated from Wuhan? Why is it a big deal ? Such things happen. Denial game does not help mankind
Recommend 0

