DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 17, 2020

PPP leader wants army medical corps to take charge of hospitals

Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated March 17, 2020

Email

Senator Rehman Malik tags PM Imran in series of tweets calling for better treatment of coronavirus patients. — PPI/File
Senator Rehman Malik tags PM Imran in series of tweets calling for better treatment of coronavirus patients. — PPI/File

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Senator Rehman Malik, asked Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday to immediately hand over all designated hospitals across the country to Army’s Medical Corps to combat the deadly coronavirus.

In a series of tweets in which he tagged the prime minister, Malik invited his attention towards the fast growing number of individuals infected by coronavirus.

“It is not all good as being reported to you. We have potentially growing victims of coronavirus and, therefore, identify countrywide good hospitals and hand over their managements to the Army Medical Corps urgently”.

He said he was requesting the prime minister well in time as there was hardly any medical or administrative control in these hospitals, adding that let the army prepare the medical care logistics and be ready to handle coronavirus outbreak.

“I am suggesting this as a long-term solution to combat coronavirus and I have suggested the AMC to take over all those hospitals which have been notified to deal with coronavirus emergency.” He said it was purely his own personal suggestion keeping the national interest in view.

Mr Malik said the Army Medical Corps was well trained. He also referred to the role played by it in Malakand and Swat operations against Taliban.

He said the government and the army may temporarily take over private medical colleges and universities in the country and convert them into anti-coronavirus testing and treatment centres.

He advised the government to gear up efforts against coronavirus, upgrade the basic health units (BHUs) and rural health centres (RHCs) with screening facilities and establish mobile medical units to visit rural areas for identification of coronavirus patients.

“By upgrading BHUs, RHCs and establishing mobile medical units, the elderly people could be screened for coronavirus at their homes.” He said it was worrisome that screening tests were not being properly conducted in some areas while it would be considered as criminal negligence to overlook the spread of pandemic which could prove fatal for the entire country. He said he would soon hold a press conference on the issue.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-i-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has asked the government to move beyond lectures and advices and focus on practical steps towards preventing spread of the deadly virus. He said the situation so far showed that the federal and local governments lacked capability and capacity to deal with any calamity.

He asked the government to arrange testing and treatment of novel coronavirus patients in each and every hospital of the country.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
N Abidi
Mar 17, 2020 09:06am
PPP could not even provide dog rabbi shots to Sindhi ,resulted in deaths in Sindh ,PPP can not handle corona ,but Bhutto is alive !
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 17, 2020

A common enemy

The global death toll is over 6,500 and set to climb, and millions of people continue to be exposed to the infection.
March 17, 2020

A grim milestone

AS the world struggles to come to grips with the global coronavirus pandemic, the grim anniversary of a man-made...
March 17, 2020

Hazara province

THE demand for a separate Hazara province along with the one for a south Punjab province has been an active topic of...
Updated March 16, 2020

PML-N divisions

If the PML-N leadership has a game plan, very few in the party seem to be aware of it.
March 16, 2020

Justice without mercy

“IF a person is mentally ill, how can you hang them?” inquired former chief justice Saqib Nisar, when he was...
March 16, 2020

New BISP beneficiaries

JUST one cycle of unseasonal weather, the death of a sole breadwinner, or the vagaries of fate in some other form,...