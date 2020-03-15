Quetta Gladiators exit PSL 2020 with a victory, Karachi Kings reach semi-finals

Quetta Gladiators, who entered the tournament as defending champions, walked out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Sunday with a five-wicket win over Karachi Kings.

The Gladiators cruised towards victory as they scored 154 runs in just 16.2 overs, at the loss of five wickets. The Karachi Kings had posted 150 runs on the scoreboard during their innings earlier, when they had won the toss and opted to bat first.

Shane Watson was awarded the Player of the Match for his 66-run knock off 34 balls. His 118-run partnership with Khurram Manzoor (63) kept the team from getting derailed after Ahmed Shehzad's early wicket. Shehzad had walked off the stadium for naught.

Chadwick Walton (62) was the highest scorer for the Kings, who could not do much with the bat.

Karachi Kings will face Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on March 17 at 7pm. On the same day at 2pm, Multan Sultans will play against Peshawar Zalmi.

Despite their victory, Gladiators failed to reach the semi-finals due to low points. They did manage to lift themselves from the bottom of the table and finished second-last with nine points. Islamabad United finished last with seven points.

