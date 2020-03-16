DAWN.COM

Pakistan postpones Karachi ODI, Test against Bangladesh

Abu Bakar BilalUpdated March 16, 2020

The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the commitment. — WC Twitter/File
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday said it had in consultation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board decided to postpone the upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi for a later date.

The Bangladesh cricket team was due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 5-9.

According to a press release from PCB, the two boards will identify a future date when the ICC World Test Championship commitment can be fulfilled.

The first Test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from February 7-10, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

Meanwhile, the PCB has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from March 25.

Coronavirus
