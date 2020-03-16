Trading halted at PSX 4th time in two weeks as panic over coronavirus continues

The Pakistan Stock Exchange was reeling again on Monday with the benchmark KSE-100 index down 1651.28 points, or 4.58 per cent less, than an hour into trading.

Read more: The PSX carnage, explained

Trading was halted around 10:13am for the fourth time in two weeks when the large cap KSE-30 index fell 5.53 per cent.

According to bourse rules, if the KSE-30 index moves over 4pc or more in any direction for a period of five minutes, trading is halted for 45 minutes.

Discussing today's slide with Dawn.com, Deputy Head of Research at AKD Securities, Ali Asghar Poonwala said last week's negative sentiment was continuing into this week, with investors panicking as Pakistan doubled its count of coronavirus patients over the weekend while trade disruptions and uncertainty resulting from the virus outbreak remain world over.

"The benchmark KSE-100 index opened lower by 500 points right from the start of the trading day, gradually falling a further 1,100 points to land down 1,650+ points at the 34,400 mark," he said.

"In a clear bear phase, the benchmark index now stands down 16 per cent for the year, shedding 10pc of its value, since Pakistan started reporting its first cases of the novel coronavirus on February 26."

He maintained that the raising of circuit breakers to 7.5pc starting today also played a part in swaying markets as the wider gap allowed for individual intra-day stock moves open room for greater deviations (from 5pc previously) in major capitalisation stocks to sway the index.

Meanwhile, Head of Foreign Institutional Sales at Next Capital Limited Faizan Munshey added that KSE-100 index followed the trend in world markets, for which coronavirus was a major reason.

More to follow