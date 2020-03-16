DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 16, 2020

Trading halted at PSX 4th time in two weeks as panic over coronavirus continues

Dawn.comUpdated March 16, 2020

Email

Trading was halted around 10:10am for the fourth time in two weeks when the large cap KSE-30 index fell 5.53 per cent. — AFP/File
Trading was halted around 10:10am for the fourth time in two weeks when the large cap KSE-30 index fell 5.53 per cent. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Stock Exchange was reeling again on Monday with the benchmark KSE-100 index down 1651.28 points, or 4.58 per cent less, than an hour into trading.

Read more: The PSX carnage, explained

Trading was halted around 10:13am for the fourth time in two weeks when the large cap KSE-30 index fell 5.53 per cent.

According to bourse rules, if the KSE-30 index moves over 4pc or more in any direction for a period of five minutes, trading is halted for 45 minutes.

Discussing today's slide with Dawn.com, Deputy Head of Research at AKD Securities, Ali Asghar Poonwala said last week's negative sentiment was continuing into this week, with investors panicking as Pakistan doubled its count of coronavirus patients over the weekend while trade disruptions and uncertainty resulting from the virus outbreak remain world over.

"The benchmark KSE-100 index opened lower by 500 points right from the start of the trading day, gradually falling a further 1,100 points to land down 1,650+ points at the 34,400 mark," he said.

"In a clear bear phase, the benchmark index now stands down 16 per cent for the year, shedding 10pc of its value, since Pakistan started reporting its first cases of the novel coronavirus on February 26."

He maintained that the raising of circuit breakers to 7.5pc starting today also played a part in swaying markets as the wider gap allowed for individual intra-day stock moves open room for greater deviations (from 5pc previously) in major capitalisation stocks to sway the index.

Meanwhile, Head of Foreign Institutional Sales at Next Capital Limited Faizan Munshey added that KSE-100 index followed the trend in world markets, for which coronavirus was a major reason.

More to follow

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 16, 2020

PML-N divisions

If the PML-N leadership has a game plan, very few in the party seem to be aware of it.
March 16, 2020

Justice without mercy

“IF a person is mentally ill, how can you hang them?” inquired former chief justice Saqib Nisar, when he was...
March 16, 2020

New BISP beneficiaries

JUST one cycle of unseasonal weather, the death of a sole breadwinner, or the vagaries of fate in some other form,...
Updated March 15, 2020

Containing the virus

Our politicians ought to show leadership and focus on action, transparency and communication.
March 15, 2020

Hot money

THE rapidly accelerating departure of so-called hot money that came pouring into government debt from last July...
March 15, 2020

Guantánamo’s prisoners

THE account of Saifullah Paracha, a septuagenarian prisoner of Guantánamo Bay, published recently in this paper is...