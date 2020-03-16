DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 16, 2020

Hostels of varsities across Punjab converted into quarantine centres

Imran GabolUpdated March 16, 2020

Email

A health official checks the body temperature of a passenger at a railway station in Karachi on March 15. — Reuters
A health official checks the body temperature of a passenger at a railway station in Karachi on March 15. — Reuters

LAHORE: The government has converted all public sector universities’ hostels into quarantine centres as an immediate arrangement for likely coronavirus patients as health authorities confirmed first COVID-19 case in the Punjab capital on Sunday.

A senior Higher Education Department (HED) official told Dawn that hostels were being vacated and cleaned as a precautionary measure to turn rooms into quarantine centres. However, some vice chancellors of these universities Dawn talked to were not aware of the purpose of vacating and cleaning of the hostels.

The 54-year-old patient admitted to Mayo Hospital on Saturday night had returned from the UK on March 10. Health authorities say that all contacts of the patient had tested negative for the virus.

The Punjab Higher Education Commission (HED) issued directions to all the public sector universities to immediately vacate male and female hostels in their campuses till 8 pm on Sunday (yesterday).

The university administrations were told to clean all hostels and shift belongings of students, if there were any, to store rooms after properly tagging them for identity.

According to a notification available with Dawn, the chief secretary called an urgent meeting on Sunday morning and directed administrations of all public sector universities to vacate hostels. It further asked them not to engage teaching staff in academic work till April 5 and only engage non-teaching administrative staff in inevitable conditions.

“It is advised that only skeleton staff in the VC and registrar offices plus hostel wardens may only be engaged,” reads the directive.

It further states that all universities must get their hostels vacated by Sunday. In case any student intends to leave his belongings, those must be stored in some separate store rooms under the supervision of respective hostel wardens and the student be provided with some token/slip, so that he can claim his belongings after the hostels reopen.

The government has already converted the New Campus of the Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan, into a quarantine to accommodate 1740 people in 130 rooms.

The senior official said that the decision was taken in the meeting with chief secretary to develop quarantine facility at hostels.

He said they were taking precautionary measures to tackle the pandemic in case it spread in the thickly-populated province of the country. He said the government did not want to make quarantine centres in hospitals in view of health of other patients.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar confirmed creation of a quarantine for 3,000 people in hotels and in the institute of molecular biology building.

He said the PU had received request from the Gilgit Baltistan government to allow stay of their students in hostels and they were working on it.

He said special measures had also been taken for foreign students studying in the university and they would be facilitated in any situation.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 16, 2020

PML-N divisions

If the PML-N leadership has a game plan, very few in the party seem to be aware of it.
March 16, 2020

Justice without mercy

“IF a person is mentally ill, how can you hang them?” inquired former chief justice Saqib Nisar, when he was...
March 16, 2020

New BISP beneficiaries

JUST one cycle of unseasonal weather, the death of a sole breadwinner, or the vagaries of fate in some other form,...
Updated March 15, 2020

Containing the virus

Our politicians ought to show leadership and focus on action, transparency and communication.
March 15, 2020

Hot money

THE rapidly accelerating departure of so-called hot money that came pouring into government debt from last July...
March 15, 2020

Guantánamo’s prisoners

THE account of Saifullah Paracha, a septuagenarian prisoner of Guantánamo Bay, published recently in this paper is...