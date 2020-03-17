DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 17, 2020

DG Khan quarantine: ‘Most of 780 suspected patients may test positive for virus’

Asif ChaudhryUpdated March 17, 2020

Email

These 780 suspected patients belonged to various cities of Punjab. — Reuters/File
These 780 suspected patients belonged to various cities of Punjab. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: The number of confirmed patients of coronavirus may increase substantially in Punjab as some 780 suspected patients have been kept in quarantine at a university in Dera Ghazi Khan and most of them show typical symptoms of the disease.

The apprehension was shared with Dawn by an official privy to the latest situation in Punjab.

He said these suspected patients (all of them pilgrims returning from Iran), including women, had entered Pakistan from Iran through Taftan border with history of flu, fever and cough.

They were shifted to DG Khan two days back where a university had been converted into a quarantine facility, the official added.

He said a high-alert caution had been issued in DG Khan, while several health department teams were dispatched to the southern city to isolate the patients.

According to the official, the Iranian authorities had kept all these suspected virus carriers on the same premises in sheer violation of the criteria of the World Health Organization (WHO), exposing them to greater risk of contacting the virus.

Quoting some of the patients, he said they had been shaking hands, hugging each other and even sharing towels and kitchen items during their stay in Iran despite the fact that some of them were having strong symptoms of coronavirus.

These 780 suspected patients belonged to various cities of Punjab, he said, adding that the health teams obtained samples of 50 of them and sent these to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, for analysis.

Quoting the doctors handling them, he said there was a high probability that most of them might test positive for the virus.

The health teams would send samples of others in batches to the NIH and the entire diagnostic process would complete within 24 hours, the official added.

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Five of the pilgrims who arrived from Iran at a quarantine established 20km away from city have been referred to the Indus Hospital, Muzafargarh, a designated facility for coronavirus patients in south Punjab.

Dera Commissioner Naseem Sadiq said the suspected patients hailed from south Punjab. He said at least three tests of every quarantined pilgrim would be conducted during different days .

MULTAN: On the direction of DC Aamer Khattak, a crackdown has been launched against people violating the section 144.

An FIR has been lodged against a groom whose Valima ceremony was held in V Block of New Multan Colony.

The FIR has also been lodged against the owner of a catering service. District focal person on coronavirus additional deputy commissioner revenue Muhammad Tayyab Khan says holding of marriage ceremonies is allowed only within the premises of residences.

He said all the 128 marriage halls of the district had been closed while a control room had been established in the DC office where people could inform the admin about any patient at 0614500963.

Tariq Birmani and Shakeel Ahmad also contributed to this report.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jibran
Mar 17, 2020 09:45am
The question is not how they were kept in Iran, but how the federal government treated them after their return.
Recommend 0
Harsha
Mar 17, 2020 09:47am
This is very serious. Pakistan, it seems that things are going out of your hand. You need to take very very serious action to control this out break.
Recommend 0
Tomy
Mar 17, 2020 09:55am
Please help kashmir also
Recommend 0
Logicalhuman
Mar 17, 2020 10:02am
This is total failure!
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Mar 17, 2020 10:04am
Very shocking
Recommend 0
Zoyi
Mar 17, 2020 10:07am
Seriously? What was the ferderal govt doing in Taftan all this month? Who takes responsibility now, seleted or selectors???
Recommend 0
Malik
Mar 17, 2020 10:20am
Will heads fall at Federal Government for this blunder at Taftan border?
Recommend 0
nnb
Mar 17, 2020 10:31am
is it because of casual attitude by the concerned authrorites ? Seems TAFTAN area will become a potential volcano. All were busy in staging PSL games with thousands of spectators and we were boasting of very few numbers of potential COVID cases and started chest thumping as usual. Now caught unware of the threat which was looming large and we were unprepared with such a huge increase in COVID cases. Very casual approach and thinking that "all is well".
Recommend 0
Hitesh
Mar 17, 2020 10:41am
Tough time ahead
Recommend 0
Babar Barlas.
Mar 17, 2020 10:43am
this is not acceptable.health emergencyand section 144 be imposed in the country asap. This not china.h
Recommend 0
Joe
Mar 17, 2020 10:59am
How serious is country on this virus issue can be gauged when IK deputed his junior minister to attend a video conference of head of SAARC . Please wake up.
Recommend 0
Alok
Mar 17, 2020 11:33am
780 suspected case. Bad. Take care.
Recommend 0
Khalid
Mar 17, 2020 11:37am
Problem is that most of the citizens do not understand the seriousness of this outbreak and continue with their routine way of life. Government too has been sleeping over for long, hoping it would not effect the country and waiting for help from China. Safe distancing from people and personal hygiene was and is not a priority for mist of us. . Culture has more to do with this way of life. Government must intensify educating the citizens about the infection and it's ramifications in society if the prescribed restrictions are not followed. We do not have adequate hospitalisation facilities if the infection spreads.
Recommend 0
Salaria Ahmad ka Abba
Mar 17, 2020 11:50am
Lock down !!
Recommend 0
MG
Mar 17, 2020 12:00pm
Sad state of affairs....
Recommend 0
Indo-Arya
Mar 17, 2020 12:06pm
There is no shame in being truthful about the real numbers of the infected by the China virus - if most of the people are strong and healthy they should recover faster.
Recommend 0
Manoj
Mar 17, 2020 12:06pm
next two weeks are very critical to countries in south asia... if it crosses 1000 per country before next 2 weeks, then its gone out of hand. So, people - cooperate with the Govt on this!!!!
Recommend 0
FRANK
Mar 17, 2020 01:44pm
So Iran deliberately infected these 800 Pakistanis ?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 17, 2020

A common enemy

The global death toll is over 6,500 and set to climb, and millions of people continue to be exposed to the infection.
March 17, 2020

A grim milestone

AS the world struggles to come to grips with the global coronavirus pandemic, the grim anniversary of a man-made...
March 17, 2020

Hazara province

THE demand for a separate Hazara province along with the one for a south Punjab province has been an active topic of...
Updated March 16, 2020

PML-N divisions

If the PML-N leadership has a game plan, very few in the party seem to be aware of it.
March 16, 2020

Justice without mercy

“IF a person is mentally ill, how can you hang them?” inquired former chief justice Saqib Nisar, when he was...
March 16, 2020

New BISP beneficiaries

JUST one cycle of unseasonal weather, the death of a sole breadwinner, or the vagaries of fate in some other form,...